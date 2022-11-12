ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football trounces Missouri to reignite College Football Playoff push

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Tennessee football broke its single-game school record in total offense with a 66-24 win over Missouri on Saturday, bouncing back from its first loss to Georgia.

The No. 5 Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) topped the record of 718 yards (vs. Troy in 2012), finishing with 724 yards. Their 66 points were the most scored against an SEC team in school history and the third-most by Tennessee in any game in the modern era, since 1933.

It was a welcomed outcome after Tennessee lost at Georgia and fell out of the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Tennessee posted an undefeated home record (7-0) for the first time since 2007. It will finish the regular season with road games at South Carolina and Vanderbilt and then head into the postseason.

[ Capture the thrills of Tennessee football's epic 2022 season with our special new book -- and save 20% by ordering today! ]

Here are six observations from Tennessee’s win over Missouri (4-6, 2-5) on a wet and chilly afternoon at Neyland Stadium.

Hendon Hooker regains Heisman pace

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Virginia Tech transfer and sixth-year senior, was accompanied by about 30 family members for his final home game. He was one of 21 players recognized on senior day.

Hooker had good stats to continue his Heisman Trophy campaign and rebound from a sub-par outing against Georgia. He finished 25-of-34 passing for 355 yards, three TDs and no interceptions. And he rushed for 54 yards and one TD.

Hooker moved to No. 5 on the school’s career list with 55 TD passes despite playing less than two seasons for the Vols. Only Peyton Manning (89), Casey Clausen (75), Erik Ainge (72) and Tyler Bray (69) are ahead of Hooker's 55 TD passes.

In the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Joe Milton hit Ramel Keyton for a 46-yard TD pass.

Offense bounces back from Georgia game

A week after gaining only 289 yards against Georgia, the Vols exceeded that total by halftime. They looked more like the team that led FBS in total offense and ranked No. 2 in scoring offense entering the game.

Tennessee marched 91 yards on its first possession, capped by Jabari Small’s 10-yard TD run. It was the Vols’ sixth scoring drive of at least 90 yards this season and their first since the Alabama game.

Small, Jaylen Wright and freshman Dylan Sampson helped Tennessee rush for more than 200 yards. And Hooker spread the ball around in the passing game.

Jalin Hyatt tops 1,000 yards, approaches Vols record

Jalin Hyatt became the ninth player in Tennessee history to reach 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Robert Meachem holds the school record with 1,298 yards in 2006.

Hyatt had seven catches for 146 yards and a TD. He has 1,116 yards this season. In the third quarter, Hooker faked a jet sweep to Sampson and tossed a pass to Hyatt streaking up the sideline. Hyatt ran behind Bru McCoy’s downfield block for a 68-yard TD.

It was Hyatt’s school-record 15th TD reception this season, which leads FBS and ranks sixth on the SEC’s single-season list.

Princeton Fant scores again and again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gQNu_0j8hG8gX00

Princeton Fant, a sixth-year senior, kept up his scoring spree in his final game at Neyland Stadium. He caught two TD passes, a 19-yarder and 2-yarder, at tight end.

In recent games, Fant has flexed his versatility as a runner and passer on trick plays. He has accounted for seven TDs in the past five games, including four rushing, two receiving and one passing.

Cedric Tillman sat out for precautionary reasons

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman was in uniform during warm-ups and senior day recognition. But when the team came out of the tunnel, he wore a jersey and track pants.

A Tennessee spokesperson said Tillman did not play due to injury-related precaution. He suffered an ankle injury against Akron on Sept. 17 and missed the following four games. He returned against Kentucky on Oct. 29 and played against Georgia.

Tillman, a preseason All-SEC selection, was a 1,000-yard receiver last season. He has 28 catches for 336 yards and a TD in five games this season.

Vols’ miscues kept Missouri close

A Tennessee penalty and sloppy pass coverage led to Missouri’s first two TDs. It turned what could have been an early rout into a 28-17 halftime lead for the Vols.

In the first quarter, the Vols stopped Missouri inside the 10-yard line. But on the field-goal attempt, Aaron Beasley lined up over the long snapper, resulting in a penalty and a first down. Missouri scored a TD on the next play.

In the second quarter, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook lobbed a pass to Tauskie Dove on a fourth-and-1 play. Cornerback Brandon Turnage lost track of the ball, and safety Jaylen McCollough collided with Turnage as Dove made the catch. Dove jogged into the end zone for a 43-yard TD.

Tennessee's defense buckled down in the second half for a series of three-and-out stops and a fumble recovery by Doneiko Slaughter.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football trounces Missouri to reignite College Football Playoff push

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

The latest bowl game/College Football Playoff prediction for the Tennessee Vols

With just two regular-season games left to play, Tennessee Vols fans can taste the program’s first ever College Football Playoff appearance. Tennessee will be favored in their final two games of the season (at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt). They have to win those games and they might need some help to make the playoff (a USC and TCU loss would help).
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Paul Finebaum rips Jimbo Fisher, expects Texas A&M football recruiting challenges and player transfers

Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher if not for his gargantuan buyout following a season of misery for the Aggies. Texas A&M's loss at Auburn over the weekend was the Aggies' sixth straight this fall and dropped the program to 3-7 overall. Fisher's program was ranked inside the top 10 in August before an early loss to Appalachian State was a sign of things to come for the most disappointing team in college football this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss

Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

A benchwarmer's view of Josh Heupel and Tennessee football running up the score | Toppmeyer

Run it up, Josh Heupel. Hang 70 points on the board, if time permits. Keep letting Joe Milton fire it deep during mop-up duty, and allow Tennessee's backup offensive linemen to celebrate in the end zone. In the aftermath of the No. 5 Vols' 66-24 victory over Missouri on Saturday, a familiar debate emerged: Is scoring an unnecessary touchdown when a kneel-down would run out the clock a sign of poor sportsmanship? ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans

Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
DESTIN, FL
atozsports.com

A Josh Heupel quote from this past summer is making the rounds again after the way Tennessee beat Missouri

There’s a great Josh Heupel quote from back in the summer that’s making the rounds again after the Tennessee Vols‘ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. With the game already decided, and less than a minute remaining on the clock, Heupel chose to continue running his offense. And the Vols put 7 more points on the board via a two-yard touchdown run from running back Dylan Sampson.
COLUMBIA, MO
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy