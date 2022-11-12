T.J. Watt ready to play in full on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will return to the field this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, he confirmed after practice on Friday.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Watt said. “I feel very good about the week that I had. I’m excited to be playing, excited to be back at Acrisure Stadium.”

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year that led the NFL in sacks in 2020 and 2021, tying a league record last season, he should provide an immediate boost to a Pittsburgh defense that was decidedly middle of the pack in the first half of the season.

“I hope so,” Watt said. “I think everybody in here is trying to find a spark and trying to get in the win column.”

The Steelers won their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the only game Watt has played this season. Since then, Pittsburgh is 1-6. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Cincinnati and also underwent a knee procedure while he was rehabbing his other injury. Watt said that he would not be on a specific snap count for the game against the Saints.

