ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols win in blowout against Missouri

By Casey Kay
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uGjb_0j8hHZnM00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The historic year for Tennessee football saw their seniors receive a worthy win for their last game inside Neyland Stadium as the Vols battled to a 66-24 victory over Missouri.

Tennessee opened the scoring first and never trailed. Backed by a sold-out crowd, the Vols saw an impressive third quarter filled with three straight touchdowns to secure a heavy lead: Hyatt brought in a 68-yd reception, Princeton Fant tacked on one for 2-yds and Jaylen Wright punched in a 1-yd rush.

Jalin Hyatt was outstanding this afternoon, the wide receiver brought in two touchdowns, pass the 1000+ yards in a season mark and recorded 355 yards. Quarterback Hendon Hooker went 25-of-35 for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns.

A quick stop from the Tennessee defense allowed the Vols offense to show they were back on track early against Missouri.

With the help of a 38-yd pass from Hooker to Bru McCoy, the Vols first drive of the afternoon was finished out by a 10-yd run from Jabari Small with 11:05 left in the first quarter.

Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect

The Tigers seemed to find some renewed energy on offense mid-first quarter. An offside penalty on the Vols defense during a Missouri field goal attempt proved costly, the Tigers’ Luther Burden finding the end zone for a 4-yd touchdown on the very next play to tie it up 7-7.

A 30-yd pass from Hooker to Jalin Hyatt in the beginning of the second quarter set up a 3-yd punch into the checkerboards for Jaylen Wright.

The Vols offense continued to prove they had returned to this season’s typical fashion with a 19-yd touchdown pass from Hooker to Fant just minutes later for a 21-7 Vols lead.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkCLq_0j8hHZnM00
    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as he is hit by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjstL_0j8hHZnM00
    Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKm9D_0j8hHZnM00
    Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (24) escapes from Missouri defensive lineman DJ Coleman (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuZh2_0j8hHZnM00
    Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ex69v_0j8hHZnM00
    Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) tries to make a catch as he’s defended by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Rakestraw Jr. was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYaTI_0j8hHZnM00
    Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnBUa_0j8hHZnM00
    Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister (11) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEt7s_0j8hHZnM00
    Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKoFM_0j8hHZnM00
    Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs for yardage as he is chased by Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0), and defensive back Christian Charles (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgIye_0j8hHZnM00
    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssPeE_0j8hHZnM00
    Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove (1) out runs Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

It was back-and-forth responses after that, a 43-yd Missouri touchdown from Brady Cook to Tauskie Dove, followed by a 14-yd run into the end zone from Hendon Hooker brought the Vols to a 28-14 lead.

Mizzou had one last attempt before the break, a 32-yd field goal from Harrison Mevis put the game within 11 for the Tigers at the half.

Police: Cumberland County child rape suspect found dead

The Tigers came out with fire in the second half, Dominic Lovett closing the gap to four with a 38-yd touchdown. Tennessee was quick to raise it, 25 seconds later it was Hyatt lighting up the field with a 68-yd score, Vols pulled away 28-24.

With their standout third quarter, Tennessee entered the final stretch with a 49-24 lead. A 46-yd Chase McGrath and Ramal Keyton touchdown extended the Vols to 31 unanswered points, 66-24 over the Tigers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

No. 12 Lady Vols stumble again to No. 11 Indiana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee took a tumble to another Top 25 opponent on Monday night, as the Hoosiers controlled the game from start to finish in a 79-67 victory. UT’s Jasmine Powell paced the squad with a 16-point, ten-rebound double-double in the loss. Rickea Jackson (17 pts) and Tamari Key (14 pts) each finished […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”

An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KAT Adventures

The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition

I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
GRANDVIEW, TN
1450wlaf.com

Duncan honored for 60 years of service in the ministry

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Most Campbell Countians have either heard or seen Dr. Clarence Duncan on WLAF or in person at Bethel Baptist Church these past four decades. This month marks 60 years of service in the ministry for the 89- year- old Duncan, and he was celebrated by family, friends and parishioners over the weekend.
JACKSBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

Blount County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials posted to Facebook on Monday searching for volunteers for its senior outreach program. The volunteers would check on the elderly in Blount County. Volunteers are required to graduate from a training program, must be over 21 and have a valid...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Christmas Themed Xtreme Cornhole Course in Pigeon Forge, TN

There's a cornhole course in Pigeon Forge, Tennesee that just got an extreme makeover for Christmastime. Visiting the Smoky Mountains during the holidays is something that everyone should have on their bucket list. The snow-covered mountain views are amazing, plus there are all kinds of holiday lights and more to see while you are in the Pigeon Forge area. However, if you find yourself getting a little cold, and would like to do something indoors with the family, I think I might have found the perfect holiday-themed place for the whole family to enjoy.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Tazewell man lost almost $4,000 after sweepstakes scam

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell man lost close to $4,000 after a scam call told him that he won a sweepstake. When you live alone or disabled, unable to work and live on a very tight fixed income, you might tend to believe the polite-sounding people on the phone who convinced you that the dream you have always had of “striking it rich” has come true.
TAZEWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

How you can help East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has closed nearly 80 cases and taken several fugitives off the street thanks to tipsters in the community. With each good tip, money is awarded, but where does the reward money come from?. Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy