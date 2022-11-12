Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Moves Up to No. 11 in College Football Playoff Rankings
Penn State moved up in the third batch of College Football Playoff rankings, now ranking No. 11. This ranking comes after Penn State’s 30-0 demolition of Maryland, at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday. Last week, Penn State ranked No. 14. As everybody knew coming in, Penn State is the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz Nominated for Frank Broyles Award
On Tuesday, Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was named one of 51 coaches nominated for the Frank Broyles Award, which is given annually to the best assistant coach in college football. Diaz is in his first season as the defensive coordinator, replacing Brent Pry after he became the head...
nittanysportsnow.com
Nick Singleton and Jake Pinegar Win Big Ten Honors for Performances vs. Maryland
In Penn State’s dominant 30-0 shutout victory over Maryland, two Penn State players picked up conference accolades for their Performance. Running back Nick Singleton won Big Ten Freshman of the Week, and kicker Jake Pinegar won Big Ten Special Teams of the Week. Singleton now has three Big Ten...
nittanysportsnow.com
2023 Three-Star Edge-Rusher Joseph Mupoyi Has Crystal Ball Prediction to Penn State
On Tuesday, Joseph Mupoyi, a three-star athlete out of St. Thomas More Prep School in Oakdale, Connecticut, received a Crystal Ball prediction to Penn State by Steve Wiltfong, Director of Football Recruiting for 247Sports. Mupoyi is a 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end who is the number four player in Connecticut, the...
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s win Over Butler
Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 68-62 win over Butler. Pickett started 2-13 from the field. For a lot of players, this would automatically be an awful night. For Pickett, it became a historic one. Pickett’s shooting improved– he made four of his last five shots– and he ended with a team-high 15 points. He also finished with 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the second triple-double in Penn State history. Micah Shrewsberry’s statement is more accurate by the game.
nittanysportsnow.com
OL Maleek McNeil no Longer With PSU Football Program
Maleek McNeil is no longer with Penn State’s football program. McNeil, a three-star Class of 2022 signee from the Bronx section of New York, was one of four offensive lineman from James Franklin’s freshman class. As of Monday morning, McNeil’s page was no longer on Penn State’s roster,...
nittanysportsnow.com
Second-Half Surge Pushes Penn State Past Butler, 68-62
Down 42-40 with 13:55 left in the game, Penn State went on a 17-2 run to take down Butler 68-62 Monday night on Project 44 night at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions were paced by Jalen Pickett’s triple-double, only the second in team history. Pickett finished with 15 points, nine coming in the second half, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Butler
Coach Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State men’s basketball will look to start 3-0 Monday night against Butler (1-0). Here are five things to know before the game. Shrewsberry was on Butler’s coaching staff once upon a time. He assisted Brad Stevens from 2017-11 and helped the Bulldogs to two national championship game appearances. Since leaving Butler after the 2010-11 season, Shrewsberry has coached at another Indiana school, Purdue (2011-13, 2019-21) and the Boston Celtics (2013-19) before getting the Penn State job after the 2020-21 season. Shrewsberry is still in the process of making Penn State a winning program, and beating his old team would help his new team toward that goal.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Opens -19 at Rutgers
Penn State is an early 19-point favorite at Rutgers, according to Circa Sports. Coach James Franklin’s team is coming off two straight wins by a combined 61 points. After bouncing back from its loss to Ohio State with a 45-14 win at Indiana Nov. 5, Penn State destroyed Maryland, 30-0, this past weekend.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Moves Up 3 spots in AP, Coaches Polls
Penn State moved up in both the AP and Coaches polls, now ranking No. 11 in the AP and No. 12 in the coaches. After demolishing Maryland, 30-0, at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team shot up three spots in each poll. Last week, Penn State...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook- November 16
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Update (10:54 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2025 safety Matai Tagoa’i from Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 6’4″, 190-pound athlete has also received offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and UNLV.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
Jersey Shore, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Central Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Jersey Shore High School on November 14, 2022, 14:25:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Little League International adds new staff to Williamsport team
South Williamsport, Pa. — On November 14, two new safety and security leaders began their duties with Little League International. The new staff members will contribute to risk management, security, and emergency responses during Little League functions. Stacy Zales has been appointed Risk Management Administrative Assistant, with retired Pennsylvania State Police Major Sherman Shadle as the new Director of Security. Ms. Zales, a resident of Picture Rocks, was previously an...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants
Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
Local music teacher a semifinalist for Grammy Award
Loyalsock Township, Pa. – One local educator is now a semifinalist in the Grammy’s national search for an outstanding and impactful music teacher, supporter, and innovator. Out of more than 1,205 nominations from 47 states, Loyalsock Township School District’s own Ryan Bulgarelli has been selected as a semifinalist — just one of 25 across the country, and the only educator in Pennsyvlania — for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award. ...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania bald eagle struck and killed by car
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.
Here’s what to know ahead of Tuesday’s first measurable snowfall in Centre County
The National Weather Service at State College tweeted Monday that the first snow or ice event of the season “often results in amplified impacts.”
Man wanted in central Pa. shooting is apprehended: police
A man wanted in connection with a Mifflin County shooting that put another man in the hospital has been apprehended, according to Pennsylvania State Police. In a social media post, state police said that Adam Fink, 28, has been taken into custody on charges stemming from the incident in Decatur Township on the evening of Nov. 9, in which a 20-year-old victim was shot and subsequently taken to Hershey Medical Center in stable condition.
Two county manhunt ends with man in custody
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A manhunt in Snyder and Mifflin Counties has come to an end after several days. Officials say 28-year-old Adam Fink has been taken into custody. According to state troopers, just after 10 p.m. November 9, Fink was involved in a shooting along Route 522 in Decatur Township in Mifflin County.
Comments / 2