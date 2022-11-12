Read full article on original website
‘Deshaun Watson can fix all of this?’: What they’re saying about the Browns’ loss to the Dolphins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns returned from their bye week on Sunday and were dominated on the road by the Dolphins, 39-17. Cleveland’s run defense was exposed again by a Miami offense that was among the worst in the NFL prior to Sunday. The Dolphins rushed for 195 yards and kept gashing the Browns repeatedly on defense.
NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday
The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
NFL
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
Washington Commanders Sale by Dan Snyder on 'Fast Track'?
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
NBC Sports
Justin Jefferson on catch of a lifetime: Kirk Cousins said “I might just throw this up to you”
Every great catch begins with a throw. Sometimes the throw is great. Sometimes it’s just a desperation heave-ho. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of a lifetime on Sunday in Buffalo. A blend of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and OBJ on SNF with a dash of Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl XLIV. After the game, Jefferson explained to Peter King of Football Morning in America that the play began with a wing and a prayer from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Gannon isn't alone in defensive blame
The Eagles finally lost a game on Monday night, a weird and wonky outing that felt off-kilter from the first drive and never really found a rhythm. It was an ugly showing for a number of reasons, and after eight games that were almost entirely fun Birds fans will have some legitimate question marks and concerns heading into Week 11.
Sean Payton Is Trending After The Cowboys' Loss On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys' 6-2 start to the 2022 regular season mostly quieted the Sean Payton talk, but all of that changed on Sunday evening. Dallas fell to Green Bay - which had lost five straight games - in Lambeau on Sunday. The Cowboys lost to the Packers, 31-28, in overtime.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report. This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on...
Zac Jackson: Last six weeks are really important for Stefanski, Browns "getting figured out"
Zac Jackson on why the final six weeks of the Browns season with Deshaun Watson starting are really important. Is this season a repeat of the 2019 Browns team? Major issues with the Browns defense. Are the players connecting with the game plan?
Browns bring DE Isaac Rochell back to practice squad after release
After he was released by the Cleveland Browns this past weekend, defensive end Isaac Rochell has now returned to the practice squad. The Browns will not have to clear a space on their reserve unit as the Los Angeles Chargers just took defensive tackle Tyeler Davison off their hands as well. Rochell was waived after the Browns activated running back Jerome Ford off of Injured Reserve ahead of their loss to the Miami Dolphins.
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Panthers make Baker Mayfield decision for Week 11 vs. Ravens after PJ Walker injury
The Carolina Panthers’ QB situation this season has been a complete dumpster fire. They traded for Baker Mayfield in the offseason after acquiring Sam Darnold last year. Midway through the season, though, Mayfield was benched for PJ Walker, who had his fair share of highlights and struggles. Week 11...
Colin Cowherd Calls For 1 NFL Head Coach To Be Fired
A frustrating season for the Denver Broncos continued on Sunday. The Broncos mustered just 10 points during a loss to the Tennessee Titans, falling to 3-6 on the year. Sports talk personality Colin Cowherd believes that should be the final straw for first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
SB Nation
Josh McDaniels is a joke, Mike Mayock is the punchline, and the Raiders are a laughing stock
There are a lot of teams in the NFL this season who vying for the mantle of “most disappointing,” but nobody has mastered ineptitude better than the Las Vegas Raiders. Sunday was their magnum opus, as Josh McDaniels found a way to use his vast years of coaching experience to lose to a haphazard Colts team being brought into the weekend by a guy with less than a week experience on the job.
Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11
Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11. Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last
Commanders BREAKING: Chase Young to Move to Roster, Play at Texans - Report
Chase Young is ready to return to the field for the Washington Commanders, part of a good-news week in DC.
NBC Sports
Shanahan admits Greenlaw's ejection in win ‘blew my mind’
Like 49ers fans and other football fanatics across the world watching the “Sunday Night Football" matchup between the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, Kyle Shanahan was shocked that Dre Greenlaw was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet collision with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. And shocked might be a bit of an...
NBC Sports
Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
NBC Sports
Patrick Peterson on Kirk Cousins’s plane attire: “We got a surprise for y’all to see.”
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a...
