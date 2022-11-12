ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

cbs17

Goldsboro man busted with heroin, meth, stolen gun, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is accused of trafficking drugs after a police search at a motel and a storage locker turned up a stolen gun, methamphetamine, and 13 grams of heroin, authorities say. The Goldsboro Police Department said Richard Tyguan Moore, 33, was arrested Tuesday on...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man charged with drug & gun charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say search warrants at two locations on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man on several drug and gun charges. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, police searched room 222 of the Econo Lodge Motel, located at 704 Corporate Drive, as well as a storage locker at Ample Storage, 903 U.S. 70 East.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man sold drugs that led to Harnett County overdose, sheriff says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake. At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Police Department looking for two people related to larceny

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating and identifying two people involved in a Breaking and Entering and Larceny. Anyone with information on the two people pictured here is asked to call the Kinston Police Department (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Missing Wake County boy found safe

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe in Wake County. Sheriff Gerald Baker said Bentley Stancil was located in some woods in Wendell just before noon. Investigators were following up on some information when they located the boy hiding in a camper in an...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police searching for missing man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Goldsboro Police Department says 35-year-old Nicholas Ridley was last seen at Warm Body-Warm Soul help center on October 1st. Police say Ridley is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Two bodies found in Duplin County home

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home. Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern police: Bomb threat at Hatteras Yachts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Hatteras Yachts on Monday morning. New Bern police said they were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts at 110 N. Glenburnie Rd. at around 7:43 a.m. in reference to a bomb threat. Officials said the threat appeared to have originated […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to county jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The suspect in the October Raleigh mass shooting moved from WakeMed to a juvenile jail, according to what Raleigh police told WRAL. WRAL reports Austin Thompson was taken from WakeMed to the Wake County Juvenile Jail on Thursday, according to police. WRAL says another source said Thompson moved again to a juvenile detention center with medical facilities outside of the Triangle.
RALEIGH, NC

