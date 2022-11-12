ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTRF- 7News

Ohio bill would endanger trans youth says ‘Jeopardy!’ champ

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse. The bill would ban the use […]
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio distracted driving bill passes committee with changes

(The Center Square) – Eliminating texting while driving took a step forward Tuesday afternoon when Ohio’s distracted driving bill passed the House Criminal Justice Committee and heads to the floor for a likely vote Wednesday. House Bill 283 had a fifth hearing Tuesday, and passed with two changes. Drivers will be able to hold a phone as long as it is placed next to their ear and not being looked at, and drivers can use phones at stop lights. ...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Polls vs. election results: How accurate were they in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For years, universities and organizations have used responses to polls to predict how elections will pan out. But how did those poll results compare to election night wins?. In the Spectrum News/Siena College poll, the data shows participant’s responses were mostly similar to how people voted...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Board of Education punts anti-federal LGBTQ inclusion measure to December

Ohio’s State Board of Education’s full board won’t consider a resolution condemning a proposed federal rule to include LGBTQ individuals as protected classes until December, with a slim majority shooting down an effort to declare the issue an emergency. Supporters of the measure, led by Dr. Jenny Kilgore, tried to pass the emergency declaration so […] The post Ohio Board of Education punts anti-federal LGBTQ inclusion measure to December appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Midterm election fallout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A big night for the GOP in Ohio as Republican candidates sweep all statewide races on the ballot. “Whether you voted for me or not, the thing that I promise to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Amended anti-LGBTQ resolution headed for full Ohio board of education vote

A resolution urging the removal of a federal rule change seen as supporting of trans and other LGBTQ+ individuals is headed back to the Ohio State Board of Education after committee approval on Monday. The resolution went through proposed amendments in the board’s executive committee, one of which, authored by board chair Charlotte McGuire, shifted […] The post Amended anti-LGBTQ resolution headed for full Ohio board of education vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Amy Schneider, ‘Jeopardy’ champion, to testify against Ohio bill prohibiting transgender youth from medical care for transitions

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Amy Schneider, the “Jeopardy” super champion, will testify Wednesday at an Ohio legislative hearing in opposition to a bill that would prohibit people under age 18 from obtaining puberty-blocking drugs, hormone therapy and surgeries to transition genders. Schneider, an Ohio native and transgender woman, will...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
OHIO STATE

