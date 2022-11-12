ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankford, DE

WBOC

One Killed, One Injured in Smyrna Crash

SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police say one person died and another was injured after the pickup truck they were riding in crashed into a tree in Smyrna Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said that shortly after 2 p.m., a Ford Ranger was heading northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) and approaching Twin Willows Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning, according to police.
SMYRNA, DE
firststateupdate.com

dsp.delaware.gov

WBOC

Ellendale Area Home Struck by Gunfire

ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred east of Ellendale late Monday afternoon. Troopers said that at around 4:43 p.m., they responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old man present at the home heard a single gunshot and contacted police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
ELLENDALE, DE
WGMD Radio

firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Driver Killed While Fleeing From Police

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 11, 2022, in the Frankford area as Phillip Bratton, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit...
FRANKFORD, DE
WBOC

10-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Frankford Shooting

FRANKFORD, Del.- A child was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Frankford Sunday night. Delaware State Police say a 10-year-old was shot in the upper torso around 10 p.m. at a home on the 30000 block of Gum Road. The child was taken to a nearby hospital where...
FRANKFORD, DE
WMDT.com

10-year-old injured in Frankford shooting, police investigating

FRANKFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Sunday night. At around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Gum Road for a reported shooting. It was learned that a 10-year-old had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso area and was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.
FRANKFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

DSP Investigating Shooting of a Juvenile

Delaware State Police were called to Gum Road in the Frankford area Sunday night for a reported shooting. Police learned that a 10 year old was shot in the upper body – and taken to an area hospital where they were treated for serious injuries. Police were called around 10:15pm. They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Spudis at 302-752-3807 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
FRANKFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

OCPD Arrest Salisbury Man for Robbery

A Salisbury man has been arrested by Ocean City Police on n active warrant. On November 4th, Police were waived down in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue and were told by the victim – a 49 year old man from Ocean City was approached by a man in the area on 6th Street who verbally threatened the victim and took some of his personal property. Through the investigation, 33 year old De’Angelo Townsend of Salisbury was identified as the suspect – he was located in Ocean City on November 8th and arrested.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Shore News Network

WBOC

Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured

MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury man sentenced for child neglect, reckless endangerment

SNOW HILL, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced for reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor. 33-year-old Tommy Beauchamp was found guilty by a jury last month on the charges, stemming from an incident that took place on July 3, 2021, when Pocomoke City first responders were called to respond after a mother reported her 15-month-old son was having difficulty breathing and turning blue in the face. While taking the child to the hospital, EMS suspected an accidental drug overdose and administered Narcan, which caused him to regain consciousness. A full medical exam completed at TidalHealth revealed that the child had heroin and alcohol in his system. The child was airlifted to Children’s National Hospital in D.C. and survived.
SALISBURY, MD
WGMD Radio

Dover PD Investigating Saturday Morning Burglary

Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning just after 1 at Armiger’s Auto Center on North DuPont Hwy. Police determined that a garage door window was broken by a black male suspect who entered the business and removed property. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
DOVER, DE
Shore News Network

WGMD Radio

Dover Teen Charged with Weapons Offenses

A 15 year old Dover boy has been arrested after a trespassing complaint early Saturday morning. Dover Police were called just before 2am for a suspect going through a vehicle on Worchester Drive. Police located the suspect in the area of Thames and Trafalgar Drives, but the boy ran when police tried to contact him – and tossed a handgun from his jacket pocket as he ran. Police eventually arrested the teen and recovered a 9mm handgun in the area where he tossed it. The teen was also found in possession of a screwdriver and wrench and investigators learned that he was attempting to steal vehicles, but was not successful.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

firststateupdate.com

104.1 WIKY

Breaking…Henderson Motel Catches Fire

Shore News Network

Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover

DOVER, DE – A repo man operating in Dover Friday night was confronted by the suspect who pulled a gun out on him. According to police, at around 9:15 the victim was in the process of repossessing a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover when Morris exited his Forest Avenue home with a gun. “While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police,” the Delaware State Police said. The post Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
DOVER, DE

