Bayonne Police Captain Dies In Line Of Duty

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Capt. Paul Jamolawicz. Photo Credit: Secaucus Police/Mayor Jimmy Davis

Police in Bayonne are mourning the loss of one of their one.

Capt. Paul Jamolawicz died in the line of duty, according to city officials. A cause of death was not announced.

Jamolawicz began his career in 1985, a year before now-Mayor Jimmy Davis joined the force. He worked as a patrolman, detective bureau, narcotics unit and internal affairs division,

He was promoted to sergeant in 1999, to lieutenant in 2013, and to captain in 2018.

"Paul was an outstanding police officer as well as a devoted family man to his wife Jeanne, daughter Lori Anne and son Paul Jr.," the mayor said.

Jamolawicz was also the owner of longtime business First Street Laundromat, and former owner of Manny's Liquors.

"Paul’s love of family and this city was evident every day of his life and his friendship will be sorely missed," Davis said.

