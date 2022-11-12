ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Athletics community grieves fatal shooting of three football players

As the University community processes the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting, the Virginia Athletics community is grieving the loss of three student athletes. Three Virginia football players — second-year student Devin Chandler, third-year student Lavel Davis Jr. and fourth-year student D'Sean Perry — were shot fatally Sunday. Third-year student Mike Hollins underwent a second surgery Tuesday and a fifth student was also injured.
Virginia athletic teams to continue scheduled competition

Virginia athletic teams will continue with scheduled games for the remainder of the season, though a decision has not been made yet concerning the football team’s upcoming game Saturday against Coastal Carolina. Athletic Director Carla Williams and Football Coach Tony Elliott said a decision on Saturday’s game will be...
