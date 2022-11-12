ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, KY

WBKO

One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow

Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17. Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co....
GLASGOW, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit

A Bowling Green man was charged after he reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 26-year-old Jaiveyhon Masion after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Robin Road. Masion was also a person of interest...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: ‘Reckless’ chase through Evansville ends in drug bust

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Henderson man is behind bars after authorities accuse him of drug dealing and evading police. In the early morning hours of November 3, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over Antwon Gordon, 36, during a traffic stop. The deputy believed he could smell marijuana in the car, so […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash

A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. deputy, Caneyville FD avert disaster with quick response to wood burning stove fire

A wood burning stove could have caused catastrophe in Caneyville if not for a quick response by a Grayson County deputy and the Caneyville Fire Department. Monday night at approximately 9:40, a residential fire was reported in the 500 block of East Maple Street (Hwy 62). Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter was in the area and arrived within a minute of the initial call being relayed to the Caneyville Fire Department and EMS.
CANEYVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Kentucky man killed after losing control of his truck on I-69

GREENE CO. – A Owensboro, KY., man was killed Saturday morning after losing control of his 2009 International box truck on I-69. The accident was reported at the 99.5 northbound mile marker at 7:53 a.m. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald was traveling north on...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
HANSON, KY
whvoradio.com

Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire

A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton

Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton. Security camera captures moment a house explodes …. Security camera captures moment a house explodes in Princeton. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced …. $3.1...
PRINCETON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
HENDERSON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to overturn twice before...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

