Lexington, KY

Vanderbilt stuns No. 24 Kentucky to snap SEC slide at 26

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Stop the presses! Vanderbilt has won an SEC football game.

The Commodores came into Saturday’s game at Kentucky on a 26-game conference losing streak. They ended the slide with a 24-21 victory over the Wildcats in Lexington.

The winning touchdown came at the end of a 12-play, 80-yard drive that covered 4:26.

The scoring play occurred when Mike Wright found Will Sheppard for a TD with 32 seconds left.

Earlier in the drive, Wright connected with Quincy Skinner on a fourth-and-11 at midfield for 40 yards.

It was the Commodores’ first SEC win since beating No. 22 Missouri 21-14 on Oct. 19, 2019. Vanderbilt beat a ranked SEC opponent on the road for the first time since Oct. 20, 2007, when it topped No. 6 South Carolina 17-6.

The loss spoiled a huge day for Chris Rodriguez of Kentucky. He had 162 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.

