ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Moves Up to No. 11 in College Football Playoff Rankings

Penn State moved up in the third batch of College Football Playoff rankings, now ranking No. 11. This ranking comes after Penn State’s 30-0 demolition of Maryland, at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday. Last week, Penn State ranked No. 14. As everybody knew coming in, Penn State is the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

5 Takeaways From Penn State’s win Over Butler

Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 68-62 win over Butler. Pickett started 2-13 from the field. For a lot of players, this would automatically be an awful night. For Pickett, it became a historic one. Pickett’s shooting improved– he made four of his last five shots– and he ended with a team-high 15 points. He also finished with 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the second triple-double in Penn State history. Micah Shrewsberry’s statement is more accurate by the game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nittanysportsnow.com

OL Maleek McNeil no Longer With PSU Football Program

Maleek McNeil is no longer with Penn State’s football program. McNeil, a three-star Class of 2022 signee from the Bronx section of New York, was one of four offensive lineman from James Franklin’s freshman class. As of Monday morning, McNeil’s page was no longer on Penn State’s roster,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Second-Half Surge Pushes Penn State Past Butler, 68-62

Down 42-40 with 13:55 left in the game, Penn State went on a 17-2 run to take down Butler 68-62 Monday night on Project 44 night at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions were paced by Jalen Pickett’s triple-double, only the second in team history. Pickett finished with 15 points, nine coming in the second half, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Butler

Coach Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State men’s basketball will look to start 3-0 Monday night against Butler (1-0). Here are five things to know before the game. Shrewsberry was on Butler’s coaching staff once upon a time. He assisted Brad Stevens from 2017-11 and helped the Bulldogs to two national championship game appearances. Since leaving Butler after the 2010-11 season, Shrewsberry has coached at another Indiana school, Purdue (2011-13, 2019-21) and the Boston Celtics (2013-19) before getting the Penn State job after the 2020-21 season. Shrewsberry is still in the process of making Penn State a winning program, and beating his old team would help his new team toward that goal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Opens -19 at Rutgers

Penn State is an early 19-point favorite at Rutgers, according to Circa Sports. Coach James Franklin’s team is coming off two straight wins by a combined 61 points. After bouncing back from its loss to Ohio State with a 45-14 win at Indiana Nov. 5, Penn State destroyed Maryland, 30-0, this past weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU Moves Up 3 spots in AP, Coaches Polls

Penn State moved up in both the AP and Coaches polls, now ranking No. 11 in the AP and No. 12 in the coaches. After demolishing Maryland, 30-0, at Beaver Stadium this past Saturday, coach James Franklin’s team shot up three spots in each poll. Last week, Penn State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook- November 16

Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Update (10:54 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2025 safety Matai Tagoa’i from Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 6’4″, 190-pound athlete has also received offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and UNLV.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Jersey Shore, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Central Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Jersey Shore High School on November 14, 2022, 14:25:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
JERSEY SHORE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Little League International adds new staff to Williamsport team

South Williamsport, Pa. — On November 14, two new safety and security leaders began their duties with Little League International. The new staff members will contribute to risk management, security, and emergency responses during Little League functions. Stacy Zales has been appointed Risk Management Administrative Assistant, with retired Pennsylvania State Police Major Sherman Shadle as the new Director of Security. Ms. Zales, a resident of Picture Rocks, was previously an...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants

Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
HUNTINGDON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local music teacher a semifinalist for Grammy Award

Loyalsock Township, Pa. – One local educator is now a semifinalist in the Grammy’s national search for an outstanding and impactful music teacher, supporter, and innovator. Out of more than 1,205 nominations from 47 states, Loyalsock Township School District’s own Ryan Bulgarelli has been selected as a semifinalist — just one of 25 across the country, and the only educator in Pennsyvlania — for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award. ...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania bald eagle struck and killed by car

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
PennLive.com

Man wanted in central Pa. shooting is apprehended: police

A man wanted in connection with a Mifflin County shooting that put another man in the hospital has been apprehended, according to Pennsylvania State Police. In a social media post, state police said that Adam Fink, 28, has been taken into custody on charges stemming from the incident in Decatur Township on the evening of Nov. 9, in which a 20-year-old victim was shot and subsequently taken to Hershey Medical Center in stable condition.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Two county manhunt ends with man in custody

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A manhunt in Snyder and Mifflin Counties has come to an end after several days. Officials say 28-year-old Adam Fink has been taken into custody. According to state troopers, just after 10 p.m. November 9, Fink was involved in a shooting along Route 522 in Decatur Township in Mifflin County.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy