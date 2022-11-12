Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Ankeny father pleads guilty in daughter’s shooting death
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man whose young daughter accidentally killed herself with his gun will likely stay out of jail. Akeem Holmes pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 4-year-old daughter Savannah. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors recommend Holmes serve five years of probation.
KCRG.com
Mother of Xavior Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover police officer
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges. Court records show Sarah Harrelson and another woman tried to sell methamphetamine to an undercover officer in February in Des Moines, but authorities didn’t serve a warrant until Halloween.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report November 15
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. John Emerson Welder, 62, of 16803 G Ave., Perry, was arrested on a charge of sexual assault-no injury. A 2010 Toyota Camry, registered to Melissa Ann Matthews of 1823 First Ave., Perry, collided with a 2012 Nissan Titan, registered to Amhadari Esak of 2512 Perry Park Ave., Perry. No injuries were reported.
Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
KCRG.com
Teen who admitted to killing alleged rapist to be in court Friday
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An 18-year-old in Iowa who admitted to killing the person she said raped and sex trafficked her will return to court on Friday. Pieper Lewis faces charges after leaving the residential facility she was sentenced to in Des Moines earlier this month. Investigators said Lewis...
Ankeny warns of police officer impersonator
(Ankeny, IA) — The Ankeny Police Department is warning the public about a police officer impersonator. The department says a resident got a message from Police Sergeant James Wilson, saying he needed to speak with her about a confidential legal matter. Ankeny Police say the impersonator will ask for personal information, money, or gift cards. If anyone calls, claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, asking for information or money, they say to report the call to local authorities.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 14
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Brandon Edwards, 38, of 111 E. Outer Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for stalking and harassment. Justin Amundson of Waukee was traveling in the 31000 block of Ute Avenue when his vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2,500.
Parents make emotional plea to Iowa school board about handling of alleged assault
An overflow crowd of people wanted to address the Roland-Story school board Monday night in the wake of an alleged assault in April; earlier this month police charged two students in the case.
weareiowa.com
Suspect in custody following vehicular pursuit, crash in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect crashed into a building in downtown Des Moines Monday morning following a vehicular pursuit, Des Moines Police say. A DMPD officer initiated a traffic stop near SE 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway, leading to a pursuit. The driver reportedly has felony warrants out for their arrest.
KCCI.com
Urbandale police searching for missing teen
URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing teenager. Police say 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily walked away from his residence and has not returned home. Efforts to locate the boy have been unsuccessful. Connor is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches...
KCCI.com
Missing Altoona K-9 officer found in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — AnAltoona K-9 officer was lost Sunday night in Warren County. Zeke, a nearly 100-pound Belgian Malinois was staying at a professional handler's home when he got loose around 5 p.m. His own handler, Altoona police officer Cody Poffenberger, had just returned from vacation when he...
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
Griswold man arrested on drug charges in Adams County
(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Carl Daniel of Griswold following a traffic stop near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and Highway 34 in Corning Saturday. Upon further investigation, a probable cause search was conducted. Located in the vehicle was 23 grams of Methamphetamine. Daniel was...
KCCI.com
Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
KCCI.com
Marshalltown mural honors teenagers killed in car crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A memorial in Marshalltown honorsfour teenagers killed in a car crash on Nov. 5. This mural at the Marshalltown Skate Park is still a work in progress, but you can already see the names and likenesses of brothers Isacc and Adrian Lara and sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez.
KCCI.com
18-year-old arrested after crashing through Crow Tow gate, injuring a bystander
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested the woman whodrove her car through a towing company's parking lot gate and struck a bystander. Police arrested 18-year-old Anjlena Achwiel, of Des Moines, on Friday. Police located her vehicle in the 4200 block of Park Avenue and had it impounded. Police...
(Des Moines, IA) — A man’s arrested after a police chase that ends with him crashing his car into a building just southeast of downtown Des Moines. Police say they tried to pull the suspect over near Southeast 1st Street and MLK Parkway around five o’clock this morning but he took off. Police say he crashed into the side of a nearby building and was arrested. Police say he has multiple outstanding felony warrants.
