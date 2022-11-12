Read full article on original website
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
God of War Ragnarök Best Armor Listed
Players searching for the best armor in God of War Ragnarök will find the Steinbjorn set to be top of the line in the game.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
How to Defeat Vanadis in God of War Ragnarök
Vanadis is a powerful foe in God of War Ragnarök who emerges seemingly out of nowhere. Here's how to defeat her.
How Many Bosses are in God of War Ragnarök?
After waiting more than four years for a new game, Santa Monica Studios brought over 60 bosses to God of War Ragnarök.
Where to Find Odin's Raven in Aurvangar Wetlands: God of War Ragnarök
Tips on where to find Odin's Raven in Aurvangar Wetlands in the game God of War Ragnarok
Digital Trends
How to transmog gear in God of War Ragnarok
2018's God of War was the first entry where Kratos would get new pieces and sets of armor that not only altered his appearance but his stats as well. Prior games had some unlockable costumes, but these were purely cosmetic and rewards for players who beat the game or did certain challenges. This concept is certainly not new, but one feature that has been growing in popularity in titles with multiple armor sets, including PlayStation's own Horizon Forbidden West, is transmogrification.
CNET
God of War Ragnarok: Muspelheim Crucible Combat Trial Guide
Sure, God of War: Ragnarok has recieved plenty of acclaim for its thoughtful story. But really, all God of War games mostly consist of Kratos killing things. Big things, small things, slow things, fast things. Kratos kills 'em all. Just like in its predecessor, Kratos' killing skills can be put to the test in exchange for valuable resources in Muspelheim's Combat Trials.
When it comes to future projects, God of War Ragnarok studio is "spread out on a lot of different things"
Ragnarok's director isn't fussed about becoming the God of War studio, though
dotesports.com
How to pre-load Warzone 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
Warzone 2 will make its grand debut on Nov. 16, and players can start pre-loading the game right now. Given how large Call of Duty games can be in terms of their file sizes, it’ll almost always be a decent idea to preload the game files so you can jump right into the action when the servers go live.
Polygon
Atreus is God of War Ragnarök’s ultimate teenage dirtbag, baby
[Ed note: This story contains spoilers for the first half of God of War Ragnarök.]. After rescuing the giant Týr, God of War Ragnarök unleashes my favorite plot twist: getting to play the next section of the game as Atreus, my new favorite angsty teen. The tired...
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vaznev-9K loadout
When it comes to dominating the playing field in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, you’ll need to come equipped with an SMG, especially on smaller 6v6 maps. While there are a lot of decent options, the best choice is currently the Vaznev-9K. Sure, there are other great SMGs...
Is there a map concept for GTA 6 yet?
Grand Theft Auto 6 creeps ever closer and even though there’s a while to wait for the official release, there are kernels of truth to be found in the leaks. Rockstar Games kept the location of the game under its hat, letting fans ping pong their possibilities from forum to forum, however the historic GTA 6 hack leaked the city where the game is set along with a whole lot of other details. Read on for the roundup.
The Verge
Microsoft’s Xbox chief settles the Call of Duty PlayStation debate once and for all
Bored of hearing about whether Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation or not? Good, because so is Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. In an interview on Decoder, a show hosted by The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Spencer has settled the debate over the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation once and for all.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
Digital Trends
You can now play Minesweeper (and more games) in Microsoft Teams
Microsoft’s newest app, Games for Work, is adding a handful of casual games right into Microsoft Teams to allow users to play against each other during meetings. Games available through the app include Solitaire, Minesweeper, Wordament, and IceBreakers — all games that are noted as being safe for work and ad-free by Microsoft.
Palmer Luckey Made a VR Headset That Kills the User If They Die in the Game
Palmer Luckey, defense contractor and the father of modern virtual reality, has created a VR headset that will kill the user if they die in the game they’re playing. He did this to commemorate the anime, Sword Art Online. Luckey is the founder of Oculus, a company he sold to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion. This is the technology that Mark Zuckerberg rebranded as the foundation for Meta.
