Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police: Deadly shooting was a murder, attempted suicide
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel have confirmed that a deadly shooting incident over the weekend was a murder and attempted suicide. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead.
wrtv.com
Franklin woman's death now ruled a homicide, man arrested at scene has history of domestic violence
FRANKLIN — WRTV has learned more about the death of a Franklin woman, now ruled a homicide. Questions are circling the City of Franklin regarding the death of Jennifer Lewis, ruled a homicide from being shot according to the Johnson County Coroner's Office. Many are wondering how something like this happened.
IMPD: Man's death in September determined to be a homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death in September, a little over two weeks after he was found injured in downtown Indianapolis, is being investigated as a homicide, police said Tuesday. The investigation stems from an Aug. 27 incident, when police were called to check the welfare of a man who...
Distinctive facial tattoos help police ID man accused in armed robberies
INDIANAPOLIS – Distinctive facial tattoos helped police identify a man accused in a pair of armed robberies in Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives with IMPD Covert Robbery arrested 43-year-old James Bennett last week. He’s suspected in two armed robberies: one on Oct. 24 and another on Nov. 4. In the first […]
wbiw.com
Bedford woman punches another woman in the face and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of US 50 West after a report of a physical domestic fight. When police arrived they spoke to the victim who told police she and 23-year-old...
IMPD: Man arrested in deadly east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested in the Tuesday deadly shooting of a man on Indianapolis' east side, IMPD announced Wednesday morning. Anvictor Butler, 46, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge, police said. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case. Around 9:45...
Man arrested for alleged role in 2 Indianapolis armed robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — A 43-year-old man was arrested last week for his alleged role in two armed robberies, IMPD announced Tuesday. James Bennett is facing charges of armed robbery, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, court records show. Just after...
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon on the city's south side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2700 block of Fairfax Road, near East Thompson Road and South Keystone Avenue. Police found a person who had been shot....
korncountry.com
Sheriff investigates after 15-year-old North student found dead inside home
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – UPDATE: The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office (BCCO) has identified the teen as 15-year-old Amy Rodriguez. Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said an autopsy has been ordered and his office is working with authorities to investigate the death. Original: The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is...
Robbed at gunpoint: east side worker recounts weekend incident
What happened on Sunday is still fresh on the mind of a man who works at T-Mobile on the city’s east side – near 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.
Woman killed in north side shooting was mother of suspect's girlfriend
The woman killed in a shooting last week on the city's north side was the mother of the suspect's girlfriend, court documents reveal.
Indianapolis man in the hospital after being shot on the city’s northeast side
A violent attack on an Indianapolis man has his mother on edge and begging for help. Devonna Faust says her son Tahj Faust was shot while walking near 25th and Keystone last week.
Greenwood man dies in crash with semi outside Columbus
A driver died in a crash between his vehicle and a semi-truck late Monday southeast of Columbus, according to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.
Fox 19
2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community...
WTHR
Police arrest Seymour man after baby tests positive for meth
SEYMOUR, Ind — Police arrested a Seymour man Sunday night after a baby tested positive for methamphetamine at a local hospital. Monday afternoon, police say that the child is in stable condition. The 10-month-old infant was first taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on Saturday afternoon after displaying symptoms of sickness and "extreme excitement," according to Investigation Lt. C.J. Foster with the Seymour Police Department.
WISH-TV
Police investigating death of 15-year-old girl from Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation was underway Monday in Bartholomew County after police found a 15-year-old girl dead inside a home in Columbus. Just before 5:30 a.m., deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of an unresponsive teenager at a residence in the 2100 block of Tyler Drive. That’s just west of U.S. 31 and about eight miles north of downtown Columbus.
Wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance along Interstate 65 on Indianapolis' northwest side early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m., dispatchers began receiving calls of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 around the 115 mile-marker, just north...
Franklin man with domestic violence history arrested after girlfriend’s ‘suspicious’ death
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin arrested 49-year-old Johnathan Baker for a probation violation and handgun possession after they found his girlfriend dead inside her home. Police and family identified the woman as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Investigators say they were initially called to the home on Woodfield Boulevard at 1:46 a.m. Saturday for an attempted […]
Weapon found in backpack of Southport High School student
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A Southport High School student is facing possible expulsion after school administrators found a weapon in the student’s backpack. In an email sent to parents, the school said administrators performed their daily random restroom sweeps during classes and found three students in a restroom. The...
Police chase stolen U-Haul through 3 Indiana counties, 2 arrested
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police chased a stolen U-Haul box truck through several Indiana counties before arresting two people in Clark County near Sellersburg. Police were called to a Home Depot in Seymour just before 3 p.m. for an attempted theft. Officers arrived as the suspects were leaving in a...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0