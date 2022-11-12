Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio bill would endanger trans youth says ‘Jeopardy!’ champ
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse. The bill would ban the use […]
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
csuohio.edu
Former Ohio Senate, House Member Sandra R. Williams is Fall 2022 Commencement Speaker
CLEVELAND (November 13, 2022)—Former member of the Ohio Senate and the Ohio House of Representatives Sandra R. Williams will serve as Keynote Speaker at the Fall 2022 Commencement exercises at Cleveland State University at the Wolstein Center on the CSU campus Sunday, December 18 at 1 p.m. Williams, who...
Ohio distracted driving bill passes committee with changes
(The Center Square) – Eliminating texting while driving took a step forward Tuesday afternoon when Ohio’s distracted driving bill passed the House Criminal Justice Committee and heads to the floor for a likely vote Wednesday. House Bill 283 had a fifth hearing Tuesday, and passed with two changes. Drivers will be able to hold a phone as long as it is placed next to their ear and not being looked at, and drivers can use phones at stop lights. ...
Republicans win key races in Ohio Nov. 8 General Election
Republicans won some key Ohio races in the Nov. 8 General Election. Incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine defeated Democrat cha
spectrumnews1.com
Polls vs. election results: How accurate were they in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For years, universities and organizations have used responses to polls to predict how elections will pan out. But how did those poll results compare to election night wins?. In the Spectrum News/Siena College poll, the data shows participant’s responses were mostly similar to how people voted...
Ohio Board of Education punts anti-federal LGBTQ inclusion measure to December
Ohio’s State Board of Education’s full board won’t consider a resolution condemning a proposed federal rule to include LGBTQ individuals as protected classes until December, with a slim majority shooting down an effort to declare the issue an emergency. Supporters of the measure, led by Dr. Jenny Kilgore, tried to pass the emergency declaration so […] The post Ohio Board of Education punts anti-federal LGBTQ inclusion measure to December appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Spectrum: Midterm election fallout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A big night for the GOP in Ohio as Republican candidates sweep all statewide races on the ballot. “Whether you voted for me or not, the thing that I promise to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the […]
Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution
IX, a federal program protecting people from discrimination based on sex.
Amended anti-LGBTQ resolution headed for full Ohio board of education vote
A resolution urging the removal of a federal rule change seen as supporting of trans and other LGBTQ+ individuals is headed back to the Ohio State Board of Education after committee approval on Monday. The resolution went through proposed amendments in the board’s executive committee, one of which, authored by board chair Charlotte McGuire, shifted […] The post Amended anti-LGBTQ resolution headed for full Ohio board of education vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Who gave to Ohio’s federal candidates in the final weeks of the election?
Donors spent a lot of money in Ohio during this year’s election. Campaign advertising tracker AdImpact estimated $344 million went into ads on TV, online or over the radio.
wksu.org
Fresh off reelection, State Rep. Gail Pavliga looks ahead to lame duck and next legislature
The Ohio legislature will be back this week for the beginning of the lame duck session. For newly reelected State Rep. Gail Pavliga the next few weeks will be very busy. "I've got some bills that I'm looking forward to being in the House and Senate," Pavliga said. Pavliga, who...
Fresh off yet another loss, Ohio Democrats look for answers with Sherrod Brown’s 2024 reelection campaign on the horizon
COLUMBUS, Ohio – As he ran for U.S. Senate this year, Rep. Tim Ryan smashed Ohio fundraising records and was heaped with national praise as the exact type of candidate Democrats should run to win in the Midwest. And he still lost. Worse for Ohio Democrats, Ryan’s loss to...
Larry Householder wants incriminating evidence excluded rom his bribery trial -- because it is incriminating! Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s attorneys are asking a judge to bar a whole bunch of evidence from his federal corruption trial because, well, it might be incriminating. We’re talking about the audacity of Householder’s latest legal maneuverings on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Ohio committee votes to send LGBTQ+ resolution to full state board of education
COLUMBUS — Monday the Ohio Board of Education voted in favor of sending a controversial LGBTQ+ resolution to a full state board for consideration. If passed the resolution would stop transgender students from using the bathroom and locker room of the gender they identify as. It would also stop...
Guest Commentary: Ohio Legislation Presents Hellscape Week Ahead for Trans Ohioans
Trans Ohioans and their allies need to navigate a legislative hellscape of a week.
Amy Schneider, ‘Jeopardy’ champion, to testify against Ohio bill prohibiting transgender youth from medical care for transitions
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Amy Schneider, the “Jeopardy” super champion, will testify Wednesday at an Ohio legislative hearing in opposition to a bill that would prohibit people under age 18 from obtaining puberty-blocking drugs, hormone therapy and surgeries to transition genders. Schneider, an Ohio native and transgender woman, will...
Gov. DeWine’s lopsided victory comes with an asterisk - the extremists to his right: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Mike DeWine’s encyclopedic knowledge of government makes him an effective officeholder. After taking nearly 63% of the vote, Ohio’s governor now has a mandate to lead, the opportunity of a lifetime to build on his accomplishments and no longer acquiesce to the extremists in his party.
Mount Vernon News
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
Lima News
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
Comments / 0