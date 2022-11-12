LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released an update on an accident that put two males in the hospital on Nov. 12. LPD said the the driver of a 2005 Ford Escape that hit a 2005 Chevy Malibu was a 17-year-old boy. The driver of the Malibu was a 27-year-old man that was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is currently in critical condition. The teen was also taken to a nearby hospital but reportedly had minor injuries.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO