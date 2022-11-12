Read full article on original website
Select Board reviews second redevelopment proposal for Housatonic School
Great Barrington — The second of two proposals to redevelop the former Housatonic School was reviewed at the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, November 7. The elementary school building, located at 207 Pleasant St. in Housatonic, was built in 1907 and has been vacant since it was shut down in 2003.
Putting our money where our mouths are: Cultural leaders seeking input from employees in the field for equity efforts
If you’ve worked, or work now, in one of our region’s arts and cultural nonprofit organizations, there are some folks who would like to hear from you. Specifically, they’d like to hear from current or former entry- or mid-level employees, via a brief and anonymous survey, with detailed information about your salary history and related finances as part of an ambitious effort to begin to address inequitable pay in the region. Data-gathering, the leaders say, is step one in the direction of reform.
Sand available for residential use in Pittsfield
The Department of Public Services (DPS) has announced that sand piles will now be available at three different locations around the city for residential use
ALAN CHARTOCK: There are not many like Carmi Rapport in the world
Carmi Rapport has passed. Everyone needs a hero, and he was mine. I loved the guy. He was a valued member of the Board of Trustees of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio, the public radio network that I head. If there was ever a problem, Carmi was the guy you wanted in...
Fire officials warning of hazards from using space heaters, wood or pellet stoves
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our coverage of the first snowfall and first stretch of frigid temperatures turns to concerns about alternative ways people may try to heat their homes. As we start to see these cold temperatures, you may see people putting on their hats and gloves, and also plugging...
BITS & BYTES: ART on MAIN; OLLI Innovation lecture; ‘CREATE Joy;’ Fall Festival of Shakespeare; Unitard comedy trio; Long Beard, Lea Thomas, Nighttime perform; Beaujolais Wine Workshop
West Stockbridge— The Guild of Berkshire Artists announces “COLOR, TEXTURE & FORM,” a new exhibition at ART on MAIN Gallery – 38 Main Street in West Stockbridge running November 18 through December 4. The show features three artists with three distinct views on color, texture and...
This Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Just Got Their Liquor License Approved
This Mexican restaurant in the Berkshires just cleared a big hurdle in its reopening stages. We know there is a change in management coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up with a newly approved liquor license.
Police are looking to return property to this couple at West Springfield Town Hall
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people that lost their property in Town Hall.
BUSINESS BRIEFS: Winter Farmers Marke; New FCI Afterschool educator; MCLA Board of Trustees; Lenox Library grant; Silver Therapeutics; Book Donations Needed; Housatonic Water Meeting; Toy Drive; Mac-Haydn Theatre grant; New Greylock VP
Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Market Season Begins!. Great Barrington— The first in the season of six indoor Winter Farmers Markets will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Housy Dome (Housatonic is a village of Great Barrington) on Saturday, November 19, and run through Saturday, April 15, 2023. The North Adams/Williamstown Winter Farmers Market will take place at Greylock WORKS on Sunday, November 20 and Sunday, December 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BUSINESS MONDAY: The House of Seasoning Grill, from Abidjan to Pittsfield
When dining in an ethnic restaurant or visiting another culture, I find the food and mealtimes to be a window into those cultures. Mealtimes bring people together to share their histories and to find commonalities. Everyone must eat, but how and what people eat can define them. For those of us who are fascinated by different cultures, love ethnic food, and seek out restaurants serving authentic food made by the people who are from that culture, there’s a new restaurant in Pittsfield doing exactly that. Mathieu Niamke and Doumbia Raissa, known as Raissa, opened the House of Seasoning Grill employing Raissa’s recipes from the West African country of Côte d’Ivoire (aka Ivory Coast). While Raissa’s food is delicious and provides a glimpse into her culture, it’s their story I find to be equally interesting.
City Of Pittsfield Seeks Proposals For Human Services
The city of Pittsfield announced that applications are now available for funding to provide human services to benefit Pittsfield residents. Funding is for the program year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Annually, the city undertakes a process through its Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC), an 11-member volunteer committee,...
Small Massachusetts Town Named Best Christmas Village in The Country
Another national publication has recognized a small town in Berkshire County, Massachusetts as one of the most iconic in the country. Country Living magazine ranked Stockbridge at No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, “This is what Christmas magic looks like,” wrote the publication about the towns.
Bright Nights neighborhood passes now available for eligible residents
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you are going to Bright Nights in Forest Park this year, you can expect long lines, but for those who live in the area, there’s a way to avoid the traffic backups around their homes. Tuesday marked eight days until the start of one...
Holyoke resident keeps Anniversary Hill clear as city moves to restore the abandoned parkland
HOLYOKE – A leisurely walk to Scott Tower doesn’t last long for Robert Gubala, who stops 50 feet up his first trail to pick up a thick piece of broken glass. He turns it over and notes it’s a 1970s era Budweiser bottle, easily spotted from the raised logo on the amber glass.
GlobalFoundries to cut jobs, freeze hiring
GlobalFoundries is cutting jobs and initiating a hiring freeze despite a 22 percent increase in revenue in the third quarter this year compared to last year.
BITS & BYTES: Berkshires Jazz Fall Sprawl; Meet & Greet; The Mallett Brothers Band; Art Lecture at Clark; Masquerade Swing Dance; “Shine the Light;” “Not Dark Yet”
Pittsfield— The downtowns of Pittsfield and Lenox, Massachusetts will be sprawling with live music on the weekend of November 18 through the 20th, with the first Berkshires Jazz Fall Sprawl. Artists range from small, local groups to the 17-piece Amherst Jazz Orchestra, and spotlight 16-year-old prodigy Brandon Goldberg, who is making his Berkshires debut that weekend.
Yelp Listed The Best Dive Bars In Western Mass., And Three, Including #1, Are In The Berkshires!
Do you have a favorite watering hole, Berkshire County residents? You know, a place to go after work, or meet up with some friends, or watch some football? Well, guess what? Your favorite place to hang might be one of the best in Western Massachusetts!. Yelp just recently released its...
Body found in river off Water Street in Indian Orchard
Springfield Police were called to Water Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city after receiving a call about a body in the water.
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
Springfield family stuck with cleanup after 100 gallons of oil accidentally pumped into their basement
"There was a terrible mishap at their home last week…..an oil delivery truck delivered 100 gallons of oil to their home, EXCEPT they DONT use oil to heat!!!" One hundred gallons of oil reportedly flooded into the basement of a Springfield home after a fuel company mistook the house they were meant to be delivering the oil to.
