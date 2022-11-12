ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

theberkshireedge.com

Putting our money where our mouths are: Cultural leaders seeking input from employees in the field for equity efforts

If you’ve worked, or work now, in one of our region’s arts and cultural nonprofit organizations, there are some folks who would like to hear from you. Specifically, they’d like to hear from current or former entry- or mid-level employees, via a brief and anonymous survey, with detailed information about your salary history and related finances as part of an ambitious effort to begin to address inequitable pay in the region. Data-gathering, the leaders say, is step one in the direction of reform.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: ART on MAIN; OLLI Innovation lecture; ‘CREATE Joy;’ Fall Festival of Shakespeare; Unitard comedy trio; Long Beard, Lea Thomas, Nighttime perform; Beaujolais Wine Workshop

West Stockbridge— The Guild of Berkshire Artists announces “COLOR, TEXTURE & FORM,” a new exhibition at ART on MAIN Gallery – 38 Main Street in West Stockbridge running November 18 through December 4. The show features three artists with three distinct views on color, texture and...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
WBEC AM

This Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Just Got Their Liquor License Approved

This Mexican restaurant in the Berkshires just cleared a big hurdle in its reopening stages. We know there is a change in management coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up with a newly approved liquor license.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Winter Farmers Marke; New FCI Afterschool educator; MCLA Board of Trustees; Lenox Library grant; Silver Therapeutics; Book Donations Needed; Housatonic Water Meeting; Toy Drive; Mac-Haydn Theatre grant; New Greylock VP

Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Market Season Begins!. Great Barrington— The first in the season of six indoor Winter Farmers Markets will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Housy Dome (Housatonic is a village of Great Barrington) on Saturday, November 19, and run through Saturday, April 15, 2023. The North Adams/Williamstown Winter Farmers Market will take place at Greylock WORKS on Sunday, November 20 and Sunday, December 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: The House of Seasoning Grill, from Abidjan to Pittsfield

When dining in an ethnic restaurant or visiting another culture, I find the food and mealtimes to be a window into those cultures. Mealtimes bring people together to share their histories and to find commonalities. Everyone must eat, but how and what people eat can define them. For those of us who are fascinated by different cultures, love ethnic food, and seek out restaurants serving authentic food made by the people who are from that culture, there’s a new restaurant in Pittsfield doing exactly that. Mathieu Niamke and Doumbia Raissa, known as Raissa, opened the House of Seasoning Grill employing Raissa’s recipes from the West African country of Côte d’Ivoire (aka Ivory Coast). While Raissa’s food is delicious and provides a glimpse into her culture, it’s their story I find to be equally interesting.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

City Of Pittsfield Seeks Proposals For Human Services

The city of Pittsfield announced that applications are now available for funding to provide human services to benefit Pittsfield residents. Funding is for the program year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Annually, the city undertakes a process through its Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC), an 11-member volunteer committee,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Small Massachusetts Town Named Best Christmas Village in The Country

Another national publication has recognized a small town in Berkshire County, Massachusetts as one of the most iconic in the country. Country Living magazine ranked Stockbridge at No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, “This is what Christmas magic looks like,” wrote the publication about the towns.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Berkshires Jazz Fall Sprawl; Meet & Greet; The Mallett Brothers Band; Art Lecture at Clark; Masquerade Swing Dance; “Shine the Light;” “Not Dark Yet”

Pittsfield— The downtowns of Pittsfield and Lenox, Massachusetts will be sprawling with live music on the weekend of November 18 through the 20th, with the first Berkshires Jazz Fall Sprawl. Artists range from small, local groups to the 17-piece Amherst Jazz Orchestra, and spotlight 16-year-old prodigy Brandon Goldberg, who is making his Berkshires debut that weekend.
LENOX, MA
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY

