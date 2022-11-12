ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri DHSS completes first draft over state recreational marijuana rules

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I61n2_0j8hISeU00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Less than a week after Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana, state regulators have drafted rules as to what that might look like in the near future.

The draft offers insight as to how soon Missourians can purchase and apply to grow pot, what kind of dispensaries and businesses may qualify to sell pot recreationally and what sort of provisions need to be followed statewide. For the full firs draft, click here .

The Missouri DHSS Division of Cannabis Regulation encourages public feedback over the program’s draft rules over the next two weeks. Suggestions can be submitted here . It is expected that the final version of these rules will be filed formally in February.

Trending: Jay Leno suffers serious burns in car fire, TMZ reports

Voters narrowly approved Amendment 3 in Tuesday’s general election. The race was officially called Wednesday morning with 53.1% of statewide votes in favor of legalizing pot for anyone at least 21 years old.

The decision will remove state bans on the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of cannabis for personal use. It will also allow some people with nonviolent marijuana-related offenses to petition to have their records expunged.

Amendment 3 to be officially be added to the Missouri Constitution on Dec. 8. Applications for personal cultivation registration cards will begin on Jan. 7, 2023. The first legal purchase of recreational marijuana are expected on Feb. 6, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 20

Related
khqa.com

Missouri preparing for marijuana expungements

MISSOURI (KHQA) — In less than a month, Missouri will be the 22nd state to begin the expungement process for non-violent marijuana related offenders. While sales will not be legal until February, Missouri is already preparing for the changes that will come after the legalization of recreational marijuana use.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children

When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she found the novels “Parrot Fish” by Ellen Wittlinger […] The post Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
nodawaynews.com

Wallace recognized with signed Missouri state bill

Missouri State Representative Allen Andrews presented Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace with a signed copy of House Bill No. 220 which allows local communities to keep the tax revenue from wind farms. Wallace was instrumental in creating a formula to assess wind farms and for lobbying the state to allow...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge

A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct. The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers written notice of the allegation before an investigation begins and putting a 90-day limit on misconduct investigations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Joseph Post

Mo. man awarded $441K after chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
SIKESTON, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Marijuana sales could begin before February; cannabis-friendly KC development pitched

Legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri could begin before early February, state officials say. Existing medical cannabis businesses can submit applications for recreational licenses as early as Dec. 8, and a state health department spokesperson indicated applications could be approved more quickly than the required 60 days. As businesses gear up to serve an expanded cannabis market, companies in the Kansas City region are pitching a riverside entertainment district catering to patrons interested in consuming marijuana. Plans call for the spring 2023 debut of the Smokey River Entertainment District, a development featuring event space, an ampitheatre and more. Plus, Global Entrepreneurship Week is back, and Missouri is a hotbed of events for the annual celebration of entrepreneurship. Scroll down to get the scoop on those stories and more.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy