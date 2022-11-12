BOSTON -- Nathan Eovaldi remains a free agent. The starting pitcher received a qualifying offer from the Red Sox, but declined that ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal.Accepting the qualifying offer would have locked Eovaldi into a one-year, $19.65 million deal with Boston. The Red Sox also reportedly extended a multi-year offer to Eovaldi, so maybe the two sides are working on that pact. Should Eovaldi leave this offseason, the Red Sox would receive a draft pick as compensation.Eovaldi, who will turn 33 in February, was limited to just 109.1 innings in 2022 due to injuries. But he had a 3.87 ERA and 1.235 WHIP over his 20 starts, and finishing the year with a 6-3 record. Eovaldi made the All-Star team and finishing fourth in Cy Young voting in 2021, as he enjoyed a career-year with a 3.75 ERA over his 32 starts.The Red Sox could certainly use all the starting pitching depth it can get this winter. At the moment, Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, and Garrett Whitlock are the only starters on the books for next season.

