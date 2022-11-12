Read full article on original website
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Morehead State Eagles
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at West Virginia's routine win over Morehead State at the WVU Coliseum. Thirteen Mountaineers saw action as the team moved to 3-0 on the season. The Eagles dropped to 2-2. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
A weekend doubleheader of Mountaineer thrills
West Virginia’s thrilling 23-20 win over Oklahoma shared something with the Mountaineers’ 46-44 triple-overtime win over Louisville in 2005. It wasn’t the weather, as the former played out under excellent nighttime conditions while the win over the Sooners came on a rain-drenched, cold day that saw wind speeds rise and temperatures drop throughout the afternoon. (Fortunately, it didn’t include overtime, either.)
There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins Morehead State Postgame 11/15/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins wasn't happy with his team's turnovers and missed shots against the Eagles, but allowed that some of the improvement that has come in the preseason is starting to show on the court. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
Two key areas need to improve if WVU basketball is to be better in 2022-23
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer men’s basketball program enjoyed a run of unprecedented success in Bob Huggins’ first 14 years as the head coach of his alma mater. West Virginia went to the NCAA Tournament 10 times in that span — it would have made the tourney in 2020 as well with a 21-10 record if COVID hadn’t forced the cancellation of the postseason that year — with five trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Final Four in those 10 NCAA ventures.
Sports Briefs
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State women’s basketball team kicked off the 2022-23 season with a pair of wins in the Atlantic Region Crossover. The Falcons earned a hard-fought victory over Winston-Salem State on Friday (Nov. 11) and then defeated Clarion on Saturday (Nov. 12) at Joe Retton Arena.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Schools officials celebrate unofficial passing of five-year excess levy
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, Marion County residents approved another five-year excess levy for the Marion County Board of Education, which will provide the school system with roughly $18 million each year between 2024 and 2029. The levy passed with an approval percentage of 55.2%, with 8,787...
Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police leaders work to improve protection, communication with residents
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Police Chief Mark Rogers said he has practiced humility during his first four months in the post and has tried to maintain a normal approach. “I’m always making sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep the public’s trust and to do the best job that we can possibly do day-to-day. It’s not about power, but responsibility,” the Harrison County native said. “I bear responsibility not only for myself but also for everyone else that works with me. It’s something I don’t take lightly. I try to do the best that I can.”
Family and Fun are keys for LC Wrestling
Lewis County High School’s wrestling team is back in the mat room in preparation for the 2022-23 season. This season sees the Minutemen with a new head coach, and a renewed focus on fun and family with plenty of fun and community service activities lined up for this year’s team.
Stump First Team All Big 10, Carson nets 2nd team nod
Lewis County High School’s volleyball Maids made program history this year as the first team to secure back-to-back sectional titles, and now the postseason honors are coming in with Elle Stump being named All Big Ten Conference First Team and Channing Carson being named to the All Big Ten Conference Second Team.
Puskar Center, Athletic Performance Center renovations meet with approval
In the last year and a half, two major renovation projects were completed for West Virginia University athletics. The Puskar Center, which is the daily hub of Mountaineer football, underwent a nearly complete rebuild. At the cost of $55 million, much of the 87,700 square football building was gutted and reconstructed from the ground up. Reopened shortly before the 2021 football season, the Puskar Center has plenty of glitz and glamour to catch the eye of recruits, and it also features functional improvements that help with the way the Mountaineers meet, eat, practice and recover.
54 years later: Remembering the tragedy and triumph of the Farmington No. 9 Mine disaster
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend, local officials will gather with leaders from the United Mine Workers of America at the Farmington Mine Memorial to remember the 78 men who lost their lives in the Consol No. 9 Mine disaster 54 years ago. They also will note the crucial changes to mine regulations that came from the tragedy.
Cookie decorating classes to prepare West Virginia youth for holiday season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Only a handful of slots are available for children to practice decorating cookies for Santa Claus before the Christmas countdown begins. Megan Oliverio, owner of Sweet Events WV, has hosted a pair of nearly-sold out classes for adults in October and November within the city’s Benedum Civic Center, but December 13’s class will be geared toward youth aged 5-12.
'Hallowed ground’
This Sunday, dozens of people will visit Farmington and pause to remember and reflect on what occurred there 54 years ago and the impact it has had on the county, the region, the state and coal mining across the nation. The Farmington Mine Disaster killed 78 men, with 19 of...
Arsenic and Old Lace to be performed by LCHS Theatre Troupe
An all time favorite is coming to the Lewis County High School stage December 1 through December 3. The play Arsenic and Old Lace will be performed by the LCHS Theatre Troupe. Theatre Advisor and teacher Doug Seckman chose the play for the fall semester show, and said he plans to perform a musical in the spring.
Flag raising ceremony held at Huntington Bank
A flag-raising ceremony was held at Huntington Bank on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Lewis County Honor Guard, the Lewis County High School Choir, the Mountaineer Military Museum, Lewis County Law Enforcement, and Bob Taylor assisted with the ceremony, which was attended by bank employees, members of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, and the public.
New technology in flood plain mapping could help homeowners
Parts of Lewis County are no stranger to flooding or risk of flooding, and businesses and homeowners who have structures in flood zones pay the price to do so through special insurance. Historically, structures that lie in a floodplain have been determined by zones, meaning that one entire area could be designated as a floodplain.
