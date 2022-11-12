Athens-Clarke County detention officer arrested for having relationship with inmate

A Hall County Sheriff's Deputy and one of his K9s were expected to return to work Tuesday following their involvement in a traffic accident Friday morning. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, Sgt. Jeremy Prickett and K9 Bella will return to work Tuesday. K9 Timo, a second K9 that was also involved in the accident, is still recovering. The agency says Timo received some cuts and scrapes and will return to duty in the near future.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO