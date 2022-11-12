Uiagalelei runs it in to give Clemson early lead

In the first drive of Saturday afternoon’s contest against Louisville, Clemson made it’s first trip of the day to the end zone all thanks to a clutch 11-yard rushing touchdown by D.J. Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei opened up the scoring drive with two back-to-back runs for a combined 11 yards along. Despite a close-call on a loose ball on the first down that was later ruled an incomplete pass, the quarterback came up with three more receptions to Joseph Ngata, Jake Briningstool and Antonio Williams for a combined 41 yards.

In total, the drive lapsed 12 plays for 75 yards in 10:17.