ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Athens-Clarke County detention officer arrested for having relationship with inmate

By Natalie Sadler, More Articles From Natalie »
accesswdun.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

U.S. Attorney’s Office: Georgia man who shot at repo workers and led police on chase sentenced to maximum prison term

ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Athens, Georgia, man who led police on a high-speed chase and fired shots at repo employees was sentenced to prison on a federal gun charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. 30-year-old Ceddrick Demon Mercery, also known as Stunt, is sentenced to serve 120 […]
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office issues BOLO for missing homeless man

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a homeless man who has been missing for several weeks. Richard Parker, 48 of Gainesville, was last seen in the area of Clarks Bridge and C. Roger Road. According to his family, it is not unusual for Parker to disappear. However, he has never been gone for such a long period of time.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Cumming man stabbed to death, his friend was arrested

A Cumming man was found stabbed to death this weekend and his family says the sole suspect was a close friend. The Rome-News Tribune reports police were notified of an abandoned car in Rome, GA on Saturday. That led authorities to find the body of Aaron William Davis, 21, about 3 miles away on Tumlin Road.
ROME, GA
accesswdun.com

Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple

A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
BRASELTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel

MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
MACON, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police to receive law enforcement grant for the third time

The Gainesville Police Department will receive a $100,000 grant approved by the 2022 Law Enforcement Training Grant Committee for the fiscal year 2023. Gainesville Police Department Training Director, Lieutenant Justin Martin said this grant has helped the department deliver more high-quality training, which puts a more professional product out on the road.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for Lumpkin County arson suspect

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is seeking the public's help to identify the culprit behind two fires in Lumpkin County. The fires occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on November 7 at 102 & 106 Pine Corner Drive in Murrayville. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Deputy, one K9 to return to work following traffic accident

A Hall County Sheriff's Deputy and one of his K9s were expected to return to work Tuesday following their involvement in a traffic accident Friday morning. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, Sgt. Jeremy Prickett and K9 Bella will return to work Tuesday. K9 Timo, a second K9 that was also involved in the accident, is still recovering. The agency says Timo received some cuts and scrapes and will return to duty in the near future.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gainesville Police Chief weighs in on fentanyl crisis

Overdoses from illicit fentanyl mixed into other drugs are sharply rising, said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year. About a quarter of the overdoses were fatal. Parrish said first responders are using more...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens man who shot at repo workers given max prison sentence

ATHENS, Ga. - A 30-year-old Athens man was given the maximum sentence for his crime after a judge found him guilty of illegally possessing the firearm he used to shoot two workers attempting to repossess his car. Police said Ceddrick Demon Mercery, who was a previously convicted felon, tried to...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy