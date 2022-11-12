ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon WBB recap: Freshmen lead the way in rout over Seattle U

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

It’s a busy day of sports on the University Oregon campus and the Ducks women’s basketball team got off to a good start with a 90-47 win over Seattle.

Later in the day, rugby hosts Washington and then the biggie comes at Autzen Stadium with the No. 6 Ducks face No. 23 Washington in the Pac-12 game of the week.

Inside Matthew Knight Arena, Kelly Graves’ team started slowly, but after 15 minutes of play, Oregon picked it up to blow out the Redhawks. Perhaps it was the 11 a.m. tip time and the coffee hadn’t kicked in yet.

Once the caffeine settled in, so did the Ducks. They overwhelmed the RedHawks and outscored the visitors 48-22 in the second half.

Freshmen Grace VanSlooten and Jennah Isai led the way with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Final Score: Oregon 90, Seattle 47

Ethan Landa - DucksWire

Duck Players of the Game

Ethan Landa, DucksWire

  • Grace VanSlooten: 16 points, 9 rebounds
  • Jennah Isai: 15 points, 6 rebounds
  • Endyia Rogers: 15 points, 6 rebounds
  • Phillipina Kyei: 14 points, 5 rebounds
  • Te-Hina Paopao: 10 points, 7 rebounds

Top Opponent

  • Irena Korolenko: 14 points

What's next?

Chris Pietsch - The Register-Guard

Oregon will play its first road game as the Ducks travel to Baton Rouge, LA to face Southern. It's part of the new scheduling partnership the Pac-12 has with the SWAC. The game will be at 4:30 p.m. and will be televised on Pac-12 Oregon and ESPN+.

