wdhn.com
Dothan man tries to flee police, arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, HCSO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After attempting to run from Houston County Deputies, a Dothan man has been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and faces a hefty bond, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on November 18, Houston County Sheriff’s Investigators performed...
wdhn.com
Ozark man arrested, accused of making terrorist threats towards police, OPD
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— After a multi-department operation that included air support and military vehicles, an Ozark man has been arrested and accused of making a terroristic threat, per the Ozark Police Department. On the morning of November 17, Ozark Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of...
WJHG-TV
One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, Nov. 18, around 6:45 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on I-10, east of Marianna. During the stop, the driver, Antonio Reyes Rivera, shoved the deputy, closed the door and fled east at a high speed. Rivera stopped driving near Grand Ridge and fled on foot.
wdhn.com
Son speaks out about defending his mother in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Christopher Martin is still traumatized after coming to the defense of his mother when he says her ex-boyfriend invaded their home Tuesday morning. “It’s even hard going back in the hallway I can still replay the shooting, the calamity that happened, and all the stuff prior to what was going on,” Martin said.
wtvy.com
Dothan traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A traffic stop on Crawford Street led to the seizure of 50 fentanyl pills. On November 18, investigators from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver, Martavous Ladareyan Byrd, 26, failed to pull over, leading the officers on a chase.
wdhn.com
Covert operation leads to the arrest of two Geneva County men, HCSO
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)– After an online covert operation by Holmes County Sheriff Investigators, two Geneva County men were arrested and accused of sending inappropriate messages to someone they believed was a teenager, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on separate...
wdhn.com
Smash & Grab: 4th suspect arrested in pawn shop burglary
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—In the early morning on November 16, Dothan Police found and arrested the last suspect wanted for the Dothan pawn shop burglary in August, per DPD. According to Dothan Police Department, Chrisdeon Sanquez Byrd, 24, of Dothan was arrested for three outstanding warrants in the burglary of Money Mizer Pawn and Jewelry in early August, where a vehicle was driven into the pawn shop, and multiple guns were stolen.
WEAR
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
wdhn.com
Bond denied and trial set for McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An Ozark man accused of killing two teenagers in the late 1990s has been denied bond, and his trial date has been set, per court documents. According to court documents, the bond for accused murderer Coley McCraney has been denied by Judge William Filmore. McCraney’s trial...
wtvy.com
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
wdhn.com
Two injured in Dothan shooting after son pulls gun to protect mother, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Two are in the hospital after police say a son tried to protect his mother by shooting at a man she was fighting with, per the Dothan Police Department. Around 7:52 a.m. Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 Block of Donna Drive.
WJHG-TV
Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads woman was arrested last week after police say drugs and ammunition were found at her house. On Nov. 8, Sneads Police assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into 44-year-old Patty Duncan. Officers say probable cause was found to charge her with criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft, as well as obtaining a search warrant for her residence.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
wtvy.com
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
wdhn.com
Alabama AG takes prosecution lead in McCraney murder trial
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— The Alabama Attorney General has taken the position as lead prosecutor in the Coley McCraney murder trial, per court documents. Attorney General Steve Marshall and his Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas will take over the prosecution after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery was hurt in a bicycle accident.
WSFA
Lelia Faulkner’s mother still looking for answers in daughter’s disappearance
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) – Six years ago, Lelia Faulkner left her family’s home in Troy never to be seen again. It was July 4, 2016, a day her mother, Susan Faulkner vividly remembers. “She was at home with us that day and somebody come picked her up that...
wtvy.com
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known. Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.
wdhn.com
Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
wtvy.com
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
