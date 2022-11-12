ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
SALEM, OR
KGW

Teen injured near Jefferson High School in drive-by shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A bullet strike to the east side of The Skanner News building in North Portland is the only evidence of a shooting near the corner of North Killingsworth and Haight. "It is concerning, obviously, especially in a building full of windows up front," John Gallucci said.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after three-hour standoff in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police arrested a wanted man Saturday evening after a three-hour standoff. The Newberg-Dundee Police department contacted Tigard police with information about a wanted 54-year-old man named Worth Briggs who was believed to be in Tigard. Briggs had a felony warrant out for his arrest for first-degree attempted kidnapping.
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Man, 14-year-old boy arrested after armed carjacking in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people, one of them a teenager, were arrested Friday night after an armed carjacking in northeast Salem, according to the police department. Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen in the 3200 block of Felina Avenue Northeast. Police said the caller reported being approached two males at rifle-point and told to exit their vehicle after they witnessed an assault. The two suspects then fled in the victim’s car.
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15

On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
SALEM, OR
KRMG

Man attacked DoorDash driver with lit blowtorch, prosecutors say

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man was sentenced to spend more than six years in jail after prosecutors said he tried to steal a car using a lit blowtorch. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a news release that Michael Scott Walton was sentenced to 80 months in prison for attempted robbery and attempted assault.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police searching for felony arson suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is looking for a felony arson suspect who did not turn himself in. PPB said Jarrid Huber was on pretrial release for a first-degree arson charge from May 25, 2021. He did not turn himself in to law enforcement as required. Huber...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Gresham officer kicked in groin during arrest

MAX Station altercation leads to painful moment for officer; woman sparks arson fire in motel room- A man allegedly assaulted a TriMet employee and kicked an arresting Gresham officer in the groin during an altercation Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station. A person awaiting a train physically assaulted a TriMet supervisor, leading to several employees holding the man down while calling police. The incident had escalated to the suspect biting a TriMet employee, and when police took him into custody a struggle led to an officer being kicked. He allegedly also started a fight with Multnomah...
GRESHAM, OR
thereflector.com

One person shot following family dispute near Lake Merwin

A dispute between family members led to a non-fatal shooting in northeast Clark County, according to police. At about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Battle Ground Police Department responded to a disturbance with a weapon at a residence off Northeast Fern Drive and Northeast Columbia Tie Road, on the south bank of Lake Merwin.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

12-year-old arrested after social media threats towards Salem schools

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Salem police officers have arrested a middle-school student in connection to a recent threat made against two Salem schools on social media. According to the Salem Police Department, police dispatch began receiving calls from concerned parents regarding threats made against Parrish and Houck Middle School campuses on Sunday afternoon.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Clark County man shoots relative in argument over car

CLARK COUNTY, Ore. — Police are investigating an incident where a Clark County man shot a male in-law at their home, apparently in an argument over a car. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Battle Ground Police Department responded to a 911 report of a disturbance with a weapon at a home in northern Clark County off NE Fern Drive and NE Columbia Tie Rd.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

Portland student shot near Jefferson High School, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A student is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting near Jefferson High School in North Portland on Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were dispatched to a local hospital shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a "walk-in gunshot...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland, OR
