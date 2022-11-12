Read full article on original website
Why Bedlam is Important to Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops
Oklahoma's rivalry matchup with the Cowboys is one of the last chances for the Sooners to finish off the season with positive momentum.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 77-66 win over BYU
No. 16 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated BYU (0-3) 77-66 on Tuesday in Provo, Utah. Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 21 points to go along with two assists and four rebounds. Junior guard Nevaeh Tot finished with 18 points and five assists. OU narrowly won the rebound battle 43-42...
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Newcomer Joe Bamisile breaks out in Sooners' 74-53 victory over UNC Wilmington
Heading into Tuesday's contest against UNC Wilmington, Joe Bamisile had struggled out to start his season, shooting just 3-for-10 with no 3-pointers. But when he entered the game after just over four minutes of play, the George Washington transfer was determined to end those struggles. The junior guard immediately made...
Developing, Keeping Current Freshmen Class is Critical for Oklahoma's Future
As Oklahoma's football program continues to slide, more opportunities are open for talented underclassmen to step up.
Why Getting to a Bowl Game, by Beating Oklahoma State First, is Now 'a Big Deal' for Oklahoma
The Sooners have several streaks going that impact the image of the program, but the real prize is getting more practices and "more time with our guys."
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser plans to hire new assistant coach following Matt Brady resignation
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser announced Monday a new assistant coach will be hired after former assistant Matt Brady resigned on Nov. 1, citing personal reasons. “I will be having another person,” Moser said. “I'm close to being able to make a decision on it. But it just makes sense. In the next couple days we'll be able to really expand on that, but I plan on bringing somebody in.”
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops meets the press after practice on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Takes Hilarious Shots at Brian Bosworth, Jamelle Holieway Ahead of Bedlam
The famous never-ending feud between Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State legend, and Brian Bosworth, Oklahoma legend, took yet another fun turn Monday as Gundy in his weekly presser took a not-so-subtle jab at The Boz’s, ahem, nutritional intake while he was at Oklahoma as the star linebacker of the Sooners.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Oklahoma Daily
OU student rises to campus celebrity status as ‘Shadowhunter,’ reflects on ups, downs of growing popularity
“The legend of Shadowhunter” may sound like a scary campfire story, but in reality, it’s the story of an ordinary OU student who studies aerospace engineering by day and is a campus celebrity by night. James “JT” McGaugh, better known as Shadowhunter, or simply Shadow, has stumbled upon...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City’s Northwest Classen High School inducts new members into Hall of Fame
Oklahoma City Public Schools’ Northwest Classen High School (NW Classen) inducted its fourth Order of the Round Table class into the school’s Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 11, during a ceremony spearheaded by The Friends of Northwest Classen. The school selects alumni with outstanding lifetime achievements and...
KOCO
Oklahoma company says they could change how donated organs get to patients
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company said they could change how donated organs get to patients. Researchers hope a small aircraft will be the change for organ transportation. The pilot on board was not flying the plane and instead, it was being operated 354 miles away in Lubbock, Texas.
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
KOCO
Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma
Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
