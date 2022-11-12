Read full article on original website
Shirley Shepherd
3d ago
Nevada should be ashamed of their voting procedure it's broken and we demand it be fixed
Josephine Cummings
2d ago
Mr Gloria needs to be replaced he does a terrible job dealing with our voting system I blame him
Some media barred as Nevada governor-elect pledges openness
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
In victory speech, Joe Lombardo promises voters 'a new brand of leadership'
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo gave his first speech as governor-elect on Monday, after defeating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in the 2022 midterm election.
84 votes separate incumbent Democrat, Republican in Clark County race
Just 84 votes separated incumbent Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and his challenger Drew Johnson in the race for the District F seat on the commission as of Saturday.
Goynes-Brown defeats Culinary-backed Spearman, becoming North Las Vegas’s first Black mayor
Goynes-Brown’s father, Theron Goynes, was North Las Vegas mayor pro tempore after serving as the first Black North Las Vegas councilman in the 1980s, but she is taking the name further. The post Goynes-Brown defeats Culinary-backed Spearman, becoming North Las Vegas’s first Black mayor appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
How to check if your Clark County ballot needs to be 'cured’
Clark County Registrar of Voters, Joe Gloria, said there were more than 7,100 ballots as of Saturday that needed a signature to be cured in order to be counted in the 2022 midterm election.
Watch live: Nevada’s Clark County gives update on ongoing ballot count
Election officials from Clark County, Nev., are giving an update on the ongoing tabulation of election results following Tuesday’s midterms. The Senate race in the state, which could be key to determining which party controls the upper chamber, has not yet been called as of Saturday afternoon. Watch the...
kslnewsradio.com
Las Vegas ups the ante on turf buybacks: New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
Fox5 KVVU
Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine issues victory statement
As of Saturday morning, results from the Secretary of State show Conine with a lead of 9,983 votes over his Republican challenger, Councilwoman Michele Fiore.
SFGate
In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts
HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
Nevada's Clark County has more than 50,000 ballots left to count, expecting bulk to be tallied by Saturday
Nevada's largest county still had more than 50,000 mail ballots to count Friday as several races, including the Senate and governor, hang in the balance.
Stavros Anthony poised to become Nevada's next lieutenant governor
Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony appears the most likely winner of the Nevada lieutenant governor's race with 95% of ballots counted in the Silver State.
Steve Sisolak concedes victory to Joe Lombardo in Nevada governor's race
Gov. Steve Sisolak appeared to concede victory to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday.
knpr
Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?
It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
US Senate race between Cortez Masto, Laxalt too close to call with 93% of Nevada ballots counted
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Days into the ballot counting process in Nevada, the most high-profile race in the state is still too close to call. Friday afternoon, another batch of ballots was added to Clark County's totals, narrowing the gap between incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt to less than 1,000 votes.
Democrat Dina Titus defeats Republican in race for Las Vegas congressional seat
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won re-election in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, which represents central and eastern parts of the Las Vegas valley.
New center providing support for recently immigrated Clark County students, families
The Clark County School District has opened up a new center focused on providing support to recently immigrated students and their families as they adjust to their new lives in the United States. The post New center providing support for recently immigrated Clark County students, families appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For millions of Nevadans voting, this week was a civic duty. But for one local couple Election Day was a family affair. The Larsens both ran for office at the same time. “My wife was my biggest fan,” said Flemming Larsen. “So for myself, I...
963kklz.com
SNWA Multi-Billion Dollar Water Pipeline On Hold
The SNWA has had plans on the table to build a multi-million dollar pipeline to bring water from Eastern and Northern Nevada to Southern Nevada. Those plans are now on hold. According to an article posted by legendary investigative report George Knapp on 8NewsNow.com, there has been a legal battle that has been waged for years between the SNWA (Southern Nevada Water Authority) and a group comprised of environmentalists and ranchers. The SNWA is willing to spend $15 billion dollars or more to build a 300-mile long pipeline to bring underground water from the Great Basin National Park and other aquifers in Nevada, to the most populous city in the state, Las Vegas.
Pat Spearman concedes to Pamela Goynes-Brown in North Las Vegas mayor race
Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman has conceded the race for North Las Vegas mayor to her opponent, North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.
