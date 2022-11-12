Read full article on original website
See inside the ornate Mar-a-Lago ballroom where guests wearing 'Ultra MAGA' hats crowded in as Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump announced that he is running for president again on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.
Rep. Liz Cheney: Jan 6 Panel Will Not Take TV Testimony From Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Raising the stakes on its extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump, the House committee investigating the Capitol riot indicated Sunday it would not consider letting the former president testify live on television about the direct role that congressional investigators say he played in trying to overturn the 2020 election.
Trump admits Melania’s rough time in White House ‘hasn’t been a joy ride’
Donald Trump admitted that his wife Melania Trump had a difficult time in the White House as he launched his campaign to try and return there in 2024.“It hasn’t been a joyride for our great first lady. It hasn’t been a joy ride,” he said as he invited her to stand up and take applause from the crowd at Mar-a-Lago.“I go home and she says ‘you look angry and upset’ and I say just leave me alone ... it hasn’t been the easiest thing but she has been a great first lady and people love her.”Melania joined the former...
Republicans Predict Midterm Amid Warnings of Threats to Democracy
MIAMI (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in parts of the country. Top Democrats, including President Joe Biden and his party’s two most recent White House predecessors, said the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the very future of American democracy.
Congress Faces a Big to-do List With Control of House Still Undecided
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape, with control of the House still undecided, party leadership in flux and a potentially consequential lame-duck session with legislation on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. Newly elected members of Congress arrived for Monday’s orientation amid jarring...
Murray and Smiley Spar Over Abortion, Crime in Senate Debate
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley argued over abortion, crime and inflation on Sunday in their only scheduled debate before the Nov. 8 election. Smiley made numerous references to Murray’s 30 years in the Senate during the hour-long debate televised from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington,...
Meet Edward W. Brooke III, the 1st Black Person to Be Elected by Popular Vote
Edward William Brooke III was born on October 26, 1919, in Washington, D.C, the United States House of Representatives reports. He was one of three siblings born to Edward Brooke Jr. and Helen Seldon. His father was a career lawyer with the Veterans Administration, earning his law degree at Howard University. Brooke graduated from Dunbar High School in 1936, following in his father’s footsteps and attending Howard University, graduating with a degree in sociology in 1941.
Why Inflation Will Likely Stay Sky-High Regardless of Which Party Wins the Midterms
Soaring inflation is the top issue for a lot of voters heading into the midterms, with most saying Republicans would do a better job of handling the problem. Indeed, Republican candidates are taking full advantage of voter concern about inflation by hammering Democrats on the issue and pushing their own ideas to fight inflation, such as cutting both government spending and taxes.
Abortion Supporters Win in Conservative, Liberal States
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot Tuesday, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky. In all,...
Before You Vote for a Senator, Here Are Some Facts About What They Actually Do
Fetterman or Oz? Walker or Warnock? Bolduc or Hassan? Kelly or Masters?. Hard-fought races for the U.S. Senate are dominating the news before the 2022 midterm elections, with energetic and close contests in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Hampshire and Arizona, among others. Some have included record amounts of spending; others have featured seemingly endless amounts of spiteful attacks. Some have left voters wondering what policies the candidates want to pursue, or how issues will affect their daily lives.
Oregon Democratic Incumbent Sen. Wyden Seeks Reelection
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s senior U.S. senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, is seeking to retain the seat he’s held for more than 25 years in Tuesday’s election. Wyden, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, won the Democratic primary with 90% of the vote and faces two candidates in the general election, Republican Jo Rae Perkins and Oregon Progressive Party candidate Chris Henry.
Slavery Rejected in Some, Not All, States Where on Ballot
Voters in four states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. In Louisiana,...
Tell the Supreme Court: We Still Need Affirmative Action
One of the great joys of my life is teaching. I’m fortunate to teach classes on social justice at the University of Pennsylvania, one of the most respected schools in the country. Penn has a longstanding commitment to affirmative action, and I have seen first-hand how diversity in the classroom benefits all my students. There’s just no question that diversity is a core piece of a vibrant academic community and a critical part of the learning experience – for all of us. Bringing together students with different lived experiences forces students to think critically about their assumptions, which is an essential goal of a university education.
US Economy Returned to Growth Last Quarter, Expanding 2.6%
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue. Thursday’s...
