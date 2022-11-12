Members of the original 'High School Musical' cast and crew reunited for a group photo in Paris: 'Back with my Wildcat family!'

Drew Seeley, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hudgens, and Bart Johnson pose for a photo at the Dream It Conventions in Paris, France, on November 12, 2022. Drew Seeley/Instagram

Members of the "High School Musical" cast and crew posed for a group photo in Paris.

Several of the stars were in France for the Dream It Conventions on Saturday and Sunday.

Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and more hugged and smiled for the shot.

Members of the original "High School Musical" cast shared heart-warming photos of their reunion in Paris on Saturday.

The stars were in France for "Back to the Musical World 2," a Dream It convention about the "universe of Kenny Ortega," according to the event's website . Ortega directed and co-choreographed the hit 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie .

Ortega shared a snap of Lucas Grabeel, Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, and Bart Johnson on Instagram Saturday. The actors starred as Ryan, Gabriella, Chad, and Coach Bolton, respectively.

The director used the hashtag #hsmforever in the caption of the sweet snap.

Johnson also commented on the photo that he was "back with my Wildcat family," referring to the mascot of the fictional high school in the film.

Drew Seeley, who provided the singing voice of Troy Bolton, played by Zac Efron, also shared a group selfie with the former Disney stars and Ortega.

"Like no time has passed," he wrote in the caption.

When the photos were shared by entertainment account Pop Crave on Twitter Saturday, many fans were quick to comment on Johnson's looks.

"Troy's dad has aged like FINE ASS WINE," one user wrote . Another commenter shared a screenshot of Johnson from the movie, writing, "My gawd coach just age a little."

Read the original article on