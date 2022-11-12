Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
A Christmas Angels Toy Drive announces second annual Las Vegas event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Christmas Angels Toy Drive announced their second annual event is coming back to Las Vegas through Dec. 18. Dustin Tappan, founder of A Christmas Angels Toy Drive, founded it after his father passed away after complications due to COVID-19. Tappan started the initiative with...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Day School honor society plants new trees at Firefighters Memorial Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students with Las Vegas Day School took some time to plant new trees at a local park Tuesday morning. Members of the school's National Junior Honor Society planted 15 mature trees in Firefighters Memorial Park. It's the second year that Las Vegas Day School has...
news3lv.com
New statue unveiled for late Las Vegas police lieutenant
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas unveiled a new statue dedicated to a late police lieutenant. A ceremony was held to reveal the statue of Lt. Erik Lloyd at Centennial Hills Community Center, operated by the YMCA. The statue depicts Lloyd, wearing his police uniform, holding...
Mob Museum celebrating Kefauver Day with free admission
Today is the day known in Las Vegas as Kefauver Day (pronounced: key-fahver). It is a day to learn more about Nevada’s fascinating history and its ties to the mob.
8newsnow.com
Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Neighbors are not too happy with...
43 miles? Las Vegans might pass on a Thanksgiving road trip this year
Holidays are all about family, but if it's more than a 43-mile drive, forget it. That's apparently the attitude in Nevada this Thanksgiving as gas prices put the clamp on travel plans.
Holidays in Sin City: How to Celebrate Thanksgiving Off the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas has everything, including holiday plans if you need them. While known for being...
news3lv.com
Owner of iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas is ready to move on
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After 60 years and hundreds of thousands of weddings, Charolette Richards, the owner of the iconic A Little White Chapel, has announced she's moving on. "It's been on my mind for a long time because I had an accident, and my leg has been slowing me down a lot," Richards said.
vegas24seven.com
LVMPD FOUNDATION’S GOOD TICKET PROGRAM RECOGNIZES 4 LVMPD OFFICERS
Recognizes Four LVMPD Officers For Positive Community Impact. WHAT: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation’s 2022 Good Ticket program announces the recognition of four LVMPD officers for their positive partnerships and good work with the community: Officers Rebecca Mauga, Marizela Razo, Casey Hausman and Carl Loskill. Officers...
news3lv.com
PHOTOS: Las Vegas Pizza Festival 2022 returns
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals stacked up their pies at this year's Las Vegas Pizza Festival. More than 20 Las Vegas pizzerias gathered at The INDUSTRIAL Event Space on Saturday to sample a variety of slices. 1,600 Las Vegas had the opportunity to try pizzas inspired by Detroit, New...
Nick the Greek Plans Grand Opening for First Vegas Location, Second on the Way
Nick the Greek is working toward a goal of five Las Vegas restaurants
vegas24seven.com
Tuscany Suites & Casino Brings Entertainment with New Residency – Kelly Clinton
Tuscany Suites & Casino Brings Entertainment with New Residency. Kelly Clinton starring The Sit In will regale audiences in addition to other shows. Tuscany Suites & Casino is the place for top entertainment for both locals and visitors. Singer, actress, and comedienne Kelly Clinton will debut her new residency with her show, The Sit-In beginning on Sunday, Nov. 20, through Feb. 12, 2023. Her residency will continue with special guests, music, and humor every Sunday.
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casino
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported photographing four green lights briefly hovering over a nearby casino at about 8 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
travelweekly.com
Fremont Street will be rocking in the new year in Vegas
Fremont Street in Las Vegas will celebrate the New Year with a splashy music party, the NYE Time of Your Life Festival. Bush, Sugar Ray, the Wailers featuring Julian Marley, the Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team and DJ Skribble will be among the live performers on the street's three permanent stages.
news3lv.com
Over 50 employers looking to hire during upcoming fall hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — More than fifty local employers are looking to fill thousands of full-time and part-time jobs during an upcoming job fair. The event will take place Thursday, November 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, located near Sahara Ave and Grand Canyon Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
More than 50 employers to take part in Las Vegas job fair Nov. 17
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 50 employers are set to take part in a job fair on Thursday in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Avenue. The...
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Matthew Paul Harter
The Honorable Judge Mathew Paul Harter, age 56, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born April 11, 1966 in Reno, Nevada to Alan Raymond and Mary Ellen Harter. On March 2, 2002 he married Brandie Grilz in the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Las Vegas Nevada Temple. Together they raised eight beautiful children.
multifamilybiz.com
Greystar Brings Sophisticated Living to Las Vegas Market With Groundbreaking of Marlowe Centennial Hills Apartment Community
LAS VEGAS, NV - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced that it has broken ground on Marlowe Centennial Hills, the first for the Marlowe brand in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to deliver its first units in early 2024 with final completion scheduled for Q3 2024.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Skyler
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Skyler, 6, was born with her intestines located outside of her body. Surgeons rushed to put them back inside, however, only a third of her internal organs ended up as they should be. This has left the little girl with many issues, including not being...
news3lv.com
Pink announces concert date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Pink has announced she will bring her 2023 concert series to Las Vegas next fall. The Summer Carnival 2023 will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, with special guest Brandi Carlile, Live Nation announced Monday. The announcement of the tour follows...
