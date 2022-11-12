Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
RA union leads protest on academic quad, calls for university recognitionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Astros have strong interest in stealing slugger from Yankees
The New York Yankees were unable to keep pace with the Houston Astros in the ALCS this year, and the defending World Series champions may try to further the gap between the two teams by going after one of New York’s best players this winter. Ken Rosenthal of The...
Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55
A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
Houston Astros reportedly targeting best catcher in MLB free agency
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming
Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?
The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
thecomeback.com
Astros’ big free agent target has MLB world buzzing
The Houston Astros are coming off a magical postseason run that saw them defeat the Philadelphia Phillies to secure their second World Series Championship in the past six seasons. It appears that they have some big aspirations in the offseason to bolster their lineup next year involving New York Yankees star Anthony Rizzo — the team they defeated in the American League Championship Series.
Former Red Sox Player Reportedly Available Via Trade; Reunion Makes Sense
Could the Boston Red Sox bring back one of the most important members of the 2021 roster to improve an area in need of an upgrade?
It is trade season once again for the Tampa Bay Rays
It is an annual rite of Autumn. The clocks fall back an hour, the air gets colder, and pumpkin spice everything is completely unavoidable. And the Tampa Bay Rays put out the ‘For Sale’ sign, looking to trade players and find more prospects for their never ending conveyer belt of talent.
Should Red Sox Take Flyer On Newly Released Former All-Star Outfielder?
The Red Sox are going to be in the outfield market this offseason and an intriguing former All-Star may fit the squad's needs
CNBC
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Red Sox Outbid By Angels For All-Star Starter After Showing Initial Interest
The Boston Red Sox were not able to acquire All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson after the Los Angeles Angels paid up for his services.
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision
Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
Boston Red Sox reportedly showing interest in All-Star outfielder, eyeing multiple trade targets
The Boston Red Sox head into the winter coming off a disappointing 2022 season with all eyes now on the
Eovaldi declines qualifying offer from Red Sox
BOSTON -- Nathan Eovaldi remains a free agent. The starting pitcher received a qualifying offer from the Red Sox, but declined that ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal.Accepting the qualifying offer would have locked Eovaldi into a one-year, $19.65 million deal with Boston. The Red Sox also reportedly extended a multi-year offer to Eovaldi, so maybe the two sides are working on that pact. Should Eovaldi leave this offseason, the Red Sox would receive a draft pick as compensation.Eovaldi, who will turn 33 in February, was limited to just 109.1 innings in 2022 due to injuries. But he had a 3.87 ERA and 1.235 WHIP over his 20 starts, and finishing the year with a 6-3 record. Eovaldi made the All-Star team and finishing fourth in Cy Young voting in 2021, as he enjoyed a career-year with a 3.75 ERA over his 32 starts.The Red Sox could certainly use all the starting pitching depth it can get this winter. At the moment, Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, and Garrett Whitlock are the only starters on the books for next season.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
NBC Sports
Why Giants added minor league infielder Wisely in Rays trade
SAN FRANCISCO -- Tristan Peters was traded to the Giants in exchange for a player who was with the organization for just two weeks, but Peters wasn't around much longer than that. Three months after acquiring Peters from the Milwaukee Brewers for reliever Trevor Rosenthal, the Giants sent him to the Tampa Bay Rays for infielder Brett Wisely on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox' apparent strategy for 2023 rotation is puzzling
The Red Sox had best be planning to build one hell of a bullpen, because otherwise I'm having a hard time following their logic in the rotation. On Thursday they made right-hander Nathan Eovaldi a qualifying offer, reportedly with an eye toward negotiating an extension. He joins a crowded staff that already includes Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock, James Paxton, and maybe Tanner Houck, with another handful of arms awaiting the call at Triple-A Worcester.
Comments / 0