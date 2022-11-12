Read full article on original website
Major Work Begins to Stabilize Coastal Tracks with Service to Restart in February
The Orange County Transportation Authority announced Monday that major construction to repair tracks sliding from erosion has started, with passenger train service expected to resume in February. Clearing of vegetation occurred the first week of November, initial grading began on Nov. 10 and major construction is currently underway along 700...
Huntington Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision at Beach Boulevard and Slater Avenue
On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to a traffic collision on Beach Boulevard north of Slater Avenue involving a pedestrian and a gray Jeep Compass. Upon arrival, officers located the pedestrian, a 30-year-old male from Laguna Niguel, in the roadway....
Suspicious Package at Shopping Center Prompts Store Evacuations
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspicious package at a shopping center in the city of La Puente prompted a call to authorities and stores to close late Monday evening, Nov. 14. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department received a 911...
City of Garden Grove to resume water shut-offs, late fees for non-payments
On December 31, 2021, the State of California ended the water shutoff moratorium. Despite the state ending the moratorium, the City of Garden Grove continued providing water service to customers with delinquent accounts and waiving late fees, which will now end on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Beginning Monday, January 9,...
Seal Beach Police investigating serious traffic collision on Pacific Coast Highway
A vehicle collided with a tree while traveling on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach, resulting in the driver and one passenger sustaining serious injuries. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at about 3:58 am, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a serious traffic collision that occurred near the intersection of Seal Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.
Critical Decision: Major Development Affecting Fullerton Transportation Center Parking and Transportation
CITY COUNCIL MEETING TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH – 4PM AND 5:30pm. Transportation Center: Parkwest Project High-Rise Hotel and Apartments. The demolition of the public parking structure used for train and bus passenger parking, which, if approved, will be replaced by 286 apartments including 15% affordable (affordability level not indicated) as well as a small amount of retail. A shared parking arrangement will provide private and public parking, reducing the need to build as many spaces as usually required, but will need a modification to the area’s Specific Plan to proceed. The project also includes a reconfiguration of the parking and passenger drop-off areas in front of the train station and the relocation of several bus layover locations.
Two hospitalized following crash in East Long Beach
Two cars overturned in the area of Wardlow Road and Bellflower Boulevard on Monday around 12:32 p.m., police said. The post Two hospitalized following crash in East Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora
GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
Cypress police blotter, October 31 to November 6, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. October 31, 2022. Found Property –...
Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
Body found in LA River in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department was called to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the LA River for a possible unresponsive body in the water around 7 a.m., Monday Morning. They quickly...
Celebrate the holidays with OC Parks at Heritage Hill Historical Park
Celebrate the holidays at OC Parks’ Heritage Hill Historical Park this December with Candlelight Walk and Holiday Lights. The 36th annual Candlelight Walk will take place over three festive evenings, December 9-11 from 5 to 9 p.m. Take a stroll through the merry grounds, enjoying historical buildings adorned with décor from the past. Join the jubilation and enjoy live musical performances, holiday crafts for kids and a visit with Santa Claus! Refreshments will be available for cash purchase.
Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money
The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Fire damages two buildings in southwestern Fontana on Nov. 13
A fire damaged two buildings in southwestern Fontana on the morning of Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the 11100 block of Calabash Avenue. Crews quickly arrived to find smoke and fire showing from a vacant commercial building with multiple immediate exposures.
Los Alamitos Toy Drive donations being accepted
The City of Los Alamitos in partnership with Southland Credit Union invite you to make a difference in a child’s life this holiday season by participating in the annual Toy Drive. Drop off new and unwrapped toys at the Los Alamitos Community Center, located at 10911 Oak Street, on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Come by during this time and help stuff a police cruiser. All Los Alamitos residents that donate will receive Los Al Holiday Bucks to be used at the designated sites throughout the community during the holiday season. All new and unwrapped toys will also be accepted at the Winter Wonderland event on December 3, 2022 on Pine Street at the Police Department booth.
Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen
CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a...
The North Pole Will Materialize in Costa Mesa During ‘Winter Fest OC'
We've already witnessed some wild and wintry weather this month, but the truth is this: Southern California didn't quite assume the appearance of the North Pole, even with all of the winterlike wetness that swept through the region in early November. But there shall be a few special locations that...
Raging fire destroys Beverly Hills carports and cars
Fire crews battled a massive structure fire that erupted in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. The Beverly Hills Fire Department received reports of the towering flames at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Shirley Place around 6:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, around eight to nine carports were fully engulfed, each containing many vehicles, officials said. […]
Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree
An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
