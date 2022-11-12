ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Carmel police: Deadly shooting was a murder, attempted suicide

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel have confirmed that a deadly shooting incident over the weekend was a murder and attempted suicide. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man's death in September determined to be a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death in September, a little over two weeks after he was found injured in downtown Indianapolis, is being investigated as a homicide, police said Tuesday. The investigation stems from an Aug. 27 incident, when police were called to check the welfare of a man who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Distinctive facial tattoos help police ID man accused in armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS – Distinctive facial tattoos helped police identify a man accused in a pair of armed robberies in Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives with IMPD Covert Robbery arrested 43-year-old James Bennett last week. He’s suspected in two armed robberies: one on Oct. 24 and another on Nov. 4. In the first […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman punches another woman in the face and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of US 50 West after a report of a physical domestic fight. When police arrived they spoke to the victim who told police she and 23-year-old...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested in deadly east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested in the Tuesday deadly shooting of a man on Indianapolis' east side, IMPD announced Wednesday morning. Anvictor Butler, 46, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge, police said. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case. Around 9:45...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for alleged role in 2 Indianapolis armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — A 43-year-old man was arrested last week for his alleged role in two armed robberies, IMPD announced Tuesday. James Bennett is facing charges of armed robbery, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, court records show. Just after...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon on the city's south side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2700 block of Fairfax Road, near East Thompson Road and South Keystone Avenue. Police found a person who had been shot....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Sheriff investigates after 15-year-old North student found dead inside home

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – UPDATE: The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office (BCCO) has identified the teen as 15-year-old Amy Rodriguez. Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said an autopsy has been ordered and his office is working with authorities to investigate the death. Original: The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is...
TAYLORSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Police arrest Seymour man after baby tests positive for meth

SEYMOUR, Ind — Police arrested a Seymour man Sunday night after a baby tested positive for methamphetamine at a local hospital. Monday afternoon, police say that the child is in stable condition. The 10-month-old infant was first taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on Saturday afternoon after displaying symptoms of sickness and "extreme excitement," according to Investigation Lt. C.J. Foster with the Seymour Police Department.
SEYMOUR, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigating death of 15-year-old girl from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation was underway Monday in Bartholomew County after police found a 15-year-old girl dead inside a home in Columbus. Just before 5:30 a.m., deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of an unresponsive teenager at a residence in the 2100 block of Tyler Drive. That’s just west of U.S. 31 and about eight miles north of downtown Columbus.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Wrong-way driver crashes into ambulance on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed into an ambulance along Interstate 65 on Indianapolis' northwest side early Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m., dispatchers began receiving calls of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 around the 115 mile-marker, just north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Franklin man with domestic violence history arrested after girlfriend’s ‘suspicious’ death

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin arrested 49-year-old Johnathan Baker for a probation violation and handgun possession after they found his girlfriend dead inside her home. Police and family identified the woman as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Investigators say they were initially called to the home on Woodfield Boulevard at 1:46 a.m. Saturday for an attempted […]
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

Weapon found in backpack of Southport High School student

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A Southport High School student is facing possible expulsion after school administrators found a weapon in the student’s backpack. In an email sent to parents, the school said administrators performed their daily random restroom sweeps during classes and found three students in a restroom. The...
SOUTHPORT, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy