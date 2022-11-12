Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
iheart.com
Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash
Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Teen died after losing control of car on interstate ramp
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A Bellevue teen died after losing control of his car on an interstate ramp, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez, 16, was driving his 2004 Pontiac GTO eastbound on the I, L, Q to I-80 East ramp. (Ramp A on map above)
Omaha Police investigate after 16-year-old dies in crash late Tuesday
Omaha Police are investigating after a 16-year-old died in a crash late Tuesday. The unrestrained driver was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics.
kfornow.com
Arson Fire Reported At Lincoln Northwest High School Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–An arson fire Tuesday morning inside Lincoln Northwest High School remains under investigation. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said that a school resource officer at Northwest was notified by a school security staff member about a fire in a second-story restroom. The officer found heavy smoke in the area of the restroom and the fire had already been put out by security staff. Paper towels at the dispenser had been set on fire, according to Sgt. Vollmer, and a fire investigator confirmed it.
News Channel Nebraska
More information released for weekend accident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released an update on an accident that put two males in the hospital on Nov. 12. LPD said the the driver of a 2005 Ford Escape that hit a 2005 Chevy Malibu was a 17-year-old boy. The driver of the Malibu was a 27-year-old man that was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is currently in critical condition. The teen was also taken to a nearby hospital but reportedly had minor injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: Academy Lincoln parking garage fire triggered by car
A car-borne fire broke out late Tuesday morning on Nov. 15, in a parking garage near the Southeastern corner of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City campus. According to the Lincoln City Fire Inspector, Brad Hasenjaeger, the fire occurred on the fourth floor of the Academy Lincoln parking garage, which prompted a call to Lincoln Fire and Rescue at approximately 11:50 a.m. The source car was totaled and heat-related damage was caused to two adjacent vehicles.
klkntv.com
Arson suspected in Lincoln Northwest High School bathroom fire, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: Lincoln Police ruled the Tuesday bathroom fire at Northwest High School as suspected arson. Inspector Hasenjaeger says a paper towel dispenser in a second-floor bathroom was set on fire. Police now estimate the total damage done to the dispenser, drywall and sprinklers around $5,200.
WOWT
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
KETV.com
Blackstone district crash kills man from Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Harney Street early Tuesday died when he crashed into a tree in Omaha's Blackstone district. Investigators identified the victim as DJ Michael Myers, 27 from Council Bluffs. According to police, Myers was driving westbound on Harney...
klkntv.com
Lincoln teen arrested, one remains hospitalized after DUI crash, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A teen was arrested after a crash early Saturday morning left one hospitalized in critical condition, Lincoln Police say. A Ford Escape rear-ended a Chevy Malibu around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of 70th and O Streets, according to police. Lincoln Fire & Rescue had...
WOWT
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
News Channel Nebraska
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Gang Unit busts heavily armed drug operation near school, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after Lincoln Police say he was caught manufacturing and distributing drugs near a school. Kendrick Buford is now facing several charges following the search of his apartment near South 46th Street and Bancroft Avenue, just before 5 p.m. Police...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 62-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
kmaland.com
Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries
(Council Bluffs) – Two suspects who were apprehended in a pursuit earlier this month have been connected to numerous burglaries in Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle that was used in an attempt to flee from officers on November 7th. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 34 and Interstate 29. The vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.
WOWT
UPDATE: LPD says one person has life-threatening injuries after Saturday morning crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a serious crash in east Lincoln that left one person in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 70th & O around 2:15 a.m. early Saturday morning. In a press release, LPD says that an eastbound...
etxview.com
Woman fatally shot at north Omaha gathering was saving to start her own business
OMAHA — A 20-year-old woman who died early Sunday after being shot at a large gathering in north Omaha had hopes of starting her own business. Officers found Karly Wood and another person suffering from gunshot wounds after police were called to 3347 Ames Ave. at 4:08 a.m. Sunday. Wood and the second person were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random
The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
Comments / 0