ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Drew Pyne leads No. 20 Notre Dame to decisive win over Navy

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhkJB_0j8hHtFm00

Drew Pyne accounted for five total touchdowns as No. 20 Notre Dame defeated Navy 35-32 in Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

Pyne completed 17 of 21 passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown for the Fighting Irish (7-3), who have gone 6-1 since opening the season with back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Marshall.

Pyne and Notre Dame scored all 35 points in the first half and seemed to be in cruise control in the second half as Navy furiously pushed back but had its comeback bid ended after it failed to recover an onside kick with 1:21 remaining.

Daba Fofana rushed for 133 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown for Navy (3-7). The loss locked in a losing season for Navy, which will need to win out and get outside help for any hope of bowl eligibility this season.

Notre Dame’s offense clicked early. On the opening drive, Pyne connected with Audric Estime on a 30-yard touchdown pass. Pyne then connected with Braden Lenzy on a 38-yard pass that made it 14-0 with 4:28 remaining in the first quarter.

Fofana countered for Navy with a 36-yard rushing touchdown with 2:19 remaining, making it 14-6 after a missed extra point.

Notre Dame then outscored Navy 21-7 in the second quarter to seemingly take full control of the contest.

Pyne connected for passing touchdowns of Chris Tyree and Jayden Thomas, while also adding his own 11-yard rushing score. Even with a 2-yard touchdown run by Navy’s Xavier Arline, the halftime score had ballooned to 35-13.

Bijan Nichols did connect on a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter for Navy, which made it 35-16.

A change-of-pace pass led to a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter for Navy, cutting the deficit to 35-24 as Mark Walker ran uncovered down the middle of the field for a 34-yard touchdown pass from Arline.

Arline was later injured and left the game in the fourth quarter, and backup quarterback Maasai Maynor capped another Navy scoring drive with a 20-yard strike to Maquel Haywood with 1:21 remaining, setting up an onside kick that Notre Dame snuffed out to seal the win.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Notre Dame football: Navy's Ken Niumatalolo credits Fighting Irish after battle to the end

Notre Dame still has a chance to make a New Year's Six bowl even though the College Football Playoff is out of reach, and the Fighting Irish avoided what would have been a brutal upset loss Saturday at Navy. Coach Marcus Freeman led his team to a gritty 35-32 win over the Midshipmen, surviving coach Ken Niumatalolo's well-known, triple-option offense that often gives Power Five programs headaches.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

247Sports Crystal Ball: Four-star QB to Notre Dame

Both 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and I have put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Notre Dame to land a top target from the class of 2023. Here is the latest. Wiltfong and I like Notre Dame to land Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback...
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

Top-five guard Hannah Hidalgo signs with Notre Dame

The 2023 class will be one to remember for Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey, who added the No. 5 recruit in the group on Tuesday. Guard Hannah Hidalgo has signed with the Irish, becoming the third player to make the pledge to Notre Dame in the last week. She chose to make South Bend her home over Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and UCF.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

University announces additional COVID-19 booster requirement

All Notre Dame students — undergraduate, graduate and professional — are required to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine, director of University Health Services (UHS) Edward Junkins announced in an email Monday. Students had previously been required to receive the initial COVID-19 vaccine and a booster. Those who...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Crews battle fire at lumber business in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Crews battled a fire at a lumber business in South Bend Tuesday morning. The business is Walt Temple Able Tree Doctor at 1801 Longley Avenue. Crews were called to the scene around 4:10 a.m. for the incident. According to the fire chief, there was no one...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus: Pete Buttigieg one-on-one

INDIANAPOLIS – After a the busy campaign season ahead of the midterms, IN Focus is speaking with Transportation Secretary and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) about Democratic progress nationally, as well as his own political future. Speaking with Kristen Eskow on Tuesday morning, Buttigieg said he was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHR

Drivers get first test of winter weather on snowy Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers like Carl Seals and Gregory Simpson couldn't believe their eyes Saturday morning when they looked outside and saw snow. Seals said he took it easy on his drive to Gary Saturday morning. "Driving on the road this morning. I wasn't prepared for it. " said Seals.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of...
TOPEKA, IN
abc57.com

Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
CASS COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people burned during house fire in Elkhart

Two people are recovering from burns after a house fire in Elkhart. Elkhart Fire crews were called around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, to the 700 Block of Christian Avenue and found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home and significant fire visible inside and at the back of the structure.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please contact police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected], or through Facebook Messenger. When calling, please reference case 22GOS04032.
GOSHEN, IN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy