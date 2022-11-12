Springfield gets ready for Bright Nights Ball

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) ‘Timeless Love’ is the theme of Saturday night’s Bright Nights Ball, where the community of Springfield will gather for the largest annual fundraiser for the Spirit of Springfield.

The black-tie gala includes a gourmet dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, and a 50/50 raffle. Guests include local businesses, military, public safety and political leaders in Springfield.

The City of Bright Nights Ball was first held in 1996 at the suggestion of Peter L. Picknelly, Sr. at the Sheraton Springfield. The goal was to raise funds to illuminate public properties for the holiday season that would enhance the displays at Bright Nights at Forest Park.

