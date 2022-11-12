I think it was Einstein who said, “Time is relative.” That was his way of saying, “How fast or slow time passes depends on our frame of reference.”. The average length of a roller coaster ride is 112 seconds. For those who live for the thrill of rising and then twisting and plummeting from the air, it’s a fast 112 seconds. For those who clench their eyes shut and pray for the ride to end, 112 seconds lasts an eternity.

