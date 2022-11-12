ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 45

Juarez McQueen
3d ago

$100,000 reward??? I DID IT!! I did it because Jussie said Chicago was "MAGA country"....send the reward check to my kids, please!!

Reply
22
Barb Soto
3d ago

where is the picture. from what I read in other articles it was not a noose but a rope that was hanging on a garage door because the home owner is not tall enough to reach the door when it is up all the way. we do have short people who owns homes with garages where the door is to high to reach. and the knot in the rope that is to hold on to.

Reply(5)
14
goober beasley
3d ago

Bubba Wallace was in town. He probably left it there. He did the same thing in his NASCAR garage 2 years ago.

Reply(2)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuffPost

Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

863K+
Followers
5K+
Post
683M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy