Shawn Michaels officially announces the WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge matches will take place at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Shawn Michaels has announced a brand new match type for WWE NXT, the Iron Survivor Challenge. This match will incorporate elements of the championship scramble, the King of the Mountain, and an Iron Man Match. Iron Survivor Challenges feature five competitors and a 25-minute time limit. Two competitors will start the match and a new competitor will enter every 5 minutes, the object of the match is to have the most points before the end of the time limit. Points can be earned by pinfall, submission, or disqualification. Whoever loses a fall must spend 90 seconds in a penalty box as punishment.

15 HOURS AGO