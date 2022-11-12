Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs17
Goldsboro man busted with heroin, meth, stolen gun, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is accused of trafficking drugs after a police search at a motel and a storage locker turned up a stolen gun, methamphetamine, and 13 grams of heroin, authorities say. The Goldsboro Police Department said Richard Tyguan Moore, 33, was arrested Tuesday on...
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with drug & gun charges
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say search warrants at two locations on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man on several drug and gun charges. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, police searched room 222 of the Econo Lodge Motel, located at 704 Corporate Drive, as well as a storage locker at Ample Storage, 903 U.S. 70 East.
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested after attacking & robbing store employee with tire repair tool
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was arrested on Friday after entering a store, attacking an employee with a tire repair tool, and then taking off with her purse. Greenville Police spokesperson Kristen Hunter says it happened around 10 a.m. on Friday at...
cbs17
Raeford man charged in deadly Cumberland County shooting; victim identified
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that left a Raeford man dead Tuesday night in Hope Mills. Jefferey Michael Cain, 26, was shot around 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of State Street, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Fayetteville man sold drugs that led to Harnett County overdose, sheriff says
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake. At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
2 North Carolina men wanted on 26 charges for shooting woman, sheriff says
Investigators say witnesses told them the woman was in a vehicle when she was shot. Another 26 year old passenger, a toddler and infant were also in the vehicle.
WITN
CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase this morning ended in a crash on a Pitt County roadway, and lawmen continue to search for the driver who threw hammers at them. Grifton Police Chief Bryan Silva said it started around 11:00 a.m. when they went to a home on Dawson Road for a ‘communicating threats’ call.
wcti12.com
Kinston Police Department looking for two people related to larceny
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating and identifying two people involved in a Breaking and Entering and Larceny. Anyone with information on the two people pictured here is asked to call the Kinston Police Department (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County...
WITN
Missing Wake County boy found safe
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe in Wake County. Sheriff Gerald Baker said Bentley Stancil was located in some woods in Wendell just before noon. Investigators were following up on some information when they located the boy hiding in a camper in an...
2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for robbing 3 in Goldsboro: police
Two teenagers were arrested and one person is wanted for robbing three residents in Goldsboro on Thursday, according to police.
WITN
Goldsboro police searching for missing man
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Goldsboro Police Department says 35-year-old Nicholas Ridley was last seen at Warm Body-Warm Soul help center on October 1st. Police say Ridley is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance...
WECT
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced one of two people wanted in a Saturday night deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday night. On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn in the 2500...
Two bodies found in Duplin County home
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home. Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies […]
1 dead, 6 injured including a teen during shooting at Enfield bonfire party attended by hundreds
Halifax County Sheriff's Office said around 1:30 a.m. deputies were sent to a shooting call at the large party being held at a ranch on Green Acres Road.
2 North Carolina felons nabbed, guns confiscated, police say
The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4.
North Carolina police officer under investigation withdraws settlement with town
A Bailey Police Department K9 officer who was placed on leave last week pending an investigation has decided to withdraw a settlement in the small Nash County town, his attorney said on Monday.
Victims identified in deadly Raleigh crash that shut down part of I-440
The crash took place by the New Bern exit where police say two people are dead following a head on collision. The area has since reopened.
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including man from Kinston
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
New Bern police: Bomb threat at Hatteras Yachts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Hatteras Yachts on Monday morning. New Bern police said they were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts at 110 N. Glenburnie Rd. at around 7:43 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. Officials said the threat appeared to have originated […]
WITN
The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to county jail
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The suspect in the October Raleigh mass shooting moved from WakeMed to a juvenile jail, according to what Raleigh police told WRAL. WRAL reports Austin Thompson was taken from WakeMed to the Wake County Juvenile Jail on Thursday, according to police. WRAL says another source said Thompson moved again to a juvenile detention center with medical facilities outside of the Triangle.
Comments / 0