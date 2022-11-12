Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State’s Kamryn Babb Named Collegiate Man Of The Year Award Semifinalist
The award is presented to a player who has demonstrated leadership, courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.
WVNews
Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121
BROOKLYN (121) Durant 8-15 11-11 27, O'Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Claxton 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-7 1-1 4, Sumner 4-9 9-9 18, Edwards 2-4 1-2 6, Simmons 5-7 1-2 11, Watanabe 4-8 0-0 11, Sharpe 2-4 2-2 7, Curry 3-6 2-2 9, Duke Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Mills 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 40-81 30-33 121.
WVNews
90-seconds
I think it was Einstein who said, “Time is relative.” That was his way of saying, “How fast or slow time passes depends on our frame of reference.”. The average length of a roller coaster ride is 112 seconds. For those who live for the thrill of rising and then twisting and plummeting from the air, it’s a fast 112 seconds. For those who clench their eyes shut and pray for the ride to end, 112 seconds lasts an eternity.
Comments / 0