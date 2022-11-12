ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

news3lv.com

A Christmas Angels Toy Drive announces second annual Las Vegas event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Christmas Angels Toy Drive announced their second annual event is coming back to Las Vegas through Dec. 18. Dustin Tappan, founder of A Christmas Angels Toy Drive, founded it after his father passed away after complications due to COVID-19. Tappan started the initiative with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New statue unveiled for late Las Vegas police lieutenant

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas unveiled a new statue dedicated to a late police lieutenant. A ceremony was held to reveal the statue of Lt. Erik Lloyd at Centennial Hills Community Center, operated by the YMCA. The statue depicts Lloyd, wearing his police uniform, holding...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Owner of iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas is ready to move on

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After 60 years and hundreds of thousands of weddings, Charolette Richards, the owner of the iconic A Little White Chapel, has announced she's moving on. "It's been on my mind for a long time because I had an accident, and my leg has been slowing me down a lot," Richards said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

LVMPD FOUNDATION’S GOOD TICKET PROGRAM RECOGNIZES 4 LVMPD OFFICERS

Recognizes Four LVMPD Officers For Positive Community Impact. WHAT: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation’s 2022 Good Ticket program announces the recognition of four LVMPD officers for their positive partnerships and good work with the community: Officers Rebecca Mauga, Marizela Razo, Casey Hausman and Carl Loskill. Officers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Pizza Festival 2022 returns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals stacked up their pies at this year's Las Vegas Pizza Festival. More than 20 Las Vegas pizzerias gathered at The INDUSTRIAL Event Space on Saturday to sample a variety of slices. 1,600 Las Vegas had the opportunity to try pizzas inspired by Detroit, New...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tuscany Suites & Casino Brings Entertainment with New Residency – Kelly Clinton

Tuscany Suites & Casino Brings Entertainment with New Residency. Kelly Clinton starring The Sit In will regale audiences in addition to other shows. Tuscany Suites & Casino is the place for top entertainment for both locals and visitors. Singer, actress, and comedienne Kelly Clinton will debut her new residency with her show, The Sit-In beginning on Sunday, Nov. 20, through Feb. 12, 2023. Her residency will continue with special guests, music, and humor every Sunday.
travelweekly.com

Fremont Street will be rocking in the new year in Vegas

Fremont Street in Las Vegas will celebrate the New Year with a splashy music party, the NYE Time of Your Life Festival. Bush, Sugar Ray, the Wailers featuring Julian Marley, the Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team and DJ Skribble will be among the live performers on the street's three permanent stages.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Over 50 employers looking to hire during upcoming fall hiring event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More than fifty local employers are looking to fill thousands of full-time and part-time jobs during an upcoming job fair. The event will take place Thursday, November 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, located near Sahara Ave and Grand Canyon Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mvprogress.com

OBITUARY: Matthew Paul Harter

The Honorable Judge Mathew Paul Harter, age 56, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born April 11, 1966 in Reno, Nevada to Alan Raymond and Mary Ellen Harter. On March 2, 2002 he married Brandie Grilz in the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Las Vegas Nevada Temple. Together they raised eight beautiful children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
multifamilybiz.com

Greystar Brings Sophisticated Living to Las Vegas Market With Groundbreaking of Marlowe Centennial Hills Apartment Community

LAS VEGAS, NV - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced that it has broken ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills, the first for the Marlowe brand in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to deliver its first units in early 2024 with final completion scheduled for Q3 2024.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Skyler

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Skyler, 6, was born with her intestines located outside of her body. Surgeons rushed to put them back inside, however, only a third of her internal organs ended up as they should be. This has left the little girl with many issues, including not being...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pink announces concert date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Pink has announced she will bring her 2023 concert series to Las Vegas next fall. The Summer Carnival 2023 will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, with special guest Brandi Carlile, Live Nation announced Monday. The announcement of the tour follows...
LAS VEGAS, NV

