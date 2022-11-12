Missouri DHSS completes first draft over state recreational marijuana rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Less than a week after Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana, state regulators have drafted rules as to what that might look like in the near future.

The draft offers insight as to how soon Missourians can purchase and apply to grow pot, what kind of dispensaries and businesses may qualify to sell pot recreationally and what sort of provisions need to be followed statewide. For the full firs draft, click here .

The Missouri DHSS Division of Cannabis Regulation encourages public feedback over the program’s draft rules over the next two weeks. Suggestions can be submitted here . It is expected that the final version of these rules will be filed formally in February.

Voters narrowly approved Amendment 3 in Tuesday’s general election. The race was officially called Wednesday morning with 53.1% of statewide votes in favor of legalizing pot for anyone at least 21 years old.

The decision will remove state bans on the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of cannabis for personal use. It will also allow some people with nonviolent marijuana-related offenses to petition to have their records expunged.

Amendment 3 to be officially be added to the Missouri Constitution on Dec. 8. Applications for personal cultivation registration cards will begin on Jan. 7, 2023. The first legal purchase of recreational marijuana are expected on Feb. 6, 2023.

