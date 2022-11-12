ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Members of the original 'High School Musical' cast and crew reunited for a group photo in Paris: 'Back with my Wildcat family!'

By Gabi Stevenson
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unDPL_0j8hM2Av00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jQOP_0j8hM2Av00
Drew Seeley, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hudgens, and Bart Johnson pose for a photo at the Dream It Conventions in Paris, France, on November 12, 2022.

Drew Seeley/Instagram

  • Members of the "High School Musical" cast and crew posed for a group photo in Paris.
  • Several of the stars were in France for the Dream It Conventions on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and more hugged and smiled for the shot.

Members of the original "High School Musical" cast shared heart-warming photos of their reunion in Paris on Saturday.

The stars were in France for "Back to the Musical World 2," a Dream It convention about the "universe of Kenny Ortega," according to the event's website . Ortega directed and co-choreographed the hit 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie .

Ortega shared a snap of Lucas Grabeel, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, and Bart Johnson on Instagram Saturday. The actors starred as Ryan, Gabriella, Chad, and Coach Bolton, respectively.

The director used the hashtag #hsmforever in the caption of the sweet snap.

Johnson also commented on the photo that he was "back with my Wildcat family," referring to the mascot of the fictional high school in the film.

Drew Seeley, who provided the singing voice of Troy Bolton, played by Zac Efron, also shared a group selfie with the former Disney stars and Ortega.

"Like no time has passed," he wrote in the caption.

When the photos were shared by entertainment account Pop Crave on Twitter Saturday, many fans were quick to comment on Johnson's looks.

"Troy's dad has aged like FINE ASS WINE," one user wrote . Another commenter shared a screenshot of Johnson from the movie, writing, "My gawd coach just age a little."

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'

Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
ETOnline.com

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
EW.com

Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Cancels Her Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Details

Get well soon. Selena Gomez‘s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled after she tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” Gomez, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 26, alongside a photo of her in bed with her dogs. “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”
TEXAS STATE
extratv

Chris Evans Is Dating Alba Baptista (Report)

“Captain America” star Chris Evans is reportedly off the market!. People magazine reports Evans, 41, has been dating “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” actress Alba Baptista, 25, “for over a year.”. A source revealed, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family...
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
Insider

Insider

665K+
Followers
36K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy