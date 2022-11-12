11:30 a.m UPDATE: One lane of Route 54 is open near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Traffic is being controlled with flagging. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — Route 54 is closed in both directions near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, due a downed tree and utilities. A detour using local roads is in place, according to PennDOT. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Traveling in that area? Be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check conditions in real time on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO