Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police release security camera footage of shots fired on Virginia St.

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
The Buffalo Police Department has released security camera footage showing an incident Thursday morning in which shots were fired inside a methadone clinic on Virginia Street .

The first video shows the suspect inside the clinic located on the 200 block of Virginia Street. The suspect is seen firing his weapon at the wall until a security guard and others attempt to stop him.

The second video shows the security guard and others attempting to stop the suspect and bring him to the ground outside. One person was able to take the gun out of the suspects hands.

According to police, two men are in custody in connection to the incident on Virginia Street and another incident on Pennsylvania Street from earlier that day.

Comments / 55

Zara Gardner
3d ago

My aunt and uncle live in Buffalo. They said its never been as bad there as it is now with violent people with mental health issues . The numbers of people with issues are increasing bc our country is so F'ed up.

gman
3d ago

criminals love the way things are now, what's the problem? law abiding citizens are pretty much on their own right now, police are too busy covering their butts, worrying about crime is much further down the list. some dems in nys still in power say they will never stop fighting for criminal rights no matter how bad it gets. but recent elections show there is a change in the air, so hopefully this is the beginning of the recovery.

jason jordan
3d ago

people better start carrying their firearms since New York I think changed some of the gun laws, these mental people or evil people go to these no gun places thinking no one is carrying because they obey the law

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

