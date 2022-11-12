Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park’s ‘An Eidem Farm Christmas’ Features Old Traditions
Experience Christmas traditions from years past at An Eidem Farm Christmas in Brooklyn Park. Learn how the Eidem family and other local families celebrated the holiday over 100 years ago. Families can enjoy a tour of the site, see period demonstrations, participate in traditional winter activities, and take home their own Christmas crafts. The first floor of the historic house will be open for viewing.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Volunteers to prepare 350 free Thanksgiving baskets for North Minneapolis families
On November 18, an enthusiastic group of church members and community volunteers will gather at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church to prepare and pack a record number of Thanksgiving dinner baskets. The food will be distributed to 350 families in need in time for Turkey Day. This will be the 13th...
Minneapolis leaders push new directive to end encampment clearings
MINNEAPOLIS — It'll be the first winter the Near North encampment — at the corner of Second and Fremont Avenues North — will sit blanketed in snow without a tent in sight. However, that doesn't mean the fight to end encampment clearings in Minneapolis is over. "The...
Asia Mall extends soft opening; grand opening not yet announced
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video first aired Nov. 10, 2022. The soft opening period at Asia Mall, a new cultural attraction in Eden Prairie, has been extended as staff continues to prepare for its grand opening. The grand opening was expected to be in November,...
ccxmedia.org
Winterfest is Crystal’s ‘Kick-off to Winter’
Enjoy all kinds of winter fun at Winterfest in Crystal. Bundle up for a walk through the petting zoo, and take a horse-drawn hayride. Indoors you’ll find games, crafts, music from Kidsdance, and a dance performance. And of course Santa will be visiting and ready to hear your Christmas wishes.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Housing Project Raises Concerns Over Lot Size, Too Many Townhomes
The Maple Grove Planning Commission reviewed a housing proposal Monday night that drew plenty of questions and concerns. Lennar, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is proposing a 121-unit development on 40 acres of land surrounding the Minneapolis Northwest KOA Journey campground site in the northwest corner of the city.
Nordstrom Rack to close IDS Center store in downtown Minneapolis
Nordstrom Rack at 80 S. 8th St. Suite 102 in downtown Minneapolis, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Nordstrom Rack in downtown Minneapolis will close permanently this week. A company spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed the off-price store's last day of business in the IDS Center's Crystal Court will be on Friday,...
V3 Center set to break ground in North Minneapolis this week; demolition begins
MINNEAPOLIS — "What we want to do is really hit on the excellence that our community has," said Malik Rucker, the director of community engagement and partnerships with the new V3 Center, a health-and-wellness center that will soon call this Plymouth and Lyndale Avenue intersection in North Minneapolis, home.
Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge
South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
Twin Cities residents get out to shovel snow for safety, and avoiding fines
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Families in the Twin Cities were focused Monday on clearing the snow off their sidewalks and stoops. The shoveling not only protects neighbors from treacherous footing, but it helps avoid fines.In both St. Paul and Minneapolis, homeowners are responsible for getting rid of the snow on their property within 24 hours after the snow stops falling.Kern Lawn Service helped dozens of St. Paul families with it Monday. "Today's actually been pretty hectic," said Jaime Ramirez, one of the crew leaders. "The first day's always making sure all the equipment's up to speed, making sure everything works. We've been running around quite a bit, but we're finally out here."The cities can bill homeowners who don't clear their walks in time.Louann Dufour waited for clean sidewalks before taking her dog, Lacey, for a winter walk in their St. Paul neighborhood."I want summer," Dufour said. "I just got back from a cruise, so this isn't really too great."Minneapolis gives out free sand to its residents, which can help add traction to the sidewalk and help snow and ice melt faster.
ccxmedia.org
First November Snow: ‘You live in Minnesota, it could be worse!’
Monday morning’s snowfall slowed traffic, but residents shoveling didn’t seem to mind. “It’s winter, it’s what you expect. It could be worse,” said Barbara Evanisko, who was shoveling out her Brooklyn Park driveway. Father of two Dave Jensen is more concerned about the lack of...
Twin Cities' only Burger Time abruptly closes its doors
Burger Time, the Midwest burger chain founded in Fargo, has closed its only Twin Cities location. A sign outside the location at 1011 Robert St. S. in West St. Paul says it is "permanently closed," according to the West St. Paul Reader. It comes a little over a week after a post on the restaurant's Facebook page announced it was back open on Sundays.
Hastings Star Gazette
Homestead applications in Dakota County deadline set for Dec. 31
The deadline for homestead applications in Dakota County has been set for Dec. 31. All new property owners (or qualified relatives) who changed residences during the past year and use the residence for homestead before Dec. 31, 2022 must apply for homestead status with their county assessor by Dec. 31.
MPD workers comp claims hit $26 million as many ex-cops seek disability payments for PTSD
KMSP’s Nathan O’Neal reports hundreds of former Minneapolis police officers have claimed PTSD in order to seek disability benefits in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. The average payout is $167,000 per officer. The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck and Jeremy Olson report that the Sanford and Fairview...
North Minneapolis Entrepreneur Jesse Ross Launches Wealth Re-Distribution Project
Entrepreneur Jesse Ross plans on opening a hub for Black, Brown, Indigenous, and women-owned businesses in North Minneapolis. The post North Minneapolis Entrepreneur Jesse Ross Launches Wealth Re-Distribution Project appeared first on NewsOne.
First significant snow in Twin Cities: Preparing for winter driving
MINNEAPOLIS – The first significant snowfall can be pretty to look at, but perilous to drive in. Law enforcement and safety experts urge caution on the roadways and slower speeds to adjust to the wintery conditions. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured spinouts, crashes and other close calls throughout Monday. Some cars veered off the roads and into ditches. In Bloomington, the fire department there said a driver southbound on Highway 169 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the person's car lodged under a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol said from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., there were...
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday
THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
Charges: Minneapolis woman pocketed thousands in PPP loan scheme
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman faces seven counts of wire fraud in connection to fraud schemes, including one involving a PPP loan.The U.S. Department of Justice says Khemwattie Singh, 52, was CEO of a Minnesota-based healthcare solutions company called Global Medical Services (GMS). Singh and other members of the company entered into factoring contracts with a Florida-based investment company to buy GMS's accounts receivable for more than $2 million.Singh is accused of not paying that company more than $5 million in subsequent receivables, funneling the money to overseas accounts and shell companies.The Florida company eventually sued GMS, which then was shuttered and dropped all of its employees from its payroll. The DOJ says Singh then "submitted a false and misleading application for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds" in the company's name in 2020 for $383,408 – claiming the company had 40 employees and an average monthly payroll of more than $150,000.In total, Singh received almost $300,000 in PPP funds, $116,600 of which was transferred to her own bank account to pay for "a home loan and credit card payments."Singh made her initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court.
