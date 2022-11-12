Athens-Clarke County detention officer arrested for having relationship with inmate

Read full article on original website
Caregiver arrested, accused of stealing $100K from couple in Hall County
A woman was arrested Monday after Hall County authorities said she stole more than $100,000 from a couple....
U.S. Attorney’s Office: Georgia man who shot at repo workers and led police on chase sentenced to maximum prison term
ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Athens, Georgia, man who led police on a high-speed chase and fired shots at repo employees was sentenced to prison on a federal gun charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. 30-year-old Ceddrick Demon Mercery, also known as Stunt, is sentenced to serve 120 […]
Hall County Sheriff’s Office issues BOLO for missing homeless man
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a homeless man who has been missing for several weeks. Richard Parker, 48 of Gainesville, was last seen in the area of Clarks Bridge and C. Roger Road. According to his family, it is not unusual for Parker to disappear. However, he has never been gone for such a long period of time.
Suspect in Henry County detention officer shooting arrested in Macon
The search for a man accused of injuring a Henry County detention officer and killing another man in a shooting earlier this month came to an end Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Woman convicted in 9-month-old grandson’s meth overdose death in 2016
A Fulton County jury recently found a grandmother guilty of murder in the 2016 overdose death of her 9-month-old grandson, the district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
Cumming man stabbed to death, his friend was arrested
A Cumming man was found stabbed to death this weekend and his family says the sole suspect was a close friend. The Rome-News Tribune reports police were notified of an abandoned car in Rome, GA on Saturday. That led authorities to find the body of Aaron William Davis, 21, about 3 miles away on Tumlin Road.
MPD Reports: Woman sleeping in Pilot Park arrested on drug charges; suicide threat and slew of mental health issues and domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Warrant Attempt –...
Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple
A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
Athens-Clarke Co Police: gun found, student arrested at Clarke Middle School
Parents spread the word over the weekend on social media: a gun and ammunition were found on the campus of Clarke Middle School. Athens-Clarke County Police say a 13 year-old student has been arrested and is in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice. There were no injuries in the incident that happened this past Friday.
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel
MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
Gainesville Police to receive law enforcement grant for the third time
The Gainesville Police Department will receive a $100,000 grant approved by the 2022 Law Enforcement Training Grant Committee for the fiscal year 2023. Gainesville Police Department Training Director, Lieutenant Justin Martin said this grant has helped the department deliver more high-quality training, which puts a more professional product out on the road.
Authorities searching for Lumpkin County arson suspect
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is seeking the public's help to identify the culprit behind two fires in Lumpkin County. The fires occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on November 7 at 102 & 106 Pine Corner Drive in Murrayville. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered...
Hall County Deputy, one K9 to return to work following traffic accident
A Hall County Sheriff's Deputy and one of his K9s were expected to return to work Tuesday following their involvement in a traffic accident Friday morning. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, Sgt. Jeremy Prickett and K9 Bella will return to work Tuesday. K9 Timo, a second K9 that was also involved in the accident, is still recovering. The agency says Timo received some cuts and scrapes and will return to duty in the near future.
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends with 2 Georgia police officers injured
Two Jackson police officers were injured during an encounter with a man at a home in Butts County that led to an hours-long SWAT standoff, according to authorities.
Gainesville Police Chief weighs in on fentanyl crisis
Overdoses from illicit fentanyl mixed into other drugs are sharply rising, said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year. About a quarter of the overdoses were fatal. Parrish said first responders are using more...
Athens man who shot at repo workers given max prison sentence
ATHENS, Ga. - A 30-year-old Athens man was given the maximum sentence for his crime after a judge found him guilty of illegally possessing the firearm he used to shoot two workers attempting to repossess his car. Police said Ceddrick Demon Mercery, who was a previously convicted felon, tried to...
‘I’m scared for them’: Mother says man impersonating officer came into home with children inside
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Members of a Gwinnett County family told Channel 2 Action News they are still in shock after police said a man impersonating an officer showed up at their house with a gun. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson spoke with the family off Tab Roberts Road in...
WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos, thefts and shots fired at residents during theft at property
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on...
21-year-old, recent college grad found dead in Rome over the weekend, family says
ROME, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after he was found dead in Rome over the weekend. They say his high school friend is charged with murder and that he tried to cover up their son's death. According to Rome Police, a missing...
Cartersville man sentenced to life plus 23 years for death of man found on Butts County road
A Cartersville man was sentenced to life without parole on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when a Butts County jury returned a guilty verdict for malice murder in the death of Curtis Author Pitts. Jacobs was sentenced to an additional 23 years on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission...
