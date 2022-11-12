ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Shirley Shepherd
3d ago

Nevada should be ashamed of their voting procedure it's broken and we demand it be fixed

Josephine Cummings
2d ago

Mr Gloria needs to be replaced he does a terrible job dealing with our voting system I blame him

Fox5 KVVU

Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts

HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

SNWA Multi-Billion Dollar Water Pipeline On Hold

The SNWA has had plans on the table to build a multi-million dollar pipeline to bring water from Eastern and Northern Nevada to Southern Nevada. Those plans are now on hold. According to an article posted by legendary investigative report George Knapp on 8NewsNow.com, there has been a legal battle that has been waged for years between the SNWA (Southern Nevada Water Authority) and a group comprised of environmentalists and ranchers. The SNWA is willing to spend $15 billion dollars or more to build a 300-mile long pipeline to bring underground water from the Great Basin National Park and other aquifers in Nevada, to the most populous city in the state, Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
