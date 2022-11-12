Read full article on original website
RSVP for International Film panel on November 22: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Argentina, 1985,’ ‘Bardo,’ ‘The Quiet Girl,’ ‘Saint Omer’
Six top international filmmakers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, November 22, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Denton Davidson and a roundtable chat with all of the group together. RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show. This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes...
Sami Zayn Corrects Doja Cat's Spelling Of 'Ucey'
"Ucey" has taken the WWE Universe by sport ever since Sami Zayn stated that Jey Uso hadn't been feeling very Ucey on the October 28 episode of WWE SmackDown. Shirts have been made, trademarks have been filed, and even celebrities need a lesson in being "ucey." Doja Cat tweet "ussy"...
Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Announced For Comic Con Revolution In May 2023
Sasha Banks is headed to another convention. Comic Con Revolution announced that Mercedes Varnado. advertised as "fka Sasha Banks," will be part of their convention in May 2023. The convention is set for May 20 & 21, 2023 at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, CA. From CCR:. COMIC CON...
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Review: Ralphie Returns in a Forgettable but Sweet Sequel
It’s hard to imagine now, but A Christmas Story wasn’t exactly a hit when it opened in theaters in 1983. It’s mainly due to the film’s constant rotation on cable television during the holiday season that it achieved its current status as a beloved Yuletide classic. So it makes perfect sense in the current streaming era that its long-belated, awkwardly titled sequel A Christmas Story Christmas should make its debut on HBO Max. (Yes, there was 1994’s My Summer Story and 2012’s direct-to-video sequel A Christmas Story 2. But this film ignores them, and so should you.) Taking place in 1973,...
Viewership For 11/11 AEW Rampage Remains Steady, Key Demo Rating Drops
Viewership numbers are in for the 11/11 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 456,000 viewers on November 11. This number is on par with the 455,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.11, which is...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/15): ROH Pure Title Match; Dark Order, Athena, Kazarian, More
AEW Dark (11/15) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Brock Anderson. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) vs. Arjun Singh, Mike Magnum, & Brett Gosselin. The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Teddy Goodz, Channing Thomas & Man Scout. You can find results...
The Bunny: It Would Be A Dream To Reunite With Rosemary In AEW
The Bunny (Allie in IMPACT Wrestling) famously "died" in the arms of Rosemary in 2019 on IMPACT after a long-running storyline between the two women. Though Demon Bunny have not partnered up on-screen since her "death" in IMPACT, Bunny would love a reunion in AEW. "I have said this from...
Shawn Michaels Announces Two Iron Survivor Challenge Matches For NXT Deadline 2022
Shawn Michaels officially announces the WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge matches will take place at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Shawn Michaels has announced a brand new match type for WWE NXT, the Iron Survivor Challenge. This match will incorporate elements of the championship scramble, the King of the Mountain, and an Iron Man Match. Iron Survivor Challenges feature five competitors and a 25-minute time limit. Two competitors will start the match and a new competitor will enter every 5 minutes, the object of the match is to have the most points before the end of the time limit. Points can be earned by pinfall, submission, or disqualification. Whoever loses a fall must spend 90 seconds in a penalty box as punishment.
Report: World Of Sport Exploring Potential Relaunch, Contacted Nick Aldis And Mickie James
World of Sport is reportedly exploring a relaunch, and it has reached out to two major names. The program was a popular British wrestling show in the 1970s and 1980s, and it dates back to 1965. It relaunched as part of a partnership with IMPACT Wrestling for a one-off special in 2016. After a few stops and starts, World of Sports taped a season of TV in 2018, and at different points, names like Jim Ross, Will Ospreay, Rampage Brown, Kay Lee Ray, Joe Hendry, and Stu Bennett were attached to the new era.
Billy Corgan: NWA Will Offer More Stuff Like The Main Event Of Hard Times 3 Moving Forward
Billy Corgan says don't watch NWA if you don't want to see stuff like the main event of Hard Times 3. Corgan bought the NWA in 2017, and he has been rebuilding the brand ever since. Like the rest of the wrestling world, NWA dealt with the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has emerged on the other side. On November 12, the company held its Hard Times 3 pay-per-view.
Tyrus: Boos And Hate From 'Woke Hater Trolls' Builds My Self-Esteem
Tyrus comments on winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. At NWA Hard Times 3, Tyrus became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion when he defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat bout. Billy Corgan and NWA have come under criticism for the direction of the company in...
