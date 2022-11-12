ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Week 11 of NFL season brings rarity for Steelers and Packers

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It is an infrequent NFL season when either the Green Bay Packers or Pittsburgh Steelers struggle.

The 2022 season is a complete rarity as both teams are below .500 through 10 weeks.

The Steelers are 2-6 entering Week 10 play at home against the New Orleans Saints.

The Green Bay Packers are 3-6 and will be at Lambeau Field to meet the Dallas Cowboys.

So what brings this article together? Both teams are home and both are underdogs in the same week for the first time in NFL history.

The Steelers are getting 1.5 points against New Orleans and the Packers are +4 against Dallas.

Now, will both ‘dogs have their day, or will sorry seasons continue on Sunday?

