wevv.com
Coroner called to crash on Audubon Parkway in Henderson County
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County, Kentucky on Tuesday. Authorities tell us the 911 call came in for the crash just before noon on Tuesday. We're told the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the 1078 Zion exit,...
WBKO
One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A Bowling Green man was charged after he reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 26-year-old Jaiveyhon Masion after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Robin Road. Masion was also a person of interest...
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have confirmed a fatal accident on the Audubon near the Zion exit. KYTC officials say an eastbound crash in Henderson has closed the Audubon Parkway at both directions at MP 7. KYTC says the closure should last for two hours. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you […]
VCSO: ‘Reckless’ chase through Evansville ends in drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Henderson man is behind bars after authorities accuse him of drug dealing and evading police. In the early morning hours of November 3, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over Antwon Gordon, 36, during a traffic stop. The deputy believed he could smell marijuana in the car, so […]
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
k105.com
Grayson Co. deputy, Caneyville FD avert disaster with quick response to wood burning stove fire
A wood burning stove could have caused catastrophe in Caneyville if not for a quick response by a Grayson County deputy and the Caneyville Fire Department. Monday night at approximately 9:40, a residential fire was reported in the 500 block of East Maple Street (Hwy 62). Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter was in the area and arrived within a minute of the initial call being relayed to the Caneyville Fire Department and EMS.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
wbiw.com
Kentucky man killed after losing control of his truck on I-69
GREENE CO. – A Owensboro, KY., man was killed Saturday morning after losing control of his 2009 International box truck on I-69. The accident was reported at the 99.5 northbound mile marker at 7:53 a.m. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald was traveling north on...
WBKO
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating missing person cold case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is actively investigating a cold case from 2000. Peggy Sue Ashley was last seen in Scottsville, Kentucky in the early morning hours of July 29, 2000. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Ashley please contact the...
Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
WBKO
Bomber plane involved in deadly Texas airshow crash previously visited Bowling Green
whvoradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
WBKO
School safety enhancement project begins for Cumberland Trace Elementary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the safety of our kids in mind, a project to enhance school safety for Cumberland Trace Elementary School in Warren County has started. This morning crews began working on the construction of an additional left turn lane from KY 2158 Cumberland Trace Road to KY 234 John Webb Boulevard.
WTVW
Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton
WBKO
Annual Hand it to a Hero event for Warren Co. kids coming on Nov. 26
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holidays are upon us, and with them come joy, excitement, and giving to others, especially those in need. Each year there are kids who wouldn’t have a Christmas at all without the help of the United States Marine Corp’s Toys for Tots..
No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to overturn twice before...
EPD find missing 11-year-old girl
UPDATE: As of 9:03 p.m. Summer has been located and is safe.
