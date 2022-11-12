Read full article on original website
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)
It's National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast Food
Not Your Mother's Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents "Nutcracker: The Play"
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11th
WVNews
There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Morehead State Postgame 11/15/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins wasn't happy with his team's turnovers and missed shots against the Eagles, but allowed that some of the improvement that has come in the preseason is starting to show on the court. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
WVNews
Two key areas need to improve if WVU basketball is to be better in 2022-23
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer men’s basketball program enjoyed a run of unprecedented success in Bob Huggins’ first 14 years as the head coach of his alma mater. West Virginia went to the NCAA Tournament 10 times in that span — it would have made the tourney in 2020 as well with a 21-10 record if COVID hadn’t forced the cancellation of the postseason that year — with five trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Final Four in those 10 NCAA ventures.
WVNews
Shirley Panther
ACCIDENT — Shirley Delores (Beals) Panther, 92, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2022 at Cherry Hill Assisted Living in Accident. She was born on April 19,1930, in Meyersdale, Pa., to the late Roy and Lelia (Taylor) Beals.
WVNews
The Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It's a pleasant trip to the film room for us, as we look at WVU's pre-snap motion, the Mountaineers' special teams wins, and the reasons for OU's success with inside runs. The nicest view, though, was of the scoreboard following Casey Legg's kick the produced a win over the Sooners.
WVNews
A weekend doubleheader of Mountaineer thrills
West Virginia’s thrilling 23-20 win over Oklahoma shared something with the Mountaineers’ 46-44 triple-overtime win over Louisville in 2005. It wasn’t the weather, as the former played out under excellent nighttime conditions while the win over the Sooners came on a rain-drenched, cold day that saw wind speeds rise and temperatures drop throughout the afternoon. (Fortunately, it didn’t include overtime, either.)
WVNews
A great day (or two) for Mountaineer fans
Those of us who root for West Virginia University sports teams needed the results of this past weekend. With the football team’s struggles this season and the memories of last basketball season’s struggles, it’s been a tough stretch for those who bleed the Blue and Gold.
WVNews
Puskar Center, Athletic Performance Center renovations meet with approval
In the last year and a half, two major renovation projects were completed for West Virginia University athletics. The Puskar Center, which is the daily hub of Mountaineer football, underwent a nearly complete rebuild. At the cost of $55 million, much of the 87,700 square football building was gutted and reconstructed from the ground up. Reopened shortly before the 2021 football season, the Puskar Center has plenty of glitz and glamour to catch the eye of recruits, and it also features functional improvements that help with the way the Mountaineers meet, eat, practice and recover.
