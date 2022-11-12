Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
New Crocs, Wreaths, Kitchenwares, ‘Star Wars’ Apparel, and More at Disneyland Resort
New holiday merchandise is pouring into Disneyland Resort. This week, we found new Crocs, holiday kitchenwares, Christmas wreaths, and more!. This “Star Wars” wreath was in Chester Drawers. It’s made of felt “leaves,” with red “berries” of the Rebel Alliance and Empire logos. There are felt patches of Darth Vader, Ewoks, Stormtroopers, C-3PO, and R2-D2. a few candy canes and a present are also tucked into the wreath.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
Disney Parks Responds To Recent Price Increases
Nobody likes to pay more for something that used to cost less, but if you’ve visited Disneyland or Walt Disney World over the last few years, you’ve noticed that it’s always getting more expensive. Last month we saw one of the biggest price increases in recent memory, where the cost of nearly everything at Disney Parks went up all at once. And while certainly not everybody loves that, Disney says that guests are currently getting a lot more for their money.
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
disneydining.com
Disney Struggles with Reputation of Unmatched Cleanliness
Walt Disney World Resort is known for making magic in multiple ways with its high-performing Guest services, friendly Cast Members, security, and unmatched cleanliness. But now, it seems like those high exceptions are floundering. While the Disney Park experience has not always been picture-perfect, there has been plenty of talk...
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Announces Hiring Freeze, “it’s a small world” Holiday 2022 Debuts With New Dolls With Wheelchairs, Black Panther Celebrations Begin at Disney California Adventure, and More: Daily Recap (11/11/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 11, 2022.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022
Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
WDW News Today
2023 Disney Hotel & Ticket Deals Announced for Members of the U.S. Military
In the midst of the news that Disney will be raising ticket prices for annual passholders, they announced special deals on resort hotels and theme park tickets for members of the U.S. Military. Walt Disney World Resort – Disney Military Salute Tickets. Disney announced that from January 1, 2023,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Peppermint Hot Chocolate Joins Returning Haunted Mansion Cake at Disneyland
The French Market Restaurant at Disneyland has two holiday items this year: the returning Haunted Mansion cake and a new Peppermint Hot Chocolate. Purple sponge cake, raspberry mousse, raspberries, and cocoa nibs. The Haunted Mansion cake is covered in neon purple, green, and red frosting. This cake was good, albeit...
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
WDW News Today
Queue to Purchase New Disneyland Resort Magic Key Passes Opens With Wait Times Over an Hour
The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing an online waiting room, where the current wait time is over an hour. In the past, the wait time usually doesn’t specify how much more than an hour it will be. It...
disneydining.com
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
‘The Santa Clause:’ Bernard the Elf Actor on His Character Being Named a ‘Queer Icon’
Bernard the Elf became a 'queer icon,' according to some 'The Santa Clause' viewers. Here's what the actor said about his Christmas character.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Visiting Santa Claus at Disney Springs With Virtual Queue
It’s Christmas time at Walt Disney World! Join us as we visit Santa Claus in Disney Springs. Guests wanting to visit Santa can scan this QR code and enter a virtual queue. Once entered, you can keep up with your return time as you enjoy the rest of the shops and dining at Disney Springs. Then you can return once your turn is called to meet the big man himself!
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Resort Floats Possible Return of Annual Passports on Weekdays Only
As Tokyo Disney Resort and Japan as a whole slowly emerges from a world dominated by COVID-19 restrictions, the Oriental Land Company is still searching for its own exit strategy to bring the parks back to normality. And despite its long absence, they’ve publicly floated a new answer to making their guest count a bit more balanced — the return of Annual Passports.
WDW News Today
Vault Collection 20th Anniversary T-Shirt Available at Walt Disney World
A little over a year ago, to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, Disney introduced Vault Collection merchandise. New items are still being introduced, like this 20th Anniversary Walt Disney World short sleeve t-shirt we found at Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Vault Collection 20th Anniversary T-Shirt...
Comments / 0