Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
Portland Updates: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
USPS Letter to The CommunityLA HallScappoose, OR
Related
Man, 24, faces murder in Vancouver car crash shooting
An arrest has been made related to a shooting that occurred in Vancouver on Nov. 6, the Vancouver Police Department reported.
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
kptv.com
Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
Teen injured near Jefferson High School in drive-by shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A bullet strike to the east side of The Skanner News building in North Portland is the only evidence of a shooting near the corner of North Killingsworth and Haight. "It is concerning, obviously, especially in a building full of windows up front," John Gallucci said.
Drive-by shooting wounds Jefferson HS student
A drive-by shooting wounded a Jefferson High School student Monday afternoon in North Portland, police said.
kptv.com
Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
kptv.com
Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
3-car crash on I-5 leaves vehicle overturned near Lower Boones Ferry
Firefighters and EMS are responding to a crash on I-5 near the Lower Boones Ferry exit, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Man attacked DoorDash driver with lit blowtorch, prosecutors say
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man was sentenced to spend more than six years in jail after prosecutors said he tried to steal a car using a lit blowtorch. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a news release that Michael Scott Walton was sentenced to 80 months in prison for attempted robbery and attempted assault.
'It's frightening': Families in Salem neighborhood on edge after shootout
SALEM, Ore. — A calm residential neighborhood near North Salem High School was a chaotic scene Saturday night during a shootout between suspects and police that started with a stolen car several blocks away. White spray-painted marks on the street left by police are now a stark reminder for...
kptv.com
Police searching for felony arson suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a felony arson suspect who did not turn himself in. PPB said Jarrid Huber was on pretrial release for a first-degree arson charge from May 25, 2021. He did not turn himself in to law enforcement as required. Huber...
Crime Briefs - Gresham officer kicked in groin during arrest
MAX Station altercation leads to painful moment for officer; woman sparks arson fire in motel room- A man allegedly assaulted a TriMet employee and kicked an arresting Gresham officer in the groin during an altercation Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station. A person awaiting a train physically assaulted a TriMet supervisor, leading to several employees holding the man down while calling police. The incident had escalated to the suspect biting a TriMet employee, and when police took him into custody a struggle led to an officer being kicked. He allegedly also started a fight with Multnomah...
Man dies in fire at Rodeway Inn in NE Portland
One person is dead following an early Tuesday morning fire at the Rodeway Inn in Northeast Portland, according to fire officials.
thereflector.com
One person shot following family dispute near Lake Merwin
A dispute between family members led to a non-fatal shooting in northeast Clark County, according to police. At about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Battle Ground Police Department responded to a disturbance with a weapon at a residence off Northeast Fern Drive and Northeast Columbia Tie Road, on the south bank of Lake Merwin.
Man dies after early Sunday Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
The man, whose identity has not yet been publicly revealed, was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the Hazelwood neighborhood near SE 122nd and Ash, authorities said.
kptv.com
12-year-old arrested after social media threats towards Salem schools
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police officers have arrested a middle-school student in connection to a recent threat made against two Salem schools on social media. According to the Salem Police Department, police dispatch began receiving calls from concerned parents regarding threats made against Parrish and Houck Middle School campuses on Sunday afternoon.
KATU.com
Clark County man shoots relative in argument over car
CLARK COUNTY, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident where a Clark County man shot a male in-law at their home, apparently in an argument over a car. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Battle Ground Police Department responded to a 911 report of a disturbance with a weapon at a home in northern Clark County off NE Fern Drive and NE Columbia Tie Rd.
Portland student shot near Jefferson High School, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A student is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting near Jefferson High School in North Portland on Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were dispatched to a local hospital shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a "walk-in gunshot...
KGW
Portland, OR
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0