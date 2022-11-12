ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

fox8tv.com

Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update

BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WJAC TV

PennDOT using drones, 3D rendering to assess collapsed wall in Bellefonte

A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That's according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits along...
BELLEFONTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 54 closed in Lewis Township, Northumberland County

11:30 a.m UPDATE: One lane of Route 54 is open near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Traffic is being controlled with flagging. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — Route 54 is closed in both directions near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, due a downed tree and utilities. A detour using local roads is in place, according to PennDOT. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Traveling in that area? Be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check conditions in real time on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Gas Leak Update

It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crash shuts down I-80 in Centre County: PennDOT

Update: Fatal crash on I-80 shuts down road eastbound for hours: report. A crash has shut down Interstate 80 eastbound in Centre County, according to PA511. As of 6:45 p.m., both eastbound lanes remained closed between the Snow Shoe and Milesburg exits, a distance of about 10 miles. It’s unclear...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Renovo – Lock Haven public transportation service now running

LOCK HAVEN, PA – STEP, Inc. on Monday launched the second of three public transportation routes as part of its new Designated Stop program. A Lock Haven-to-Renovo route is now available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This low-cost transportation service ($2 per trip) requires an advance reservation with STEP. Clinton County Commission board chairman Mile Kessinger noted the new service at the commissioners’ work session on Monday. He said, “With the price of fuel today that’s a pretty good bargain.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
abc27.com

Woman dead after crash in Mifflin County

OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a three-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lewistown. According to a police report, the crash occurred on U.S. 522 South near Twin Hollow Road in Oliver Township, Mifflin County, around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

How to Get to Indian Wells Overlook in Rothrock State Forest

There are many great spots hidden away in Rothrock State Forest and one of the best is Indian Wells Overlook. Indian Wells Overlook (which shouldn’t be confused with the nearby Indian Lookout) can be found in the northern reaches of the forest in Centre County, PA. It is within a nearly 5,000-acre area of the forest known as the Thickhead Wild Area, which provides an uninterrupted view of wilderness from this overlook, including over the Bear Meadows Natural Area, which is recognized as a National Natural Landmark.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Bald eagle struck and killed by car

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New Centre County I-80/local interchange now open to traffic

Bellefonte, Pa. — The Interstate 80/local interchange project in Centre County is now open for travelers. The interchange was created as part of a safety improvement initiative. The interchange costed a total of $52 million to build and is the first part of a three-phase roadway project in Centre County. The next stages are to make a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and to improve Jacksonville Road (Route 26). ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Canyon Pizza violates 13 food safety codes, closed by State College Borough Health Department

On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department. According to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, the pizza restaurant "was closed for numerous health violations." As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Canyon Pizza received 13 inspection violations. The establishment violated a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Fatal I-80 Accident Victim Identified

Parts of Interstate 80 have been shut down for much of the late afternoon and evening Sunday after a deadly crash. The interstate remains closed eastbound between Exit 147 Snow Shoe and Exit 158 Milesburg due to a crash in the eastbound lanes. According to 511PA, the crash happened around...
MILESBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties

Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA

