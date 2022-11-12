ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Trump admits Melania’s rough time in White House ‘hasn’t been a joy ride’

Donald Trump admitted that his wife Melania Trump had a difficult time in the White House as he launched his campaign to try and return there in 2024.“It hasn’t been a joyride for our great first lady. It hasn’t been a joy ride,” he said as he invited her to stand up and take applause from the crowd at Mar-a-Lago.“I go home and she says ‘you look angry and upset’ and I say just leave me alone ... it hasn’t been the easiest thing but she has been a great first lady and people love her.”Melania joined the former...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Skanner News

Republicans Predict Midterm Amid Warnings of Threats to Democracy

MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in parts of the country. Top Democrats, including President Joe Biden and his party’s two most recent White House predecessors, said the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the very future of American democracy.
COLORADO STATE
The Skanner News

Murray and Smiley Spar Over Abortion, Crime in Senate Debate

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley argued over abortion, crime and inflation on Sunday in their only scheduled debate before the Nov. 8 election. Smiley made numerous references to Murray’s 30 years in the Senate during the hour-long debate televised from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington,...
SPOKANE, WA
The Skanner News

Meet Edward W. Brooke III, the 1st Black Person to Be Elected by Popular Vote

Edward William Brooke III was born on October 26, 1919, in Washington, D.C, the United States House of Representatives reports. He was one of three siblings born to Edward Brooke Jr. and Helen Seldon. His father was a career lawyer with the Veterans Administration, earning his law degree at Howard University. Brooke graduated from Dunbar High School in 1936, following in his father’s footsteps and attending Howard University, graduating with a degree in sociology in 1941.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Skanner News

Why Inflation Will Likely Stay Sky-High Regardless of Which Party Wins the Midterms

Soaring inflation is the top issue for a lot of voters heading into the midterms, with most saying Republicans would do a better job of handling the problem. Indeed, Republican candidates are taking full advantage of voter concern about inflation by hammering Democrats on the issue and pushing their own ideas to fight inflation, such as cutting both government spending and taxes.
The Skanner News

Before You Vote for a Senator, Here Are Some Facts About What They Actually Do

Fetterman or Oz? Walker or Warnock? Bolduc or Hassan? Kelly or Masters?. Hard-fought races for the U.S. Senate are dominating the news before the 2022 midterm elections, with energetic and close contests in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Hampshire and Arizona, among others. Some have included record amounts of spending; others have featured seemingly endless amounts of spiteful attacks. Some have left voters wondering what policies the candidates want to pursue, or how issues will affect their daily lives.
GEORGIA STATE
The Skanner News

Oregon Democratic Incumbent Sen. Wyden Seeks Reelection

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s senior U.S. senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, is seeking to retain the seat he’s held for more than 25 years in Tuesday’s election. Wyden, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, won the Democratic primary with 90% of the vote and faces two candidates in the general election, Republican Jo Rae Perkins and Oregon Progressive Party candidate Chris Henry.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Slavery Rejected in Some, Not All, States Where on Ballot

Voters in four states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. In Louisiana,...
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Tell the Supreme Court: We Still Need Affirmative Action

One of the great joys of my life is teaching. I’m fortunate to teach classes on social justice at the University of Pennsylvania, one of the most respected schools in the country. Penn has a longstanding commitment to affirmative action, and I have seen first-hand how diversity in the classroom benefits all my students. There’s just no question that diversity is a core piece of a vibrant academic community and a critical part of the learning experience – for all of us. Bringing together students with different lived experiences forces students to think critically about their assumptions, which is an essential goal of a university education.
TEXAS STATE
The Skanner News

