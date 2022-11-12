Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Veteran CB Signs with the Vikings for Second Stint of 2022
With recent injuries to both Cameron Dantzler and Akayleb Evans over the past week, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves in need of cornerback depth. Because of that, a veteran CB signs with the Vikings for his second stint of the 2022 season. This cornerback is, of course, Parry Nickerson. Nickerson...
What in the World Just Happened? Battered Vikings Beat the Bills
At some point, the comebacks have to be taken seriously. Without Cam Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson, and after losing both Christian Darrisaw and Akayleb Evans, the Minnesota Vikings somehow completed a 17-point comeback on the road to beat the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills, 33-30. Things got off to a...
Vikings Sign Another TE
The tight end shuffle continues for the Minnesota Vikings into Week 11. Less than 24 hours after their outrageous victory in Buffalo against the Bils, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was back at work. On Monday afternoon, the Vikings sign another TE. That tight end is former Jacksonville Jaguar, James O’Shaughnessy. The...
Be Prepared: The Vikings Should Lose in the Next 2 Weeks
I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but the Minnesota Vikings should lose a game soon. The Vikings just upset the Buffalo Bills on the road in historic fashion. It was an outstanding game, and it should go down as the game of the year. After this historic upset, we all need to be prepared. A trip-up is likely coming.
Former Viking Pro Bowler Joins Eagles on 1-Year Deal
In the wake of rookie sensation Jordan Davis hitting injured reserve a couple of weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles have been searching for options on the interior defensive line. It seems they’ve found one in a former Viking Pro Bowler. That player is DT Linval Joseph. Early Years with...
Justin Jefferson Is Awarded with NFC Offensive Player of the Week
After recording a career-high in receiving yards, as well as making one of the greatest catches in NFL history, Justin Jefferson is awarded with the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 11. His performance was an integral part of the Vikings upset win over the Buffalo Bills on the road.
The State of the Vikings: Week 11
This is Episode 163 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 9 games. Particularly, the win over the Buffalo Bills, Dalvin Cook, and Justin Jefferson are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
Week 11 NFL Playoff Picture: Vikings Draw Tough Matchup
Folks, as much as the NFL season feels like it began just a few weeks ago, we are officially over halfway through the 2022 regular season. Because of that, it seems appropriate to begin paying attention to the playoff picture as we get ever closer to January. With that, here’s...
Former Vikings Wide Receiver Is Now a Cheesehead
Following their victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers have added a former Vikings wide receiver to their roster. That receiver is Dede Westbrook. Westbrook signed with the Vikings prior to the 2021 season, and the hope was that he would be able to provide a slot receiver threat to play alongside Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Unfortunately, that never panned out as he never found a consistent role with the Vikings offense.
Cardiac Vikes—This is Who They Are—Get Used to It
In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings’ thrilling comeback upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, many of us in Purple Nation may be scratching our heads in wonderment. Looking as though we’re recovering from a week-long bender, our exhilaration from Sunday’s revelry most certainly is mixed with some perplexing bemusement on Monday morning.
Reaction to Vikings Win over Bills in Week 10
This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com.
The Vikings Continue Hunting for Tight End Depth
Evidently, the Minnesota Vikings are still hunting for tight end depth for their 2022 roster. According to reports, they are working out another tight end on Tuesday this week. That tight end is former Green Bay Packer, Alize Mack. This is the second tight end that the Vikings have been...
Somehow, the Vikings Open as Underdogs in Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a win in what was arguably the most exciting game of the entire NFL season. Now, they get to head home for three consecutive games, and the first of these games comes against the Dallas Cowboys. These very Cowboys just blew a 14-point lead to the Green Bay Packers and lost 31-28 this week. Even still, the Vikings open as underdogs in Week 11 for this game.
Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Seeing Purple at the Top
In an NFL season that has been filled with comebacks and close games, Week 10 takes the cake. Nearly every game came down to the wire, and nine of the 15 games were decided by eight or fewer points. Additionally, the final undefeated team went down on primetime. Here’s the Week 11 NFL power rankings, including a look at the new team at the top. Cheers to hoping Week 11 can be as entertaining as Week 10.
The 7 Big Surprises from Vikings Win over Bills
This is Episode 162 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad surprises from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, the Vikings offensive line, Dalvin Cook, and Josh Allen are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. The Vikings knocked off...
