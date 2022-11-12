Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
One Killed, One Injured in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police say one person died and another was injured after the pickup truck they were riding in crashed into a tree in Smyrna Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said that shortly after 2 p.m., a Ford Ranger was heading northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) and approaching Twin Willows Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning, according to police.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Man Killed In Smyrna Accident, Passenger Airlifted
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) approaching Twin Willows Road. As the Ford proceeded northbound, it began to drift off the east edge of the roadway. The Ford left the roadway just north of the intersection with Twin Willows Road and its front right struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning.
WBOC
Ellendale Area Home Struck by Gunfire
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred east of Ellendale late Monday afternoon. Troopers said that at around 4:43 p.m., they responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old man present at the home heard a single gunshot and contacted police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Ellendale Area Shooting
A 74 year old Ellendale area man heard a single gunshot Monday afternoon – just before 5pm and contacted police. Delaware State Police responded to a home on Reynolds Pond Road and found that the home had been struck by one round – the victim was not injured. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contract Detective Saylor at Troop 4 – at 302-752-3897 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Driver Killed While Fleeing From Police
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 11, 2022, in the Frankford area as Phillip Bratton, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit...
WBOC
10-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Frankford Shooting
FRANKFORD, Del.- A child was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Frankford Sunday night. Delaware State Police say a 10-year-old was shot in the upper torso around 10 p.m. at a home on the 30000 block of Gum Road. The child was taken to a nearby hospital where...
WMDT.com
10-year-old injured in Frankford shooting, police investigating
FRANKFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Sunday night. At around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Gum Road for a reported shooting. It was learned that a 10-year-old had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso area and was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Shooting of a Juvenile
Delaware State Police were called to Gum Road in the Frankford area Sunday night for a reported shooting. Police learned that a 10 year old was shot in the upper body – and taken to an area hospital where they were treated for serious injuries. Police were called around 10:15pm. They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Spudis at 302-752-3807 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WGMD Radio
OCPD Arrest Salisbury Man for Robbery
A Salisbury man has been arrested by Ocean City Police on n active warrant. On November 4th, Police were waived down in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue and were told by the victim – a 49 year old man from Ocean City was approached by a man in the area on 6th Street who verbally threatened the victim and took some of his personal property. Through the investigation, 33 year old De’Angelo Townsend of Salisbury was identified as the suspect – he was located in Ocean City on November 8th and arrested.
Elderly man’s home shot at in Ellendale
ELLENDALE, DE – A home occupied by a 74-year-old man was shot at Monday afternoon, according to the Delaware State Police. At around 4:43 pm, the man reported hearing a single gunshot outside his house on Reynolds Pond Road. Responding police officers investigated and found a single bullet hole where a round struck the home. Police are continuing their investigation, but at this time, there are no suspects. Police have also come up empty-handed in their search for nearby surveillance video footage. The post Elderly man’s home shot at in Ellendale appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced for child neglect, reckless endangerment
SNOW HILL, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced for reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor. 33-year-old Tommy Beauchamp was found guilty by a jury last month on the charges, stemming from an incident that took place on July 3, 2021, when Pocomoke City first responders were called to respond after a mother reported her 15-month-old son was having difficulty breathing and turning blue in the face. While taking the child to the hospital, EMS suspected an accidental drug overdose and administered Narcan, which caused him to regain consciousness. A full medical exam completed at TidalHealth revealed that the child had heroin and alcohol in his system. The child was airlifted to Children’s National Hospital in D.C. and survived.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Saturday Morning Burglary
Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning just after 1 at Armiger’s Auto Center on North DuPont Hwy. Police determined that a garage door window was broken by a black male suspect who entered the business and removed property. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Man shot Millsboro, police investigating
MILLSBORO, DE – Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that took place Thursday in Millsboro that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital. Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 25000 block of Oak Street at around 1:30 pm. “Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation,” the Delaware State Police said today. “The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound.” There were no other injuries reported in this shooting. Detectives The post Man shot Millsboro, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
Dover Teen Charged with Weapons Offenses
A 15 year old Dover boy has been arrested after a trespassing complaint early Saturday morning. Dover Police were called just before 2am for a suspect going through a vehicle on Worchester Drive. Police located the suspect in the area of Thames and Trafalgar Drives, but the boy ran when police tried to contact him – and tossed a handgun from his jacket pocket as he ran. Police eventually arrested the teen and recovered a 9mm handgun in the area where he tossed it. The teen was also found in possession of a screwdriver and wrench and investigators learned that he was attempting to steal vehicles, but was not successful.
WMDT.com
Dover man wanted after brandishing gun, threatening to kill repossession agent
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say threatened someone with a handgun. On November 11th, around 9:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Wawa at 1450 Forest Avenue in Dover for an aggravated menacing incident. Troopers contacted a 20-year-old male victim at the Wawa.
firststateupdate.com
Driver Fleeing From Police Killed After Smashing Into Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit in the Frankford area last night, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the Clarksville area observed a green 2000...
104.1 WIKY
Breaking…Henderson Motel Catches Fire
Firefighters in Henderson responded just past 9 this morning to the True Vine Plantation Inn on Highway 421 South. Larry Hogan of Songbird DJ service just south of the motel says firefighters were working to get people out of the building. Henderson police say there are as yet no reports...
Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover
DOVER, DE – A repo man operating in Dover Friday night was confronted by the suspect who pulled a gun out on him. According to police, at around 9:15 the victim was in the process of repossessing a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover when Morris exited his Forest Avenue home with a gun. “While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police,” the Delaware State Police said. The post Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0