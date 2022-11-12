It’s wine time: New Jersey festival celebrates area wineries, vineyards

NEW JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — Monday is the start of New Jersey Wine Week , and vineyards across the state will be offering specials to celebrate.

Wine is a billion dollar industry, and there are more than 60 wineries and vineyards throughout New Jersey, like William Heritage , Amalthea , Autumn Lake and Villari .

“We are one of the biggest drivers of agritourism in the country,” said Devon Perry, Executive Director at the Garden State Wine Growers Association .

Each vineyard will be celebrating with different specials and wine tastings throughout the week, and every person who buys New Jersey wine from a vineyard or a participating restaurant partner of a local vineyard will be entered to win special daily prizes.

“We hope it sparks everybody across the state to visit a local winery, go to a restaurant that carries New Jersey wine, or buy a bottle, bring it home and celebrate,” Perry said.

“Everyone has their own way of celebrating their wine story for New Jersey Wine Week, so we encourage people to follow each winery,” Perry added.

Wine Week runs through Nov. 21. For more information, interested individuals can download the Garden State Wine Growers mobile app .