ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Sign Another TE

The tight end shuffle continues for the Minnesota Vikings into Week 11. Less than 24 hours after their outrageous victory in Buffalo against the Bils, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was back at work. On Monday afternoon, the Vikings sign another TE. That tight end is former Jacksonville Jaguar, James O’Shaughnessy. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Be Prepared: The Vikings Should Lose in the Next 2 Weeks

I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but the Minnesota Vikings should lose a game soon. The Vikings just upset the Buffalo Bills on the road in historic fashion. It was an outstanding game, and it should go down as the game of the year. After this historic upset, we all need to be prepared. A trip-up is likely coming.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 11

This is Episode 163 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 9 games. Particularly, the win over the Buffalo Bills, Dalvin Cook, and Justin Jefferson are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings Wide Receiver Is Now a Cheesehead

Following their victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers have added a former Vikings wide receiver to their roster. That receiver is Dede Westbrook. Westbrook signed with the Vikings prior to the 2021 season, and the hope was that he would be able to provide a slot receiver threat to play alongside Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Unfortunately, that never panned out as he never found a consistent role with the Vikings offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

Cardiac Vikes—This is Who They Are—Get Used to It

In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings’ thrilling comeback upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, many of us in Purple Nation may be scratching our heads in wonderment. Looking as though we’re recovering from a week-long bender, our exhilaration from Sunday’s revelry most certainly is mixed with some perplexing bemusement on Monday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Reaction to Vikings Win over Bills in Week 10

This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Continue Hunting for Tight End Depth

Evidently, the Minnesota Vikings are still hunting for tight end depth for their 2022 roster. According to reports, they are working out another tight end on Tuesday this week. That tight end is former Green Bay Packer, Alize Mack. This is the second tight end that the Vikings have been...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Somehow, the Vikings Open as Underdogs in Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a win in what was arguably the most exciting game of the entire NFL season. Now, they get to head home for three consecutive games, and the first of these games comes against the Dallas Cowboys. These very Cowboys just blew a 14-point lead to the Green Bay Packers and lost 31-28 this week. Even still, the Vikings open as underdogs in Week 11 for this game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Seeing Purple at the Top

In an NFL season that has been filled with comebacks and close games, Week 10 takes the cake. Nearly every game came down to the wire, and nine of the 15 games were decided by eight or fewer points. Additionally, the final undefeated team went down on primetime. Here’s the Week 11 NFL power rankings, including a look at the new team at the top. Cheers to hoping Week 11 can be as entertaining as Week 10.
purplePTSD.com

The 7 Big Surprises from Vikings Win over Bills

This is Episode 162 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad surprises from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, the Vikings offensive line, Dalvin Cook, and Josh Allen are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. The Vikings knocked off...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy