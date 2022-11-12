Read full article on original website
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
Bethlehem recycling officially simplified for 2023, and likely more expensive
Bethlehem is moving from dual-stream curbside pickup of recycling to single-stream for 2023 and 2024. The city council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a $3,523,212, two-year contract with the same hauler that picks up recycling now — Republic Services of NJ LLC, doing business as Raritan Valley Disposal, based at 1200 N. Irving St. in Allentown.
thevalleyledger.com
Historic Americus Hotel Ribbon Cutting
Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting at the Historic Americus Hotel. Nestled in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania, the Americus Hotel boasts a rich history accompanied by modern amenities. Guests enjoy spacious rooms, opulent period appointments, delicious dining, and premier event venues. The site of the Americus Hotel had been used as a...
Holiday happenings announced across Bucks County
The weeks leading up to Thanksgiving often see a fierce battle between Halloween and Christmas lovers. While the former are locked in spooky season mode until the end of November, the other side breaks out the tree and lights on the first of the month. Still, no matter what side...
Martel’s Christmas Wonderland in Hamilton, NJ Sets Opening Date for 2022
The Martel family in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County), has announced that they will once again open their famous Christmas house for the holiday season for all to see. The tradition continues. I know you're excited. The family's latest Facebook post reveals the Christmas cheer on Philips Avenue will begin...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz
EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
sauconsource.com
Holiday Market, Bazaar Put Area Residents in Festive Mood: PHOTOS
If you wanted to get a head start–or wrap up–your holiday shopping in Hellertown Saturday, the places to be were the PTO-sponsored Holiday Market at Saucon Valley Elementary School and Christ Lutheran Church’s Holiday Bazaar. Both events featured numerous local vendors selling gifts, decor, apparel, jewelry, food...
Benefits of Bethlehem’s effort to curb homelessness go beyond city borders | Opinion
The City of Bethlehem has found a solution to help curb homelessness in our region. The solution makes sense, puts dollars toward solving a problem, and isn’t even earth shattering. I am so glad this time has finally come. But this begs the question, why are people homeless in...
Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
dcd.com
Apex Tenant Fit Out - Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Apex Management, a property management firm, received an opportunity to relocate their business. The new location — the top floor of a commercial office building — provided more space, natural light, and a sweeping view across Bethlehem. Despite its advantages, the existing space was generic and unremarkable. Goals...
New Lehigh Home Depot To Open By Summer 2023
A new Home Depot is slated to open in Lehigh County sometime in summer 2023, developers have announced. Workers broke ground at the site of the new store in Lower Macungie Township on Monday, Nov. 14, said development company RD Management. The 136,000-square-foot store will include a full garden department,...
sauconsource.com
Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?
First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
1 person injured in school bus crash in Bethlehem
One person was injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Bethlehem. The crash at 8:10 a.m. involved a Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 bus and an SUV at Pembroke Road and East Washington Avenue, city police said. The driver of the SUV was injured in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Latin-fusion restaurant specializing in birria tacos to open 2nd location in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for Latin-fusion cuisine is nearing completion in downtown Bethlehem. Birriaholic, a family-run eatery specializing in birria tacos, is planning to open its second Lehigh Valley location within a couple of months at 81 W. Broad St. in downtown Bethlehem. "We are shooting for early December,"...
The former Morning Call headquarters will be demolished. Here’s what will replace it.
A portion of the former Morning Call office building in Downtown Allentown could be demolished and apartments built in its place, the Allentown Planning Commission decided last week. A five-story, 231-unit apartment building is being planned for 101 Sixth St. Space would also be cleared to include a parking lot...
Easton expects more and more visitors to waterfront, prompting this pedestrian safety idea
Easton officials are reviewing a proposal to shorten the distance pedestrians need to cross on Larry Holmes Drive at Northampton Street. The intersection is right at the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge carrying vehicles and pedestrians to and from New Jersey, but it’s also a key access point to Easton’s waterfront along the Delaware and Lehigh rivers that is seeing an ever-increasing number of visitors.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
New Italian Restaurant Sets Opening Date in Lambertville, NJ
I have some exciting news. After some unexpected delays, the opening date has been set for the new Italian restaurant in the old Liberty Hall in Lambertville. You're finally going to get to sit at the Tavola Rustica on Tuesday, November 22nd. You know what that is, right?. Tavola Rustica...
