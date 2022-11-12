Dapper Dan and Gap are teaming up again for a new collection of Dap hoodies. The latest limited-edition drop comes in four plaid colorways, featuring Dan’s hometown roots, alongside the reimagined logo. Launching in the U.S. in Dapper Dan’s hometown of Harlem, New York, the hoodies will be available at the Gap store on 125th Street on Nov. 29, followed by a global online launch on gap.com on Nov. 30 at noon EST. All colors will retail for $128.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap...

