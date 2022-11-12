Read full article on original website
What is ‘aim assist ease in’ within Overwatch 2?
When perusing through Overwatch 2’s controller settings, you may have come across an option called “aim assist ease in.”. Most players will likely be familiar with the concept of aim assist, an adjustment frequently provided to players using controllers in cross-platform multiplayer titles that helps them stay competitive with the often more precise mouse and keyboard control scheme. Like many similar FPS titles, Overwatch 2 provides aim assist to these players. It even allows them to tweak and adjust how it functions for maximum comfort and precision.
How TFT Set 8 Threat champions work
Riot Games has a new Teamfight Tactics trait that isn’t a trait in Set Eight, Monsters Attack!, featuring a total of eight champions that have unique passive abilities that can flex into any comp. Flexible champions and carriers are a sub-theme in TFT Set Eight, showcasing Threat units that...
Not going to plan: Twitter’s new policies have publicly trapped TSM in its FTX partnership
North American esports organization TSM is unable to change its social media profile to remove FTX from its Twitter name following its ceased partnership with the crypto exchange earlier today. At time of writing, TSM said it can’t remove FTX from its name on Twitter on the main account, according...
Warzone 2 Unhinged game mode allows players to assimilate enemies into their squad
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is bringing back the classic gameplay players expect, but it’s also introducing the new Unhinged game mode, where you can enlist enemy players into your squad. Warzone 2 launches on all platforms today, bringing the classic solos, duos, and quads modes into the new...
One of Evil Geniuses VALORANT’s new team members can be anyone—including your hard-stuck gold friend
Very few teams competing in the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2023, especially the partnered teams, will offer players the kind of opportunity that Evil Geniuses just put out. Per an official post from the team, EG will be accepting applications starting today for an “EG VALORANT Showcase” event, which will give players a chance to end up on the team’s official 10-person roster, complete with a “contract to live, train, and be a pro VALORANT player in LA.”
After a long wait, Nintendo Switch Sports might finally be getting Golf
Everybody prepare yourself, it’s finally happening. Grab your clubs, hire a caddy, and head into your living room because Nintendo Switch Sports is bringing golf back to your TV screens. This Dot Esports writer speaks for everyone (do we all agree on that?), and this writer says everyone loved...
TSM suspends partnership with crypto exchange FTX
North American organization TSM has ceased its partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX following liquidity chaos, it announced today. In a statement, TSM said it will continue its operations as a “profitable” and “stable” esports organization regardless of the suspended partnership, which was worth $210 million in naming rights.
How Set 8’s Gadgeteen trait works in Teamfight Tactics
Riot has added a new Teamfight Tactics trait in Set Eight, Monsters Attack!. Known as Gadeteen, it creates temporary powered-up items. Players looking to win-streak for economic benefits in TFT Set Eight will want to explore what the Gadgeteen trait has to offer. It’s a solid early-game trait that activates with three Gadgeteen units on the board, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Gadgeteen champions in TFT Set Eight are Lulu, Poppy, Annie, Zoe, and Nunu.
Fortnite players are praying for the first-person rumors to be true
There’s been a lot of talk about the end of Fortnite Chapter Three, season four. With all this talk about the end of the season, there is, of course, a ridiculous amount of leaks. But the latest leak left each and every Fortnite player praying it will come true.
FNCS Invitational viewership didn’t match 2019 World Cup, but did it need to?
A lot has changed in the three years since the last major LAN Fortnite tournament. Not only did the world experience a global pandemic that prevented in-person events with large crowds, but Fortnite itself waned in popularity. Viewership for the Fortnite Champion Series 2022 invitational this past weekend was down...
Riot continues to push aside counter-jungling in League Patch 12.22
After skimming through the notes for Riot Games’ newest League of Legends update today, the community noticed that the developers have made another significant change that will make it extremely hard for experienced junglers to counter their opponent across Summoner’s Rift. Patch 12.22 marks the beginning of League’s...
From CS:GO meme to legend: Outsiders’ Jame awarded IEM Rio Major MVP
The Russian captain and dedicated CS:GO sniper Jame has been decorated the MVP of IEM Rio Major after he led Outsiders to win the $1.25 million Valve-sponsored tournament in Brazil today. Jame’s calls were decisive for Outsiders to win their first Major trophy, but he was also one of the...
Can you play Overwatch 2 with a controller on PC?
One of the most important aspects of multiplayer gaming to take into consideration is your input choice. Will you play with a mouse and keyboard, the traditional choice of PC gamers, or will you stick with a controller, the tried-and-true option for console players? Most players pick their input after they choose their platform—most console players are going to stick with controllers and vice versa—but there are ways to switch things up depending on what works best for you.
Outsiders cruise past Heroic in the IEM Rio grand finals to claim first CS:GO Major trophy
A new king of Counter-Strike has been crowned in Rio de Janiero. Outsiders won the IEM Rio Major today, dubbed the “Major of Madness” by so many, following a decisive 2-0 victory over Heroic in the grand finals. Outsiders struck first on their own map choice of Mirage,...
Riot is unbenching the Kench in League’s 2023 preseason
Tahm Kench has been a problematic League of Legends champion since his release in 2015, mainly due to his Devour ability that can save immobile AD carries from certain death. Despite Riot Games updating the champion and sending him to the top lane, the River King has continued to be a menace in the bot lane as a support, especially when paired with Senna. To coincide with the latest preseason changes, the devs are giving this catfish one more makeover.
HisWattson worries Apex Legends will become the next Titanfall if a big problem isn’t fixed
Apex Legends doesn’t have the greatest reputation when it comes to game security. The game is semi-regularly inundated with cheaters finding ways to exploit the game. Wall hacks. Aimbots. The infamous akimbo weapons exploit. Speed hacking. You name the hack, and Apex has seen it. Cheating has become a...
Fortnite v22.40 patch notes: Rocket League cross-over speeds its way to the island
Fortnite‘s v22.40 update is here, and after weeks of waiting, we’re finally seeing the Rocket League cross-over speed its way to the island into Battle Royale and Zero Build. Other than that, the v22.40 update is bringing a new weapon—Grapple Glider—a new game mode, new daily and event quests, and changes to the island.
CS:GO Major qualification won’t be the same after these 2023 changes from Valve
The Counter-Strike Major qualification system is about to get a rework. After Outsiders emerged victorious in the IEM Rio Major 2022, Valve decided the current Major qualification route is better on a different path. The soon-to-be-changed qualification method saw teams entering an RMR through direct invites. Players could also go...
Liquid for life? Only one VALORANT superstar signed a 4-year max deal with an EMEA team in VCT
Following the release of the VALORANT Champions Tour International League Global Contract Database (GCD) today, those interested in some of the contract details for the top VCT players can now view them. Included in the GCD is the length of contracts for each player, with the minimum being a one-year...
League of Legends Patch 12.22: Full notes and updates
After months of achingly looking at the PBE and waiting for the return of Rod of Ages, the 2023 League of Legends preseason is finally here. Similar to other preseasons, Riot Games is revamping outdated items no one is buying, bringing back dragons we all hated, and helping new junglers and their pets find their way in the jungle. Other than that, the preseason patch is tweaking gold and experience for solo laners. And lastly, Riot is finally addressing persistent issues like AFKing and target inting.
