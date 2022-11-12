In the last year and a half, two major renovation projects were completed for West Virginia University athletics. The Puskar Center, which is the daily hub of Mountaineer football, underwent a nearly complete rebuild. At the cost of $55 million, much of the 87,700 square football building was gutted and reconstructed from the ground up. Reopened shortly before the 2021 football season, the Puskar Center has plenty of glitz and glamour to catch the eye of recruits, and it also features functional improvements that help with the way the Mountaineers meet, eat, practice and recover.

14 HOURS AGO