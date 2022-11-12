Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twins Rumored To Have Been Killed By Older BrotherStill UnsolvedWillow Creek, CA
HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
New Degree at HSU: Social Work AdministrationHardin-Simmons UniversityArcata, CA
Related
kymkemp.com
Have a Little Music With Your Marijuana…’A Collaboration of Humboldt County Farmers Launch Legendary Cannabis Line’
When buying from the Humboldt Family Farms line of premium flower, vape cartridges and pre-rolls, consumers have access to more information about the products than ever before. Through extensive lab testing, Humboldt Family Farms is able to identify and inform customers of the specific benefits and experience they can expect from each product through the identification of the cannabinoids and terpene profiles of each product.
kymkemp.com
‘Safely Surrendered Baby’ and Adoptive Parents Visit Humboldt Bay Fire Two Years Later
On November 19th 2020 a newborn baby was safely surrendered to Humboldt Bay Fire Station 1 on C St. in Eureka. Since the inception of the Safe Surrender program for HBF in 2013, this was the first experience the department had with activation of the protocol. All Humboldt Bay Fire Stations are designed as drop-off sites for “safely surrendered babies.” The California Safely Surrendered Baby Law allows a parent or other individual having lawful custody of a child 72 hours or younger to voluntarily surrender physical custody of the child to any firefighter on duty at any of our stations. This may be done discretely without fear of judgement or prosecution for child abandonment.
kymkemp.com
The Sky Is Smiling!
About 11:45 this morning, a smile (perhaps one might call it a smirk) appeared in the skies over Eureka. Thanks to the mysterious skywriter for sharing a bit of whimsey to brighten our day!
lostcoastoutpost.com
2020 ‘Safe Surrender’ Baby Visits Humboldt Bay Fire Station, Meets Firefighter Who Received Them
On November 19th 2020 a newborn baby was safely surrendered to Humboldt Bay Fire Station 1 on C St. in Eureka. Since the inception of the Safe Surrender program for HBF in 2013, this was the first experience the department had with activation of the protocol. All Humboldt Bay Fire Stations are designed as drop-off sites for “safely surrendered babies.” The California Safely Surrendered Baby Law allows a parent or other individual having lawful custody of a child 72 hours or younger to voluntarily surrender physical custody of the child to any firefighter on duty at any of our stations. This may be done discretely without fear of judgement or prosecution for child abandonment.
kymkemp.com
FOLC, BLM Hosting Volunteer Work Party at Mal Coombs Park on November 27
Volunteers are invited to a monthly work party in Shelter Cove to plant, pull weeds and enhance the native plant gardens at three rotating BLM public access sites. Sponsored by Friends of the Lost Coast and BLM King Range, the upcoming event will be at Mal Coombs Park on Sunday, November 27, from 10a.m. to 1p.m. Meet at the lighthouse at Mal Coombs Park, located at 1176 Lower Pacific Dr. in Shelter Cove. Dress in layers. Tools and gloves are provided. For more info or to RSVP email [email protected].
lostcoastoutpost.com
A Bunch of Cowboys Will Ride Through Eureka This Weekend and You Should Bring Them Canned Food
On November 19th at noon The Redwood Unit of the Backcountry Horsemen of California will kick off the holiday season with their annual Cowboy Canned Food Convoy. The horses and their riders will parade through Old Town Eureka and pack their saddlebags with food donations to deliver to Food for People. They will be making stops to pick up canned food items at Sailor’s Grave Tattoo, Chapala Cafe, Good Relations, Humboldt Herbals, Booklegger, Ramone’s Bakery and Cafe, Ecocann Dispensary, Old Town Coffee & Chocolates, Eureka Books, Belle Starr, and Los Bagels. The riders will be joined by Cub Scout Pack 4047 out to Fortuna who will help collect donations along the way.
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
kymkemp.com
Manila Community Center’s Fall Festival Full of Food and Festivities
The Manila Community Center’s Fall Festival will be providing a holiday meal and festivities for the Peninsula community. For more information about the event email [email protected] or call (707)444-9771.
kymkemp.com
‘Sophie Is Our Resident Silly Girl!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sophie. I am a female, blue dappl Catahoula Leopard Hound and...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kymkemp.com
If Only the Trees Could Talk: The Cold Case of a Missing Honeydew Woman and Her Children
Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline last year with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
De-Invited House Guest Helped Off the Premises by Deputies After a Little Bit of Havoc, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 14, 2022, at about 6:46 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of Hansen Drive near Fortuna for the report of an unwanted person attempting to gain entry into a residence.
kymkemp.com
Henderson Center Merchant’s Association Holding Annual Holiday Open House This Thursday
This is a press release from the Henderson Center Merchant’s Association:. Kick off your holiday season with family and friends at the annual Henderson Center Merchant Association’s Holiday Open House. Thursday, November 17 from 5:00-8:00pm. This long-standing tradition provides a gathering place for the community to meet and enjoy special treats like cookies and hot chocolate, some entertainment and 3 hour only shopping specials at participating businesses!
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
kymkemp.com
Oh, Boy…This Did Not Go Well
Heard of cow tipping? In what is a half-way topple (sort of a semi toss, if you will), a big rig pulling a trailer didn’t quite make that turn off Hwy 255 onto Jackson Ranch Road west of Arcata about 2:30 this afternoon. The semi completely blocked Jackson Ranch...
SFGate
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
Widespread strikes descend on California
It’s strike season in California, again. Today, fast food workers across the state are set to picket outside of Starbucks, Chipotle, Jack in the Box and other restaurants to protest the companies’ efforts to qualify a 2024 referendum to overturn a new state law. The first-in-the-nation law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day, […]
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Nov. 14
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Nov. 11. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded along the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast. The USGS reports it was located west of Langlois in Curry County at a depth of six-miles.
Comments / 0