ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former 76ers Pick Charles Bassey Sends Message to Doubters

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30okWP_0j8hGHXp00

Charles Bassey reacts to his historic night off the bench with the Spurs.

Charles Bassey is finding his footing in the NBA. Unfortunately, he’s not doing so with the team that drafted him.

Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers made a call to the former Western Kentucky standout to make him the 53rd pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

After landing with the Sixers, Bassey entered a situation where he was in a tough battle to earn minutes right away as a rookie. Although he appeared in 23 games with the Sixers last year, Bassey averaged just seven minutes on the floor.

When the Sixers got past their constant COVID setbacks, Bassey found himself consistently assigned to the G League, playing with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Bassey was expected to get a fair shot at earning some minutes behind Joel Embiid during his sophomore effort, but the former second-rounder seemingly lost out in training camp and the preseason as the Sixers waived Bassey at the end of their preseason run.

The second-year center inked a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs weeks later. After getting some playing time for San Antonio’s G League affiliate, Bassey appeared on Gregg Popovich’s radar. Soon after, he garnered playing time on the main roster.

Leading up to San Antonio’s Friday night game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Bassey averaged seven points, six rebounds, and one block in three games while coming off the bench.

In the Spurs’ Friday night victory over the Bucks, Bassey made history off the bench. On Saturday afternoon, the sophomore center took to Twitter to send out a message, which many might assume could be aimed toward his former team.

“They didn’t believe in us GOD DID!!!” Bassey tweeted.

In 18 minutes of action against the Bucks, Bassey scored five points, draining two of his three shots, with one coming from beyond the arc. He also collected 14 rebounds while producing four assists and swatting four shots in 18 minutes.

Bassey became just the second player in NBA history to have 14 rebounds, four blocks, and four assists in less than 20 minutes.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 4

Who
3d ago

Philadelphia has never been known for developing players. With Glen Rivers coaching players will never get a chance if they don't develop themselves.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever

LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy