Bethlehem, PA

This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEW HOPE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Historic Americus Hotel Ribbon Cutting

Grand Re-Opening and Ribbon Cutting at the Historic Americus Hotel. Nestled in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania, the Americus Hotel boasts a rich history accompanied by modern amenities. Guests enjoy spacious rooms, opulent period appointments, delicious dining, and premier event venues. The site of the Americus Hotel had been used as a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz

EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
EMMAUS, PA
sauconsource.com

Holiday Market, Bazaar Put Area Residents in Festive Mood: PHOTOS

If you wanted to get a head start–or wrap up–your holiday shopping in Hellertown Saturday, the places to be were the PTO-sponsored Holiday Market at Saucon Valley Elementary School and Christ Lutheran Church’s Holiday Bazaar. Both events featured numerous local vendors selling gifts, decor, apparel, jewelry, food...
HELLERTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
dcd.com

Apex Tenant Fit Out - Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Apex Management, a property management firm, received an opportunity to relocate their business. The new location — the top floor of a commercial office building — provided more space, natural light, and a sweeping view across Bethlehem. Despite its advantages, the existing space was generic and unremarkable. Goals...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

New Lehigh Home Depot To Open By Summer 2023

A new Home Depot is slated to open in Lehigh County sometime in summer 2023, developers have announced. Workers broke ground at the site of the new store in Lower Macungie Township on Monday, Nov. 14, said development company RD Management. The 136,000-square-foot store will include a full garden department,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?

First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton expects more and more visitors to waterfront, prompting this pedestrian safety idea

Easton officials are reviewing a proposal to shorten the distance pedestrians need to cross on Larry Holmes Drive at Northampton Street. The intersection is right at the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge carrying vehicles and pedestrians to and from New Jersey, but it’s also a key access point to Easton’s waterfront along the Delaware and Lehigh rivers that is seeing an ever-increasing number of visitors.
EASTON, PA
