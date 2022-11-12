ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Passenger With Box Cutters Arrested After Flight Makes Emergency Landing

By Bill Galluccio
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Tampa was forced to make an emergency landing in Atlanta after a passenger was found to be in possession of a box cutter .

The passenger was taken into custody once the plane landed. A second box cutter was also found in the unidentified passenger's carry-on bag.

Another passenger who was sitting near the man told WLWT that he threatened to stab people on the flight .

"When he went to go to the bathroom, the passenger in the window seat looked at me said, 'Hey, he has a knife, and he told me he was threatening to stab people we need to say something to somebody.' So I went up and talked to the flight attendants in the front of the airplane and let them know like this guy has a box knife, and he's been telling us he wants to stab people," Lillian Hoffman told the news station.

No crew members or other passengers were injured. Frontier Airlines said that all of the passengers were provided hotel accommodations in Atlanta and booked on a Saturday morning flight to Tampa.

The Transportation Security Administration said it is investigating how the passenger managed to bring two box cutters past the checkpoint and onto the plane.

"TSA has started an internal review of the incident by viewing CCTV, airport security checkpoint processes/operations and will continue to provide updates as they are available. TSA can confirm that blades are prohibited in the cabin, but allowed in checked luggage," the agency said in a statement.

